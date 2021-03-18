Shake Shack is Opening a Boulder Location With Flatiron Views

On Friday, March 26 – Shake Shack is opening its doors to Boulder – its fifth location in the state of Colorado. The modern fast-food joint boasts stunning views of the Flatirons from its patio and is especially dog friendly. In addition to dog bowls on the patio – there will be a dog “leash parking” station and special menu to accommodate your pup.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to the first Shake Shack in Boulder,” said Andrew McCaughan Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack. “We hope the features of this Shack resonate with the Boulder lifestyle, including a great patio overlooking the Flatirons, a Shack Track walk-up window for ease of pickup, and our Green Chile CheddarShack paired with local beers. What an amazing and beautiful community – we are excited to be a part of it.”

The Boulder Shake Shack will feature a full menu including all-time classics such as the regional Green Chile CheddarShack burger served with hatch chiles, crinkle-cut fries and hand-spun milkshakes. To kickstart the season – the menu will also feature a variety of limited time lemonades such as Mango Passionade and Strawberry Salted Limeade. Or take your fast-food dining experience up a notch and pair with a local craft beer. The dog-friendly menu will feature Bag O’ Bones and a Pooch-ini made with dog-biscuit vanilla custard.

“As part of our larger mission to Stand for Something Good®, Shake Shack will be donating a meal to The Food Bank of the Rockies for every order placed on opening day at the Boulder Shack location. The Food Bank of the Rockies helps families throughout Colorado and Wyoming thrive by procuring and distributing food and essentials to the hungry through their robust programs and partner agencies” stated a recent press release.

At the convenience of its guests – the new Boulder Shack offers preorders through its app for delivery and pickup via the Shack app. Additionally there will be a walk-up window also known as the Shack Track where guests can pickup their pre-orders.

Shake Shack in Boulder is opening at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26 at 1680 29th Street Boulder. For more information and to see the menu – go here.