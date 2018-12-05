Husband and wife restaurateurs Craig and Samantha Cordts-Pearce will open a Boulder outpost of their popular Aspen steakhouse. The stylish space will replace the Irish dive Conor Oneill’s, drastically refurbishing the interior and completely reworking the vibe. The second location will bring a menu complete with prime steaks served cast-iron skillet up, alongside fish, fowl, indulgent appetizers and sides. Set to open this Friday, the restaurant will begin with a nightly dinner service with a weekend brunch to follow suit in the near future.
Steakhouse No. 316 will offer your classic cuts including a prime bone-in filet, Kansas City strip, cowboy ribeye, porterhouse and more. The menu will also offer more unconventional options — with an American Kobe flat iron, a bison filet, a natural whisky dry-aged New York strip and a pork tomahawk also available. The sauce selection may be the location’s strongest pull — cognac peppercorn demi, Argentinian chimichurri, blue cheese bone marrow butter and shallot shiitake demi make up the particularly decadent roster. 316 Boulder will also serve a table-side Caesar salad — an offering up to this point exclusively available at The Monarch in Aspen, another of the Cordts-Pearce’s Aspen hangouts.
Steakhouse No. 316 is located at 1922 13th St., Boulder. It opens on Friday, December 7. It is open everyday 4 -10 p.m.
All photography courtesy of Jeremy Swanson.
