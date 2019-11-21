ChoLon Opens Second Location on Monday with New Dim Sum Menu and Kitchen in Stapleton

Downtown darling ChoLon is headed to the ‘burbs.

The Asian-fusion bistro is taking over Concourse, the European restaurant also from chef Lon Symensma, after it closed its doors on September 22. Now on Monday, November 25 the second location of ChoLon will welcome hungry diners with new additions to the nine-year-old LoDo staple.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

First, the new spot will be led by two women: executive chef Becca Henry — a seven-year veteran of ChoLon — and Michelle Xiao, a New York dim sum chef with 30 years experience. Xiao will develop a new dim sum menu for the location out of a dedicated dim sum kitchen that you can see upon entry. The menu will also have location specifics items as well as more “accessible” options that are allergy and aversion friendly. The new menu includes items like Cantonese shrimp dumplings, Singaporean crab cakes and braised beef coconut curry. Also, the family-friendly location will offer kid menu options like mac & cheese wontons.

“While it is bittersweet to close Concourse, we listened to our customers and the neighborhood and realized the desire, not only for an Asian concept in Stapleton, but for more access to our flagship restaurant, ChoLon” said partner Christopher Davis-Massey.

As for Symensma, he’s also excited for the change especially since he embarked on a trip to Southeast Asia where he expanded his knowledge of the region’s food.

“This is also a representation of my growth as a chef and my desire to continue exploring my culinary passions,” explained Symensma.

The new location opens Monday, November 25 on 10195 East 29th Drive, Suite 140, Denver. All photos courtesy of ChoLon.

Editor’s note: this article was updated from its previous publication to include the new opening and menu information.