The Big Eat Returns Just in Time for Summer Celebrations

Calling all foodies — this one is for you. The Big Eat, brought to you by EatDenver, is finally back to ring in the summer months after a three-year pause. Located within the open-air Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, this event is truly a paradise for all sun and food-loving Denverites.
“The purpose of this event is to showcase and celebrate how incredible our local dining scene is and help support the independent bar and restaurant community,” said Kate Lazor, EatDenver’s executive director.
The Big Eat features over 60 of our favorite Denver restaurants and bars. Spend your night strolling around the gorgeous venue while tasting delicious small bites from a countless number of sites. Drink options include cocktails, wine, kombucha, tea, cider and beer from the best mixologists in Denver.
“Each restaurant and bar will have its own table to stop by. You’ll get a Big Eat 2022 glass and an event guide that will take you through the restaurants and bars organized by neighborhood,” Lazor said. All food and drinks are included within the ticket price but come early and hungry — tastes are first come, first serve.
“Expect summery, high-quality bites from a wide range of restaurants, warm hospitality, live music, cocktails galore and fun discoveries along the way,” Lazor added.
The event takes place on July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. All guests must be 21 years of age to attend. Looking for a deal? A limited amount of early bird tickets running $70 a person go on sale today, May 17, at 11 a.m. Visit EatDenver.com/the-big-eat and get your hands on one before the price increases to $85 a person.
Here is a complete list of restaurants and bars participating in The Big Eat 2022 –
Restaurants:
Ace Eat Serve
Aloy Modern Thai
Avelina
Bellota
Birdcall
Blackbelly
Blue Agave Grill
Bodega Denver
CAFÉ 180
Cap City Tavern
Chook Charcoal Chicken
Comida at The Stanley Marketplace
Culinary Creative Group
Culture Meat & Cheese
El Camino Community Tavern
Elevation Charcuterie
Fish N Beer
French 75
GQue Championship BBQ
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar
LoHi SteakBar
Los Dos Potrillos
Lost City
Meta Asian Kitchen
Mizuna
ND streetBAR
Nocturne
Room for Milly
Root Down
Rooted Craft Kitchen
Santo
Steuben’s
Sushi-Rama
Tacos Tequila Whiskey
The Bindery
The Kitchen American Bistro
The Lobby
The Pig & The Sprout
The Post Chicken and Beer
Ultreia
Vero Market
Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar
Bars and Beverage Brands:
Attimo Wine
Avanti F&B
Cerveceria Colorado
Ironton Distillery
LALO Tequila
New Belgium Brewing
Rowdy Mermaid
Stem Ciders
Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey
Teakoe
Terminal Bar
The Family Jones
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Topo Chico