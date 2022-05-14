Nooch Vegan Market Is Closing This Weekend

With almost a decade of business under their belt, Nooch Vegan Market will be closing this weekend.

Colorado’s only all-vegan grocery store, Nooch Vegan Market, will shut its doors on Saturday, May 14, at 6 p.m for good. Throughout the 10-year run, owner Vanessa Gochnour has transformed the tiny specialty shop in RiNo into a vegan experience with food trucks and tastings in the Golden Triangle neighborhood.

In an Instagram post shared on April 26, the market announced its decision stating,” Thanks so much to all of our supporters and to all of the wonderful vendors and businesses that helped make our little shop so special. Please know this decision didn’t come quickly or lightly, it ultimately and honestly feels like the right time for many reasons.” They continued with, “It hasn’t been easy figuring out how to wind everything down, but we plan on continuing to have some of your favorites available (while supplies last), running some sales, and also still hosting some of our food truck friends through to the last day.”

Nooch will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13 (with appearances from Wong Way Veg and Best One Yet food trucks); and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 (Mu Denver food truck will be in attendance).