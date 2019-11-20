Safta Announces Planned Parenthood Bake Sale

Picking up where The Populist left off, this year Safta will host the Denver Planned Parenthood Bake Sale. On December 7, in the Source Market Hall, some of Denver’s top chefs will collaborate on the event centered around festive treats in the benefit of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. For the event, James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya and wife Emily Shaya along with Safta Pastry Chef Liliana Myers have compiled a who’s who list of Denver’s restaurant scene to collaborate on the delicious delectables.

The current lineup includes — Reunion Bread Co, Acorn, Oak + Brider, Moxie Bread Company, Dio Mio, Blackbelly, Cake Crumbs, Sweet Saura, Work & Class and Safta. Last year’s event went on the raise $25,000. Most pastries will be prices at $5, with a couple of special items like Safta’s holiday pie at an added cost. Like the previous edition, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

Safta’s Planned Parenthood Bake Sale will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 7 at the Source Market Hall (3330 Brighton Blvd #201, Denver).