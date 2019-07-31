Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

But First… Food News

In case you missed it, here are the biggest announcements in Denver food news from last month.

The Populist is Closing

The Lowdown: The Populist is set to close this August. The team behind Señor Bear have purchased the space and are converting it to a sister concept called Mister Oso.

Stanley Marketplace to Add a New Pizza Concept

The Lowdown: A new pizzeria concept is to be added to Stanley Marketplace this fall. The not yet named spot is the brainchild of partners at beast+bottle, Coperta and Pizzeria Coperta – chef Paul C. Reilly, Aileen Reilly, and JP Taylor, Jr.

Stranahan’s Master Distiller is Leaving to Join Metallica’s Whiskey Brand

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s master distiller Rob Dietrich has announced that he is leaving to join Metallica’s American whiskey brand Blackened. There is no word as of yet on who will replace Dietrich as master distiller.

Newly Opened

A Mini Burger Chain Popped Up in Denver

The Lowdown: A gourmet mini-burger chain has popped up in Denver. BurgerIm – created by Donna Tuchner, an Isreali native has brought the franchise to Denver after successfully stationing in over 160 cities across America.

Uncle Opened a Second Location

The Lowdown: Uncle now has opened a second location that sits between the Baker and Wash Park neighborhoods. Owner chef Tommy Lee took all of his experience from the original hit ramen house and poured it into the second location for a fresh spin.

Urban Burma the First Burmese Restuarant in Aurora

The Lowdown: Urban Burma opened as the first official Burmese restaurant in Aurora. The restaurant, created by owner Siri Tan, serve simple and delicious Burmese bites.

Acorn Announced Renovations and a New Menu

The Lowdown: Acorn has announced plans for renovations this fall. The restaurant owned by Steven Redzikowski and Bryan Dayton also announced a revamping with a new menu created by chef Ian Palazzola.

Former Saint Added a Sister Cafe

The Lowdown: The team of Former Saint has opened a sister concept called Assembly Hall. The new cafe concept serves up espressos, cocktails, appetizers and more.

Little Man Ice Cream Flagship Factory Opens

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream Flagship Factory opened in the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood. The factory, designed by owner Paul Tamburello and local architect Theodore (Ted) Schultz, whips up chilled treats for all of Denver to delight in.

Post Oaks Barbeque Brings Texas to Tennyson

The Lowdown: Post Oak Barbeque opened in Denver to give a taste of Texas on Tennyson Street. The restaurant, created by owner and Pitmaster Nick Prince, serves up hot and fresh Texas-style barbeque.

Maine Shack Opened in LoHi

The Lowdown: Maine Shack opened its doors in LoHi this past July. The highly anticipated restaurant slings out mouthwatering lobster rolls handcrafted by chef Craig Dixon.

Excuses to Celebrate

August 2: National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

The Lowdown: Grab a cool ice cream sammie on August 2 to celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. You know you’ll want one with that summer heat.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great place to chill out from the hot summer sun check out the Little Man Ice Cream Factory or The Constellation Ice Cream.

August 13: National Filet Mignon Day

The Lowdown: Slice into a savory delight on August 13 for National Filet Mignon Day. It is the perfect excuse to splurge on that steak dinner you have been craving.

Don’t Miss: If you are a steak lover, take a day to stop in Aspen Steakhouse No. 316 or Denver’s Del Frisco.

August 16: National Rum Day

The Lowdown: Sip on a sweet drink on August 16 during National Rum Day. There is nothing better than a chilled cocktail while you soak up the sunshine.

Don’t Miss:If you love yourself some good cocktails you need to check out Denver’s Best Places to Share Giant Cocktails, this list of Denver restaurants and bars that feel like Tropical Escapes and explore the casual tiki bar that is Jungle.

August 29: National Whiskey Sour Day

The Lowdown: Refresh yourself with a cold drink as the summer heat beats down. You can celebrate National Whiskey Sour Day on August 29 with a glass in hand.

Don’t Miss: If you need a great place to imbibe on whiskey cocktails, Seven Grand and Stranahan’s has got you covered.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, for Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that support food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

Save the Ales

When: August 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Mile High Station hosts Save the Ales. The event features an eco-friendly beer festival raising funds to conserve and protect clean water for Colorado and the breweries that work within the state. You can purchase your tickets here.

The Modern Dinner Series

When: August 13, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Studio Kitchen Colorado – Home of The Modern Eater Network, 490 Decatur St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Modern Eater Network present The Modern Dinner Series. The series features dinners with different chefs that will create an amazing fresh dining experience. A portion of the proceeds with benefit the ACF Colorado Chefs Association apprenticeship program. You can purchase tickets here.