Celebrated Colorado Chef Creates a Fresh Dining Experience for DIA

When airports come to mind, you probably think of long lines, crowded areas and subpar food. In a transient place like an airport, things like healthy eating can fall to the wayside due to limited options. Chef Daniel Young (“Chef D”), the private chef for the Denver Nuggets for over 15 years, is attempting to change this preconception with his new restaurant opening at the Denver International Airport in 2024 — Sunset Loop Bar & Grill.

“Opening a restaurant in an airport has always been a goal of mine because I’d like to be a part of changing the narrative around the quality of airport food,” Chef D said. Inspired by the Sunset Loop trails, a series of hiking routes found in Golden, this restaurant will feature a menu that offers an all-day dining experience full of health-conscious cuisine and traditional American fare.

“My inspiration for this particular menu was a balanced nutritional menu for today’s traveler,” Chef D explained. “I developed a menu based primarily on the ingredients we can sustainably source and use to prep all dishes from scratch. Nutrition has also always been central to the food I cook, and I’m inspired by what’s grown here in Denver.”

Every aspect of the restaurant is an ode to Colorado in some way. From the hand-painted tile mural of its namesake to the full-service bar offering local brews and cocktails inspired by the city, guests will feel immersed in the best that Colorado has to offer. This restaurant is also multi-faceted. While it features the traditional dining experience, it will offer a 67-foot-long market where travelers can grab a quick bite while on the go.

What sets this airport restaurant apart is that the products have been naturally and locally sourced. Chef D is particularly excited about incorporating ingredients such as Rocky Mountain Trout into the menu, giving both travelers and locals alike a fresh perspective on the Mile High City. “The elevated, healthy food that Colorado is known for has been largely missing from the airport scene. Travelers need healthy food to feel their best when they’re on the road, and that’s exactly what we’re offering at Sunset Loop Bar & Grill,” Chef D said.

Denver International Airport is located at 8500 Peña Blvd, Denver, CO. Opening date has yet to be announced.