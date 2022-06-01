Dig Into June – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

The Big Eat Returns For the Summer

The Lowdown: The Big Eat is set to return this summer. You can dine on bites and sips from more than 60 restaurants and bars to a dining event like no other.

Where To Find Hot Chicken Sandwiches in Denver

The Lowdown: The viral take on the classic chicken sandwich – Hot Chicken Sandwiches – has taken on Denver. This guide leads you to all of the restaurants, windows and more that dish out the popular bite.

Nooch Vegan Market Has Closed

The Lowdown: Nooch Vegan Market has closed. The market offered a wide array of all vegan products to the Golden Triangle Neighborhood.

A Local’s Guide To Eating and Drinking In and Around Coors Field

The Lowdown: 303 Magazine has created a guide of local taste stops in and around Coors Field. The list includes Tupelo Honey, Onefold and Pony Up.

Newly Opened

Fuel & Iron Bar Offers the Best of Pueblo to LoDo

The Lowdown: Fuel & Iron Bar has opened in LoDo to offer the best of Pueblo to the neighborhood. The bar serves up bites of Slopper Sliders ($15), Pueblo Poutine ($7.50) and even a Green Chili Porter ($8).

Tom Colicchio’s Sandwich Concept Is Open in Denver but Only Into Early June

The Lowdown: A Tom Colicchio’s Sandwich concept has opened in Denver but only until early June. The concept dishes out a limited menu of celebrity chef-created sandwiches.

The Korean BBQ Chef Brings Authentic Korean Dining to Colorado Homes

The Lowdown: MJ Hong – The Korean BBQ Chef – brings authentic Korean dining to Colorado Homes. Hong offers a full service of Korean BBQ from prep to cleanup.

Glo Noodle House Opens on Tennyson

The Lowdown: Glo Noodle House has opened on Tennyson. The restaurant brings high-class with dishes of kimchi bolognese mazemen ($15), foie gras ($16) and chicken karaage ($10).

Volio Imports Brings Italy to Denver

The Lowdown: Volio Imports brings Italy to Denver. The company brings the best of European wines to the city with wine tasting courses.

Au Feu Gives Wine and Whisky Paired Dinners With a Story

The Lowdown: Au Feu gives wine and whiskey paired dinners with a story. The Montreal-inspired restaurant, stationed in West Wash Park offers unique combinations for bold experiences.

Excuses to Celebrate

June 4: National Cheese Day

The Lowdown: Grab a slice of cheddar for National Cheese Day on June 4. You know its gonna be gouda.

Don’t Miss: For a great cheese selection, check out this List of Charcuterie Board Businesses in Denver and this how-to on charcuterie.

June 7: National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

The Lowdown: Grab a cold scoop on June 7 for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day. Perfect for a hot Denver day.

Don’t Miss: Check out this list of Ice Cream Shops for a sweet treat.

June 8: National Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day

The Lowdown: Up your breakfast during National Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day on June 8. We all deserve a little something sweet.

Don’t Miss: For some killer doughnuts stop in at Ulster Street Bakery, El Secreto, Parlor Doughnuts and Pandemic Donuts.

June 15: Lobster Day

The Lowdown: Crack up a crustacean during Lobster Day on June 15. Make sure to dip it in butter.

Don’t Miss: For some sweet lobster check out Manzo Lobster & Oyster Bar and Maine Shack.

June 19: National Martini Day

The Lowdown: Raise a glass for National Martini Day on June 19. No better way to celebrate yourself.

Don’t Miss: If you need a martini spot, stop into The L Cocktail Bar.

June 20: National Vanilla Milkshake Day

The Lowdown: Cool down with a sweet delight on June 20 during National Vanilla Milkshake Day. The perfect way to chill out a summer’s day.

Don’t Miss: For some chilled sips explore The Original and Slater’s 50/50.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

SAME Table Annual Celebration

When: June 9, 5 p.m.

Where: Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

The Lowdown: SAME (So All May Eat) Cafe hosts its annual SAME Table Celebration. You can dine one amazing food, sip on local beverages and raise funds for SAME Cafe’s mission. Purchase a ticket here.

Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones

When: June 6 – 19

Where: All Los Chingones locations

The Lowdown: TAG Restaurant Group continues its Celebrity Chef Taco Series at Los Chingones. During the month of June, Chef Jason Ganahl from Gque BBQ will be donating $1 of every sale of the Barbacoa Taco with Salpicon Salsa to A Precious Child.