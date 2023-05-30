Make your way to the vibrant downtown Denver on Saturdays starting June 3 up until Sept. 16 — the Union Station Farmers Market is back.
Enjoy a plethora of fresh produce, jams, breads and more. Live music and chefs from one of the fantastic restaurants at Union Station can be enjoyed every Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m., where they will be seen shopping, serving food from the patios or even entangled in weekly demonstrations.
You can expect vendors that offer baked goods, bath and body products, as well as drinks and spices. Here is the complete vendor lineup list at the Union Station Farmers Market.
Baked Goods
Birdy’s Bakeshop
Black Box Bakery LLC
BV and AGD Holdings Inc
Mercantile dining and provision
Pandemic Group LLC
The Bread Box, LLC
The Dirty Islander
Bath and Body
Elevate
Green Water LLC
Jimbo and Jules LLC
Vital Fungi, LLC.
Beverages
Green Yams LLC
Sweet Gold Juice Co
Taebur, LLC
Tru Goodness Brands
Candy and Confections
Gallery 1505
The POMM, LLC
Jams/Condiments/Sauces/Salsas
Brad B Jammin
Cooper’s Small Batch
Garza Farm LLC
RxR LLC
Dairy/Cheeses
La Montagne Des Saveurs
Farmers: Fruits
Forte Fruits
The Urban Orchard
Farmers: Veggies
Gardening with Chuck
Miller Farms
MycoCosm Mushrooms
Tague Farm LLC
Flowers/Plants
Keystone Inspired Co., LLC
Honey
Bjorn’s Colorado Honey Inc
Meats/Seafood
Centennial Cuts
High Quality Protein
OTHEZR
FSTO
Mandalina, LLC
Ayurveda Mama
Denver Pops LLC
Origin Foods, Inc.
Yummy Yummy Products
Nude Foods Market
Ready-to-Eat Foods
Bombay Station II LLC
Tlaquesalsa
Whole Lotta Loaf LLC
Spices
Mile High Spice Company
Spirits/Infusions
Sam’s Infusions
Sauvage Spectrum Estate Winery
During your shopping excursion for your essentials, don’t hesitate to linger and enjoy the mesmerizing music, starting on June 3 by Zea Stallings and Jessica Lawdan. The farmer’s market ends at 2:00 p.m., so missing the first couple of weeks will not be an issue, as there are numerous opportunities to discover novel things you will soon cherish while surrounded by music and an exceptional ambiance.
You may feel compelled to attend multiple times after experiencing the first few weeks, as the odds of discovering a dish you adore are significant. Also, you may broaden your culinary horizons by learning about healthy foods, their origins, and new cooking techniques. Visit Union Station to experiment with fresh foods, learn new cooking techniques and dazzle your family and friends with your new expertise.
The Union Station Farmers Market is located at Union Station. It is Saturdays, June 3 – September 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.