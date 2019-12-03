Dig Into December – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into next month.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

Safta Hosting a Bake Sale for Planned Parenthood

The Lowdown: Safta hosts the Denver Planned Parenthood Bakesale this year. All of the proceeds from the bake sale will benefit Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

Dimestore Delibar to Open in LoHi

The Lowdown: Dimestore Delibar is set to open in LoHi in the former Low Country Kitchen location. The bar, deli counter and restaurant combination will house a myriad of tasty snacks.

New Belgium plans to Sell to International Beverage Company

The Lowdown: New Belgium Brewing Company announced its plans to sell to Lion Little World Beverages. The company will remain in Fort Collins following the transaction.

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts Relocates

The Lowdown: Cook Street School of Culinary Art has relocated after 20 years of business. The new location, now situated on Broadway will allow the school to expand its reach.

Newly Opened

Former Starbucks Executive Opens a Sleek Cafe with Coohills Cuisine

The Lowdown: Former Starbucks executives Brenda Godfrey and Frank Sica have opened Frank and Roze with Coohills Cuisine. The cafe has a sleek and simple menu of coffee drinks and convenient bites.

Leevers Locavore Transformed a Save-A-Lot in Denver

The Lowdown: Leevers Locavore has taken over a Save-A-Lot into a locally-sourced grocery store. The employee-owned company focuses on health-conscious consumers.

ChoLon Opened a Second Location in Stapleton

The Lowdown: ChoLon has opened a second location in Stapleton. The new location has a brand new dim sum menu and kitchen to boot.

Edgewater Public Market has Opened

The Lowdown: Edgewater Public Market has opened in Denver. The food hall boasts 16 different food options along with retail businesses to follow.

Mister Oso Opened in The Former Populist Location

The Lowdown: Mister Oso has opened in the location that once held The Populist. Chef Blake Edmunds and chef de cuisine Russel Stippich bring a Latin-inspired menu to life with bright flavors and ingredients.

Gattara Combines Cat Lady Chic with Italian American Cuisine

The Lowdown: Gattara – an Italian American eatery – has combined the aesthetic of cat lady chic with tasty Italian bites and sips. The new restaurant replaces Randolph’s in the Warwick Hotel.

One Vietnamese Restaurant Brings a Modern Twist to the Traditional in Westminster

The Lowdown: One Vietnamese Restaurant has opened in Westminster to bring a modern twist on traditional Vietnamese cuisine. The owners and couple Oanh and Thanh Do serve up hot bites of tenderloin udon noodles, pineapple curry fried rice and traditional Vietnamese egg rolls.

Excuses to Celebrate

December 4: National Cookie Day

The Lowdown: Grab a chocolate chip cookie and a glass of milk to celebrate National Cookie Day on December 5. You can never have just one.

Don’t Miss: If you love your cookies you need to check out Crumbl, Bug & Belle Bakery or Mixing Bowl Cookie Dough.

December 5: National Prohibition Repeal Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate the ending of the prohibition on December 5 during National Prohibition Repeal Day. We will raise our glasses to that.

Don’t Miss: If you want a speakeasy to celebrate properly in stop into Sotto Voce or check out Cherish Spirit Lounge for a swanky night.

December 10: National Lager Day

The Lowdown: Grab a brew for National Lager Day on December 10. Even in the chill, a beer will keep you going.

Don’t Miss: If you’re a beer lover, here is a list of 50+ Things Every Colorado Craft Beer Lover Should Do.

December 12: National Cocoa Day

The Lowdown: Grab a cup of hot chocolate on December 12 for National Cocoa Day. The day is perfect for the snowy weather.

Don’t Miss: If you aren’t feeling your powdered mix try these nine places to get hot chocolate in Denver.

December 30: National Bacon Day

The Lowdown: Grab a slice of porky goodness during National Bacon Day on December 30. Whether you like it crispy or chewy, we support your bacon ventures.

Don’t Miss: Try a new take on bacon at Flying Pig Bacon Company.

December 31: National Champagne Day

The Lowdown: Celebrate the holidays with a bit of bubbly on December 31 during National Champagne Day. You can cheer in the new year with a glass in hand.

Don’t Miss: For your bubbly supply explore Bigby’s Folly, Flights Wine Cafe and Noble Riot Wine Bar.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

The GrowHaus Pop-Up Farmer’s Market

When: December 3, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus partners with Ratio Beerworks to host a pop-up farmer’s market and Colorado Gives Day Drive. The proceeds will help support The GrowHaus’ programs to spread access to fresh and local produce as well as educational programs. The event is free to attend.

Impact

When: December 15, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

The Lowdown: Help create and handout lunches for those in need at Impact. You can give some effort to make a difference in your local community one lunch at a time during the event. Volunteer with a suggested $10 donation here.