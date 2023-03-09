Make Your Own Freezer Martinis, Courtesy of The Wild

The classic martini — a symbol of initiation, the dawning of what’s to come. They’re a dependable way to loosen up, awaken the senses and prepare for the night’s adventures. Vodka or gin, with a twist or without, the journey is up to you.

For most, freezer martinis are now a dominant choice, an excellent way to acclimate to the winter’s frost while staying warm and cozy under a roof. This icy choice produces a chilly but satisfying experience, with a silky touch to the tongue that is nonexistent in most stirred or shaken martinis. 303 Magazine sat down with The Wild’s Anders Lehto, a mixologist who provides sips of the highest qualities, to learn more about its freezer martini experience. We also gathered a few recipes for all to experiment with in the comfort of their homes — a way to spice up a night in by yourself or with loved ones.

The Wild is an illustrious, casual, yet romantic space across from Union Station — a prime spot in the heart of downtown. It’s the third installation in Jake Soffes’ Pearl Street Hospitality lineup, sister to Hudson Hill and Lady Jane, and it certainly lives up to the high expectations.

Its newest creative undertaking is its freezer martini service, two riffs of the classic that embody technical cocktail creation. The Astoria is a genius mixture of Tanqueray, Martini Ambrato and Dolin Dry, served with a lemon twist, olive and caperberry. Poured in a chilled glass, this herbaceous and boozy taste is a go-to. For a more experimental riff, go for its King Olea. Made with Beefeater Gin, pear brandy, Dolin blanc, bay leaf and olive oil, served with curried and pickled cauliflower and olives, its fat-washing infusion makes this choice a star. Fat-washing is a technical way to create an infusion, and the olive oil adds a creaminess and elevated flavor to the spirit.

Lehto shared his recipes for both single-serve and batched freezer martinis, although we say batched is the way to go. He highlighted that it’s essential to have fun with these recipes, add your favorite ingredients and put your little spin on them — a choose-your-own-adventure, in a way. Perfect for entertaining, these batched recipes are much more impressive than your favorite box of wine. If you’re enjoying solo, elevate your at-home drinking experience and add these martinis to your Sunday meal-prep routine. Garnish with your favorite, adding a little snack to your nightcap, or top with sparkling Prosecco.

Classic Freezer Martini Recipe:

Single-Serve Martini:

Pour ingredients into a mixing glass, starting with your smallest ingredient first. Add ice to your mixing glass and softly stir for 15 seconds. Strain contents into a chilled glass and express your lemon over the top.

2oz gin of your choice

0.5 Dolin Dry

0.5 Dolin Blanc

2 dashes orange bitters

Garnish with a lemon twist

Batched Freezer Martinis 500ml (5 servings, 16oz+):

Combine all ingredients into a large container and mix together. Funnel contents into a sealable bottle and place it in the freezer. Wait a few hours before you’re ready to serve, then pour into your favorite chilled glass stemmed glass.

1o oz gin of your choice

2.5 oz Dolin Dry

2.5 oz Dolin Blanc

0.3 oz orange bitters

1.5 oz water

Astoria Martini Recipe:

Single-Serve Martini:

Follow the same directions as the single-serve classic.

1.5 oz Tanqueray Gin

0.75 oz Martini Ambrato

0.75 oz Dolin Dry

1 Dash Regans Orange Bitters

0.4 oz water

Batched Size (10 Servings):

Follow the same directions as the batched classic.

15 oz Tanqueray Gin

7.5 oz Martini Ambrato

7.5 oz Dolin Dry

0.3 oz Regans Orange Bitters

4 oz Water

King Olea Martini Recipe:

Single-Serve Martini:

Follow the same directions as the single-serve classic.

2 oz Beefeater Gin

0.5 oz Dolin Dry

0.5 oz Dolin Blanc

0.25 Maraska Pear Brandy

0.4 oz water

Batched Size (10 Servings):

Follow the same directions as the batched classic.

20 oz Beefeater Gin

5 oz Dolin Dry

5 oz Dolin Blanc

2.5 oz Maraska Pear Brandy

4 oz water

The Wild is located at 1660 Wynkoop St., Suite 100, Denver. It is open Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All photography courtesy of The Wild.