A Local’s Guide to Drinking and Dining in LoHi

LoHi is not huge, but it has a flourishing atmosphere with some of the finest eateries and bars to be found. With renowned venues like Bartaco, Avanti Food and Beverage and My Neighbor Felix, you may have yet to come across some unexpected discoveries you’ll want to dine at over and over again.

Ohana Island Kitchen

Where: 2563 15th St., Suite 105, Denver

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed on Sunday

The Lowdown: What used to be a takeout window has evolved into a fresh, made-to-order Hawaiian poke dream at Ohana Island Kitchen. Although Ohana initially began as a takeout window, the site witnessed customers returning time and time again, leading to its evolution. The menu is limited from its original takeout menu due to the spatially constricting shared kitchen and pop-up concept. Established in 2016 by Regan and Louie Colburn, the restaurant is a family-run, veteran-operated business. Although the collection of dishes may be minimal, each is made with authentic and real components rooted in Hawaiian culture.

Maine Shack

Where: 1535 Central St., Denver

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Lowdown: Maine Shack is another hidden gem just six minutes from My Neighbor Felix. Maine Shack has earned a reputation for its wild-caught lobster rolls and New England-influenced components that will make you feel like you’ve been transported to the East Coast. From cold lobster rolls to hot scallops chowder and more, they really have it all. In July 2019, Maine Shack opened in LoHi, but they also operate in Empower Field at Mile High Stadium and Coors Field when the sports seasons are in play—lookout for its Boulder location in the near future.

Williams and Graham

Where: 3160 Tejon St., Denver

Hours: Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily

The Lowdown: Your new favorite secret speakeasy bar is none other than Williams and Graham, located at 3160 Tejon St., Denver. Williams and Graham present an imaginative cocktail menu crafted with energy, iconic brands and over 500 bottles from all over the world, some of which could be unknown treasures to many. Its bartenders can assemble a personalized cocktail catered to your cravings and current vibe. For an unforgettable experience, visit the bar hidden away in the back of a bookstore and enjoy an array of food options with your drink of choice.

Lady Jane

Where: 2021 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m., Thursday 4 to 11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday 2 to 9 p.m. and closed on Monday

The Lowdown: Lady Jane is tucked away in the middle of the LoHi district and is renowned for its top-notch, handpicked beverages. The inside of the bar is filled with a fashionable oasis with a contemporary flair, featuring wooden accents and greenery. Swing by this place to grab an exquisite charcuterie board and specialty-crafted cocktails with your buddies for an enjoyable night out.

Sushi Sasa

Where: 2401 15th St., Suite 80, Denver

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m.

The Lowdown: Through the doors of the zen-like restaurant Sushi Sasa, the LoHi area has access to traditional and new Japanese cuisine. The sushi bar aspires to join the two coasts, East and West, in a culinary union with its fresh, healthy and affordable tasting menus. Whether you want to spend a cozy evening with your family or a formal gathering with business partners, Sushi Sasa will work for you. The restaurant also provides a luxurious sake and wine list with a comfortable downstairs lounge to suit your needs, whatever they may be.

Wildflower

Where: 3638 Navajo St., Denver

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 4:30 to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: This obscure treasure is situated in the Life House Hotel and fully meets expectations with its selection of drinks, including floral-infused cocktails and mead produced regionally with chamomile. Wildflower delivers an experience rooted in the Western landscape, where Italian cuisine takes center stage. The restaurant also honors its collaboration with local farmers located in Colorado and strives to offer coffee, mead and natural wine that forges a stronger association with the area.

Uncle

Where: 2215 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: If you’re in LoHi, Uncle Ramen is an absolute must for ramen aficionados. Noodle soups are at the forefront of Uncle, but small dishes such as the soft-shelled crab buns with sake can create the perfect experience. Though the menu is small, you can find many add-ons to compliment your choice of ramen, as they also offer vegetarian options. Uncle does not offer reservations, so takeout is always an option if you don’t fancy queuing for a spot.

Cantina Loca

Where: 2890 Zuni St., Denver

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday

The Lowdown: Are you craving an authentic Mexico City street meal, mezcal and tequila? Look no further than Cantina Loca. Owner of Cantina Loca, Dana Rodriguez, also founded Doña Loca tequilas and mezcals which she pairs drinks perfectly with any item on the menu. Another unique idea Cantina Loca implements is zero-proof cocktails, so give the Horchata a try while you’re there. The ambiance is fun, upbeat and lively; make sure to stop by on Taco Tuesday for great deals on foods and drinks.

Off Campus

Where: 1900 W 32nd Ave., #10, Denver

Hours: Wednesday- Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Closed on Monday and Tuesday

The Lowdown: Adjacent to Recess Beer Garden is a secret, dual-sided bar inspired by the Pacific Islands’ spirit. Off Campus provides a fun, tiki bar atmosphere filled with small bites and shared meals you can indulge in with friends. This space is ideal for post-work cocktails or just a night out on the town.

While there are many options for eating and drinking in LoHi, new places are always up and buzzing. Whether you are looking for Japanese cuisine or Italian-inspired dishes, the options are endless for what you may discover. LoHi is always inspiring new food and drink, so if you are looking for something specific or simply anything to cure your cravings, the Lower Highlands will provide just what you need.