Denver Fashion Week Returns This November

Colorado’s largest fashion show, Denver Fashion Week (DFW) returns this winter to showcase a wide variety of designers and their collections. Named by Forbes as “a trusted alternative to New York [Fashion Week],” DFW brings together local designers, boutiques, hairstylists, makeup artists and models in a creative space to showcase Denver fashion. In addition to a fashion industry workshop, the three-night event will take place on Thursday, November 18, Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21 at the McNichols Civic Center Building

DFW was created by 303 Magazine to establish a space for fashion creatives to thrive while increasing economic development for the region’s fashion community. The event raises awareness for sponsors and runway participants through producing a world-class fashion experience unique to Denver. 

See the lineup for this season’s runway shows below and grab your tickets before they sell out. 

 

Day One and Two

303 Magazine is holding workshops catered to local creatives and the Denver fashion community.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building 

When: Tuesday and Wednesday November 16 and 17 starting at 6:30 pm at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Tickets: go here 

Day Three 

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building 

When: Thursday, November 18 starting at 7 pm at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Tickets: go here 

Bfresh Gear 

DCR

etfa. 

Tokiprism 

Glenn & Glenn 

Yaneth Alatorre 

My Generation T’s

Steve Sells 

Dark Denim 

Day Four 

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building 

When: Saturday, November 20 starting at 7 pm at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Tickets: go here 

KetiVani 

Bradley Allen 

Madison VDL

Tyne Hall

MENEZ

NMT 

Gabriela Designs 

Mirtha Art 

Rachel Marie Hurst 

 

Day Five

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building 

When: Sunday, November 21 starting at 4 pm at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Tickets: go here 

Meraki & Nat 

Killionare 

Mad Vintage 

False Ego 

Garage Sale 

Segment 1 

Super Turbo 

Mish Mash 

Segment 2 

Velvet Papillon 

Vintage Vamp 

Segment 3 

Denver Rummage Shop

February Jones 

Segment 3 

LGT 

Astral Plains

Dress your best and bring your mask, although they are optional. There will be a reception with food and a cash bar.

