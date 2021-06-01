Dig Into June – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Meet the Group Trying to Save Casa Bonita

The Lowdown: A group of fans of Casa Bonita has banded together to save the Colorado staple. Save Casa Bonita has already raised over $53,000 for the restaurant.

Denver’s Adrian Miller Showcases the History of Black Barbecue in His New Book

The Lowdown: Denver local Adrian Miller showcases the history of Black barbecue in his new book Black Smoke. Miller dives into the whitewashing of barbecue, offers recipes and more.

Local Chefs Partner up To Raise Funds for AAPI

The Lowdown: Local chefs have partnered up to raise funds for AAPI. The group, Better Together, is comprised of more than 30 local chefs, restauranteurs, musicians and more.

Doña Loca Serves up Small Batch Artisanal Mezcal to Bars and Restaurants Around Denver

The Lowdown: Doña Loca – a mezcal and tequila brand from famed chef Dana Rodriguiez – is serving up small batch mezcal to bars and restaurants around Denver. The brand offers three different expressions of mezcal, all single souce-origin.

Newly Opened

EDGE Restaurant Reopened Along With Revamped Four Seasons Hotel Downtown

The Lowdown: EDGE Restaurant and Four Seasons Hotel Downtown have reopened after a seven-month renovation. The updated space offers three bars, a dining area, three separate rooms, a raw bar and more.

A New Restaurant on Colfax Dishes up Neapolitan-Style Pizza and Italian-Inspired Cuisine

The Lowdown: Benzina has opened on Colfax to dish up Neopolitan-style pizza and Italian-inspired cuisine. The restaurant takes over a gas station in the South Park Hill Neighborhood.

Papusas Lover Offers a Taste of Salvadorian Cuisine

The Lowdown: Papusas Lover – a restaurant run by three sisters – offers a taste of Salvadorian cuisine to Denver. The menu serves of bites such as Salvadorian enchiladas, yucca nuggets and of course papusas.

Hooch Booch Serves Hard Kombucha to the City

The Lowdown: Hooch Booch, a prohibition inspired drink brand, serves up hard kombucha to the city. You can sip on flavors such as Bee’s Knees, The Clover Club and The Old Fashioned.

Ulster Street Bakery Serves World-Class Pastries From a Home-Kitchen

The Lowdown: Ulster Street Bakery – a husband and wife duo – serve up world-class pastries from a home-kitchen. The pair offer sweet treats including apple fritters, cream puffs and filled Berliners.

Third Culture Bakery Opened a New Matcha Cafe in RiNo Neighborhood

The Lowdown: Third Culture Bakery has opened a new matcha cafe in the RiNo Neighborhood. The cafe offers a wide array of matcha drinks as well as its signature butter-mochi doughnuts.

Colorado’s First Fully Sober Bar Has Opened in Jefferson Park

The Lowdown: Awake – Colorado’s first fully sober bar – has opened in Jefferson Park. The drink menu slings out sip such as mocktails, coffees and more.

Bacon Social House Opened Third Location on South Broadway

The Lowdown: Bacon Social House, a restaurant that specializes in all things bacon and breakfast, has opened a third location on South Broadway. The location takes the space of the former Morning Collective and Huevos Tacos.

Clayton Hotel Brings a Restaruant, Cafe and Bar to Cherry Creek

The Lowdown: Clayton Hotel – a new members club and swanky boutique hotel – brings a restaurant, bar and cafe to Cherry Creek. The restaurant, Of A Kind offers a menu of Mediterranean and California-inspired coastal cuisine for fresh bites.

Excuses to Celebrate

June 4: National Cheese Day

The Lowdown: Grab a slice of cheddar for National Cheese Day on June 4. You know its gonna be gouda.

Don’t Miss: For a great selection of cheese, check out this List of Charcuterie Board Businesses in Denver.

June 8: National Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day

The Lowdown: Up your breakfast game on June 8 during National Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day. We all deserve a little something sweet.

Don’t Miss: For some killer donuts stop in at Pandemic Donuts, Ulster Street Bakery, Berkeley Donuts and Third Culture Bakery.

June 19: National Martini Day

The Lowdown: Grab a glass for National Martini Day on June 19. No better way to celebrate yourself.

Don’t Miss: If you need a new martini spot, check out The L Cocktail Bar.

June 20: National Vanilla Milkshake Day

The Lowdown: Chill out with a sweet delight during National Vanilla Milkshake Day on June 20. The perfect way to cool down on a summer’s day.

Don’t Miss: For some chilled sips explore The Original and Shake Shack.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Berry Proud Release

When: Starts May 29

Where: All Denver Beer Co. Locations

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. honors PRIDE with a Berry Proud Release. You can snag the Berry Proud sour ale in limited edition crowlers or an tap in all of the Denver Beer Co. locations throughout the month of June. 15% of sales from every Berry Proud pint, 32-ounce crowler and Denver Beer Co. Pride merch will benefit One Colorado.

Pizzeria Locale x Evision:You

When: Starts June 1 & June 15

Where: All Pizzeria Locale Locations

The Lowdown: Pizzeria Locale has partnered with Envision:You to create a custom PRIDE box in celebration of PRIDE month. You can order a pizza from any of the Pizzeria Locale locations, online or on the Pizzeria Locale app to receive the box. On June 15 the restaurant will also host a fundraiser to benefit Envision:You with 33% of all sales going towards the funds.