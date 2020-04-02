Racines to Permanently Close After 36 Years, But It’s Not Goodbye Yet

After more than 40 years in the restaurant business, Lee Goodfriend and David Racine have decided to retire and close Racines. The partners announced the building and land that their 36-year-old Governor’s Park staple calls home is under contract to a developer. Goodfriend explains that while the current climate is a part of a motivating factor, the decision is ultimately a personal one.

“While rising labor costs, property tax increases, the labor shortage and governmental intrusion all factored into this bittersweet decision,” said Goodfriend, “it’s really about retirement and having the chance to travel and enjoy our lives that have been consumed by this business.”

As a result, the all-day restaurant, once known as a hotspot for politicos, will close for good on January 15, 2021. They plan to re-open to celebrate their tenure once they are able to under the current coronavirus measures.

“The news of the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide restaurant closures are much more important right now than our future plans,” said Goodfriend. “Unfortunately, the progress of the deal forces us to announce this right now. We look forward to re-opening after everyone is safe to celebrate our successful 36 year run with the guests and staff who have always supported us.”

Goodfriend and Racine are able to take this long goodbye approach, even in a time of such economic uncertainty, because of well-planned foresight. Nearly 16 years ago, after the pair had to close their original location on Bannock due to a demolition clause in their lease, the partners bought the land upon which their current Sherman location sits. Their vow to never allow a landlord to determine their future has paid off. But unfortunately, their planning has left them a lingering question.

“I’m not sure where I’ll eat after we close, I still love the food,” said Goodfriend.