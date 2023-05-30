Make your way to the vibrant downtown Denver on Saturdays starting June 3 up until Sept. 16 — the Union Station Farmers Market is back.

Enjoy a plethora of fresh produce, jams, breads and more. Live music and chefs from one of the fantastic restaurants at Union Station can be enjoyed every Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m., where they will be seen shopping, serving food from the patios or even entangled in weekly demonstrations.

You can expect vendors that offer baked goods, bath and body products, as well as drinks and spices. Here is the complete vendor lineup list at the Union Station Farmers Market.

Baked Goods

Birdy’s Bakeshop

Black Box Bakery LLC

BV and AGD Holdings Inc

Mercantile dining and provision

Pandemic Group LLC

The Bread Box, LLC

The Dirty Islander

Bath and Body

Elevate

Green Water LLC

Jimbo and Jules LLC

Vital Fungi, LLC.

Beverages

Green Yams LLC

Sweet Gold Juice Co

Taebur, LLC

Tru Goodness Brands

Candy and Confections

Gallery 1505

The POMM, LLC

Jams/Condiments/Sauces/Salsas

Brad B Jammin

Cooper’s Small Batch

Garza Farm LLC

RxR LLC

Dairy/Cheeses

La Montagne Des Saveurs

Farmers: Fruits

Forte Fruits

The Urban Orchard

Farmers: Veggies

Gardening with Chuck

Miller Farms

MycoCosm Mushrooms

Tague Farm LLC

Flowers/Plants

Keystone Inspired Co., LLC

Honey

Bjorn’s Colorado Honey Inc

Meats/Seafood

Centennial Cuts

High Quality Protein

OTHEZR

FSTO

Mandalina, LLC

Ayurveda Mama

Denver Pops LLC

Origin Foods, Inc.

Yummy Yummy Products

Nude Foods Market

Ready-to-Eat Foods

Bombay Station II LLC

Tlaquesalsa

Whole Lotta Loaf LLC

Spices

Mile High Spice Company

Spirits/Infusions

Sam’s Infusions

Sauvage Spectrum Estate Winery

During your shopping excursion for your essentials, don’t hesitate to linger and enjoy the mesmerizing music, starting on June 3 by Zea Stallings and Jessica Lawdan. The farmer’s market ends at 2:00 p.m., so missing the first couple of weeks will not be an issue, as there are numerous opportunities to discover novel things you will soon cherish while surrounded by music and an exceptional ambiance.

You may feel compelled to attend multiple times after experiencing the first few weeks, as the odds of discovering a dish you adore are significant. Also, you may broaden your culinary horizons by learning about healthy foods, their origins, and new cooking techniques. Visit Union Station to experiment with fresh foods, learn new cooking techniques and dazzle your family and friends with your new expertise.

The Union Station Farmers Market is located at Union Station. It is Saturdays, June 3 – September 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.