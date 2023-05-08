How This Iconic Restaurant Puts the Brutal in Poodle

We’ve never met a poodle that’s brutal, but if we had to guess what this combination of an edgy and refined dog would be like, we imagine that it would embody the eclectic vibe of a Denver restaurant known as The Brutal Poodle. This gastropub offers an experience like none other with its heavy soundtracks to serenade your meal mixed with an ambiance that breathes the shared love of our canine friends. Between the unique inspiration and its heavy metal poodle flare, we can guarantee that this site will be an experience you won’t forget. And if you’re anything like us, this quirky joint and its tasty menu will turn you into a regular before you know it.

Created by former bandmates Wes Moralez, Ryan Oakes and Yosh Yoshikowa, The Brutal Poodle was inspired by one of the most prominent aspects of their lives – heavy music. “We wanted to open a spot that fellow headbangers could enjoy all day, every day,” said owner and director Wes Moralez. In addition to cultivating a space to bring the headbanger culture together, Moralez said they also wanted to create a diverse spread of scratch kitchen food and killer drinks that would speak volumes and open their heavy music culture to the masses.

We can confirm that this trio has accomplished what they set out to do, and The Brutal Poodle is the perfect spot for anyone seeking to enjoy tasty eats and mean drinks. Aside from the rich music culture this establishment offers, the unique name is another appeal that draws many people through the doors.

“The name The Brutal Poodle references an ongoing joke stemming from an older death, metalcore band in the earlier 2000s called Identity Pusher we were in,” Moralez said. According to Moralez, they wanted to play pop and children’s songs in black metal fashion for birthday parties and community events. Still, that idea never transpired, so they used the name The Brutal Poodle in a different connection. “A gastropub is looked at as a refined tavern. A poodle is also considered a refined canine,” Moralez said. “When you mix in heavy metal, hardcore and punk, it makes our spot little rough around the edges. Much like a ‘brutal poodle’ would be looked at.”

After opening its doors in 2017, The Brutal Poodle is still headbanging strong and offers a one-of-a-kind ambiance with some of the best food and drinks in the city. They prep their food in-house using premium and locally sourced ingredients when available, and their drink menu features an extensive hand-picked beer list and classic cocktails with a twist. Our favorite poodle and metal band-inspired menu items are The Lemmy ($13) and the Poodle Bites ($10).

While we have our go-to picks, we agree with Moralez that you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. Suppose you’re in the mood for a refreshing cocktail. In that case, we highly recommend the Mastodon Julio Margarita ($13), which is a top-shelf margarita made with Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, simple syrup, fresh lime and jalapeno. For a satisfying bite, we suggest its Hot Box Signature Brutal Mac ($18), constructed with the perfect combo of cavatappi pasta, four-cheese sauce, smoked brisket, cole slaw, smokey fried onion straws and house BBQ Sauce.

In addition to its South Broadway location, The Brutal Poodle has a food truck you can occasionally catch at music venues and various sites and events in and around Denver. Check out The Brutal Poodle’s website to view its food truck calendar and upcoming locations.

Whether you’re into heavy music or not, a trip to this joint will likely put you in the mood to headbang by the end of your meal. Yes, it may be loud in there, and The Brutal Poodle crew won’t deny it, but we have yet to find another place that embodies the harmonious connection of heavy music, handcrafted grub and the common love for man’s best friend like The Brutal Poodle does. Don’t waste another minute and head down to this one-of-a-kind gastropub to enjoy an experience like none other.

The Brutal Poodle is located at 1967 South Broadway, Denver. It is open Monday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to last call.