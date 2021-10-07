Denver Fashion Week Returns This November

Colorado’s largest fashion show, Denver Fashion Week (DFW) returns this winter to showcase a wide variety of designers and their collections. Named by Forbes as “a trusted alternative to New York [Fashion Week],” DFW brings together local designers, boutiques, hairstylists, makeup artists and models in a creative space to showcase Denver fashion. In addition to a fashion industry workshop, the three-night event will take place on Thursday, November 18, Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21 at the McNichols Civic Center Building.

DFW was created by 303 Magazine to establish a space for fashion creatives to thrive while increasing economic development for the region’s fashion community. The event raises awareness for sponsors and runway participants through producing a world-class fashion experience unique to Denver.

See the lineup for this season’s runway shows below and grab your tickets before they sell out.

Day One and Two

303 Magazine is holding workshops catered to local creatives and the Denver fashion community.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: Tuesday and Wednesday November 16 and 17 starting at 6:30 pm at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Day Three

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: Thursday, November 18 starting at 7 pm at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Bfresh Gear

DCR

etfa.

Tokiprism

Glenn & Glenn

Yaneth Alatorre

My Generation T’s

Steve Sells

Dark Denim

Day Four

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: Saturday, November 20 starting at 7 pm at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver

KetiVani

Bradley Allen

Madison VDL

Tyne Hall

MENEZ

NMT

Gabriela Designs

Mirtha Art

Rachel Marie Hurst

Day Five

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building

When: Sunday, November 21 starting at 4 pm at 144 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Meraki & Nat

Killionare

Mad Vintage

False Ego

Garage Sale

Segment 1

Super Turbo

Mish Mash

Segment 2

Velvet Papillon

Vintage Vamp

Segment 3

Denver Rummage Shop

February Jones

LGT

Astral Plains

Dress your best and bring your mask, although they are optional. There will be a reception with food and a cash bar.

Denver Fashion Week Winter 2021 Promo Shoot Credits

Publisher & Producer: Abraham Aharonian Managing Editor: Lexi Reich