The Big Eat Returns Just in Time for Summer Celebrations

Calling all foodies — this one is for you. The Big Eat, brought to you by EatDenver, is finally back to ring in the summer months after a three-year pause. Located within the open-air Galleria at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, this event is truly a paradise for all sun and food-loving Denverites.

“The purpose of this event is to showcase and celebrate how incredible our local dining scene is and help support the independent bar and restaurant community,” said Kate Lazor, EatDenver’s executive director.

The Big Eat features over 60 of our favorite Denver restaurants and bars. Spend your night strolling around the gorgeous venue while tasting delicious small bites from a countless number of sites. Drink options include cocktails, wine, kombucha, tea, cider and beer from the best mixologists in Denver.

“Each restaurant and bar will have its own table to stop by. You’ll get a Big Eat 2022 glass and an event guide that will take you through the restaurants and bars organized by neighborhood,” Lazor said. All food and drinks are included within the ticket price but come early and hungry — tastes are first come, first serve.

“Expect summery, high-quality bites from a wide range of restaurants, warm hospitality, live music, cocktails galore and fun discoveries along the way,” Lazor added.

The event takes place on July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. All guests must be 21 years of age to attend. Looking for a deal? A limited amount of early bird tickets running $70 a person go on sale today, May 17, at 11 a.m. Visit EatDenver.com/the-big-eat and get your hands on one before the price increases to $85 a person.

Here is a complete list of restaurants and bars participating in The Big Eat 2022 –

Restaurants:

Ace Eat Serve

Aloy Modern Thai

Avelina

Bellota

Birdcall

Blackbelly

Blue Agave Grill

Bodega Denver

CAFÉ 180

Cap City Tavern

Chook Charcoal Chicken

Comida at The Stanley Marketplace

Culinary Creative Group

Culture Meat & Cheese

El Camino Community Tavern

Elevation Charcuterie

Fish N Beer

French 75

GQue Championship BBQ

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar

LoHi SteakBar

Los Dos Potrillos

Lost City

Meta Asian Kitchen

Mizuna

ND streetBAR

Nocturne

Room for Milly

Root Down

Rooted Craft Kitchen

Santo

Steuben’s

Sushi-Rama

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

The Bindery

The Kitchen American Bistro

The Lobby

The Pig & The Sprout

The Post Chicken and Beer

Ultreia

Vero Market

Woodie Fisher Kitchen & Bar

Bars and Beverage Brands:

Attimo Wine

Avanti F&B

Cerveceria Colorado

Ironton Distillery

LALO Tequila

New Belgium Brewing

Rowdy Mermaid

Stem Ciders

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey

Teakoe

Terminal Bar

The Family Jones

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Topo Chico