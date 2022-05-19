A Local’s Guide To Eating and Drinking In and Around Coors Field

With baseball season in full swing and a ton of new restaurants popping up in Denver, finding the best places to eat and drink around Coors Field can be a bit challenging. Aside from the more obvious pit stops like Viewhouse, Tom’s Watch Bar or Snooze, Denver has a ton of home-grown gems with game day specials and eclectic eats. As the list of watering holes and sports bars continue to grow, the following institutions serve as a jumping-off point for game day.

Day games naturally require outdoor patios, bottomless mimosas and a variety of brunch foods ranging from eggs benedict and bacon flights to breakfast burritos and green chile.

Onefold

Location: 1919 19th St., Denver

The Lowdown: The second location for Onefold is sitting near Union Station with an eclectic menu. The classic breakfast burrito ($14.49), also offered vegetarian, comes with scrambled eggs, asadero cheese, duck fat fried potatoes and is smothered in house-made pork green chili. The highlight of their breakfast menu is no doubt the bacon fried rice ($14.49) with TenderBelly bacon (maple or habanero), two fried eggs, scallions, chili oil and rice. As for the drink menu, a variety of caffeinated, non-caffeinated and boozy beverages are available to accompany your game day brunch.

The Lobby

Location: 2191 Arapahoe St., Denver

The Lowdown: Quite possibly one of the best brunch spots near Coors Field, The Lobby offers a ton of brunch cocktails from beermosas and spiked cold brew to a brunch punch and of course, bottomless mimosas ($20 per person). When it comes to munchies, the hole me closer, tiny donut ($10) — fresh doughnut holes, churro dust, vanilla and chocolate sauce — and tater greens ($11) — crispy tater tots, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, veggie or pork green chile, pico de gallo and fried onion strings — are to die for. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys are limited to a two-hour dining period. Though reservations are not required, they are strongly encouraged.

Corner Office

Location: 1401 Curtis St., Denver

The Lowdown: A little further from Coors Field is an upscale restaurant offering a weekend brunch from 9-3 p.m. While the savory breakfast items are delicious, the menu’s sweeter options are insane. Listed under “circle backs” are a couple of favorites — the pineapple upside down bun ($13) and Boston cream pie pancake ($13). When it comes to the bubbly, bottomless ($20) is available in flavors orange, grapefruit, pineapple and cranberry.

Pig & Sprout

Location: 1900 Chestnut Pl., Denver

The Lowdown: If the Pig and Sprout doesn’t have a little something for everyone, then you must be at the wrong place. The fare includes a variety of brunchy things for both vegetarians, vegans and meat eaters. Some dishes to highlight are the bacon candy ($8), Elote ($8.50), avocado bowl ($12) and breakfast poutine ($14). As for the boozy side of the menu, bacon and eggs ($11) is made with bacon bourbon, orange juice, maple and egg white. If there’s no time for a full meal, this breakfast cocktail covers all the bases.

Tupelo Honey

Location: 1650 Wewatta St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located just steps from Union Station, Tupelo Honey offers a southern style brunch menu with amazing fried green tomatoes ($10.95), shrimp and grits ($21.95) and macaroni and cheese waffles with Ashville hot fried chicken ($16.95).

Urban Farmer

Location: 1659 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: This modern farm to table steakhouse doubles as the perfect brunch spot on Saturday and Sunday from 9-2 p.m. Urban Farmer tackles the classics from avocado toast ($17) and shaved ham eggs benedict ($17) to a more eccentric beet cured salmon toast ($18) and beef and bison chili ($15). While the fare is delicious, the bottomless bloody marys ($25) are the star of the show — perfectly tangy, savory and boozy with a wide variety of toppings from bacon and house pickles to jalapeno slices and garden vegetables. If bloodies aren’t your vibe before the game, bottomless mimosas ($25) are also available with orange or grapefruit juice.

Even though Coors Field vendors offer a plethora of hot dogs and nachos at every turn, some homegrown spots outside the ballpark serve up the same nostalgic fare.

Biker Jim’s

Location: 2148 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Biker Jim’s is a Denver staple offering gourmet hot dogs from ostrich and wild boar to rattlesnake and rabbit to German veal. Though the brick and mortar is only a couple of blocks adjacent to Coors Field, the team also has a food cart inside the ballpark as well at sections 107 and 331.

Diamond Dawgs

Location: 1899 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: Diamond Dawgs is a legendary hot dog stand located just steps from the gate E entrance at Coors Field. The stand offers the same classic hot dogs and bratwursts found inside the ballpark at a much lower rate. When looking to grab a quick bite before the game, ordering a couple of hot dogs from owner Joel Watkins helps keep small businesses alive.

Hop Doddy

Location: 1747 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Lowdown: Also located near Union Station is this classic burger bar known for its parmesan truffle French fries ($8.50), specialty burgers and boozy shakes. Recently the team launched a happy hour menu Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $5 parmesan truffle fries, $5 house margaritas and $5 pretzel bites with beer cheese — perfect before a Friday night game.

Cherry Cricket

Location: 2220 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Cherry Cricket is one of Denver’s classic burger joints with prime real estate near the gate B entrance of Coors Field. As a large portion of the cocktails range between $8-$12, the most notable and reasonably priced drinks are the Rockies blackberry lavender smash ($10) — Old Forester whiskey, blackberry, honey lavender syrup and torched orange peel — the Grasshoppah boozy shake ($12) —chocolate vodka, crème de menthe and Ghiradelli chocolate — or the bourbon bacon stroopwafel boozy shake ($12) — bacon flavored bourbon and stroopwafel liqueur.

Blake Street Tavern

Location: 2301 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Another one of Denver’s best sports bars is Blake Street Tavern. Not only does the team host an ultimate Rockies pregame with amazing drink specials, but the food menu is just as incredible. If there’s one must-order item, it’s a tie between the Blake Street nachos ($13) and green chile cheese fries’ skillet ($13). With daily drink deals of $6 Bud Light seltzer cans, $15 Bud Light pitchers and $18 Breckenridge Avalanche pitchers, Blake Street Tavern is one of the best pregame spots in Denver.

And what’s more important than the actual game? The pre-game. With hundreds of bars in and around LoDo, below are a few that offer affordable drinks and game-day specials.

Pony Up

Location: 1808 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located near the Denver Milk Market, Pony Up offers a few Rockies game-day specials from a Bavarian soft pretzel ($11) with house-made nacho cheese and honey mustard, KC dog ($13) — all beef hot dog topped with barbecue pork and coleslaw — and lastly a $10 beer and shot combo (Pabst Blue Ribbon and Jameson, Montucky and Fernet, Sierra Nevada and Evan Williams or Tecate and tequila).

Retro Room

Location: 2034 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Retro Room not only has some of the best pickle shots in Denver, but their happy hour menu is also perfect for game days as well. Daily from 10-7 p.m., there are $3 beers, $5 shots and $7 burger and beer specials. Looking for a quick shot before the game? Retro Room offers a variety of infused vodka, tequila and whiskey shots from spicy pickle, pepperoncini, chipotle pineapple and more. If you’re looking to go even further out of the batter’s box on game day, try one of their scorpion shots.

Front Porch

Location: 1215 15th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Front Porch may be a little far from Coors Field located in Writer’s Square, but it’s worth the stop for cheap drinks before the game. Happy hour includes $4 you-call-its until 7:30 p.m. daily. They also offer a name night calendar — if your name appears on the list for that day, drinks are free!

Sidecar Lounge

Location: 2048 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Sidecar Lounge offers creative shots and affordable cocktails perfect for a fun and quick pregame. Daily happy hour includes $3 beers and $5 cocktails and shots from 4-7 p.m. Some notable shots include a Pop Rocks rim and the option to add a buzz button — a small edible flower that stimulates the entire mouth and creates a temporary buzzing or numbing effect.

Star Bar

Location: 2137 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Star Bar has been a quaint watering hole in Denver since 1959 with affordable drinks and now frozen cocktails ($8). While a frozen drink isn’t ideal for quick bar-hopping, the looming brain freeze is worth it. The Agave topicali — Cazadores tequila, white rum and pineapple juice — or Steamboat Hotel Suite — Deep Eddy lemon and cranberry vodka — both offer the perfect way to cool down while catching a buzz.

For those with a little extra time before the game and who need a sit-down meal, these few restaurants near the ballpark offer an electric atmosphere with delicious eats.

Kachina Cantina

Location: 1890 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Kachina Cantina is a Southwestern cantina specializing in frybread tacos and margaritas. Though there aren’t any gameday specials, there is happy hour every day from 3-6 p.m with $6 Palomas, margaritas and sangria, $5 bean dip, $3 chicken, carnitas or cauliflowers tacos and $7 open-faced quesadillas. With such close proximity to Coors Field, this restaurant is always buzzing before the game.

A5 Steakhouse

Location: 1600 15th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Rather than a dimly lit and romantic steakhouse, A5 has a bubbly and fresh atmosphere perfect for happy hour eats and drinks before the game. Every day from 3:30-5:30 p.m., draft cocktails like negronis, martinis and daquiris are ($10), oysters ($1.50 each), 6-ounce Wagyu beef burger ($10), macaroni and cheese croquette ($4) and chicken yakitori ($7).

Hapa Sushi

Location: 1514 Blake St., Denver

The Lowdown: Hapa Sushi always comes in clutch with happy hour cocktails and appetizers. Every day from 2-4:30 p.m, the menu includes two for $9.50-12 sushi rolls, $7-8 sake cocktails, $12 sake bombs, $7 house wine, $8 well drinks and $4 Hapa beer. The most notable sake cocktails are the island flirt — white rum, sweet and tart passionfruit puree, lime and bitters — and the Soju blossom — Soju, hibiscus, lemon and seltzer.

On the other hand, for those who are running a bit late and needing sustenance to get through the 10s of Coors Light cans imbibed at the game, these few restaurants offer quick yet delicious bites.

Ian’s pizza

Location: 2210 Blake St. Suite 101B, Denver

The Lowdown: Known for creative and out-of-the-box pizza slices, Ian’s is conveniently located across the street from the gate B entrance of Coors Field. Specialty slices are $5.25 ranging from macaroni and cheese, buffalo chicken and macho nacho to cheesy potato and ranch and barbecue chicken pineapple. While the pizza shop is open for a quick bite before the game, it’s also open way late for drunk munchies.

Marquis Pizza

Location: 2009 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Another pizza shop open late is Marquis pizza, also located near Coors Field. The menu specializes in classic New York-style cheese slices ($3.50 each) with toppings at 50 cents each. Marquis doesn’t have any sitting room, so this spot is quite literally for slices to-go.

Hidden Gems

Location: 1411 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: A bit further from Coors Field, Hidden Gems offers delicious ice cream with outrageous mix-ins from Apple Jacks and Cinnamon Toast Crunch to Cheez-It and Reese’s Puffs. Especially for those hot day games, cold ice cream always helps with the cool down.

And if none of these Denver gems are grabbing your attention, inside the ballpark features Smashburger (section 303 – Rooftop), Helton Burger (section 153), Famous Dave’s (section 152), Blake Street Burrito (section 134), Sandlot (section 113) and since 505 Southwestern is the official salsa and green chile partner of the Colorado Rockies, its products can be found throughout the concourse.