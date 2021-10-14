Don’t Miss Limited Discounted Denver Fashion Week VIP Tickets – On Sale Now For The Next 48 Hours

Denver Fashion Week is officially one month away — well, just over a month, 30+3 days to be exact — and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the fashion in the Mile High City. While 30 days may seem like a long time to wait, it will be here before you know it — and tickets are selling fast. There’s never a bad time to snag a pair of tickets to Denver’s largest fashion showcase, but this weekend we’re knocking 30% off the price of VIP runway seats for an exclusive deal.

This year’s five-day event will feature local designers with a variety of perspectives, offering fashion-lovers more than enough style inspiration for fall. Guarantee you get a good view of all the styles with VIP runway seating — just make sure to use the promo code “DFW30+3” at checkout.

Denver Fashion Week will kick off on Tuesday, November 16, with two nights of workshops hosted by 303 Magazine. The first runway will take place on Thursday, November 18, highlighting ready-to-wear styles from designers like tokiprism. Saturday’s runway will showcase Denver with a variety of local designers, including DFW favorites MENEZ and Tyne Hall. The weekend will conclude with Sunday’s runway, which will highlight forward-thinking designers driving a sustainable fashion future.

Denver Fashion Week is hosted at the McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver. Tickets are on sale now and are available to purchase here. Use promo code “DFW30+3” for 30% off VIP runway seating, redeemable until Saturday, October 16 at 3 p.m.