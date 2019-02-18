Denver has some culture filled events lined up this week. Start it off by exploring plant life during the York St. SCFD Free Day and end it by getting charitable at RiNo Rocks Out. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, February 18

York St. SCFD Free Day

When: Monday, February 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens partners with Scientific & Cultural Facilities District (SCFD) for a York St. SCFD Free Day. You can have a chance to explore the gardens and all of the gorgeous plants that it holds with no cost. You can also experience the last day of the Orchid Showcase.

Tuesday, February 19

Amanda Wachob

When: February 19 – 22

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $8 admission

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) presents artist in residency with nationally-acclaimed tattoo artist Amanda Wachob. Wachob will be in the museum tattooing individuals in her galleries throughout the day. The tattoo slots are filled, however, you can still watch the process and tattoos come to life.

GoodCinema Activations: Zero Weeks

When: February 19, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents GoodCinema Activations: Zero Weeks. The documentary film takes a deeper look at how families in Papua New Guinea and in the United States struggle without guaranteed paid family leave. Following the screening, you can hear from a panel of speakers including Ashley Panelli of 9to5 Colorado, Karla Gonzales Garcia of COLOR, Debra Brown of Good Business Colorado and Kris Garcia of 9to5 Colorado.

La Bayadere

When: February 19, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre teams up with Royal Opera House to present a screening of La Bayadere. The ballet, produced by Natalia Makarova, is a 19th-century classic that brings Indian temple dancers to life with a story of a prince that marries a woman yet loves a temple dancer.

The Invisible Circus 4.0

When: February 19, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Rainbow Militia, 1545 Julian St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rainbow Militia hosts The Invisible Circus 4.0. The event features performances from contortionists, aerialists, magicians and more. You can experience a wild and magical land while sipping on a non-alcoholic beverage and nibbling on small bites.

Wednesday, February 20

Community Paint Day

When: February 20, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver hosts a Community Paint Day. The event features a chance to gather with other artists and work on your personal projects. You can bring your materials to paint, draw and create. The store will be open if you need to purchase materials to use.

Philip Seymour Hoffman Tribute

When: February 20, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts a Philip Seymour Hoffman Tribute. The event features a screening of Capote – the film that earned Hoffman his Academy Award. The film follows the journey of novelist Truman Capote as he researches the murder of a family in Kansas and the murderer who committed the crime.

Vinyl Pop-Up Shop

When: February 20, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. partners with Ryan Dykstra Records to present a Vinyl Pop-Up Shop. The event features a chance to find some sick vinyl records, listen to live music from DJ D’Vinyl from Something Vinyl Club and sip brews from Station 26. If you do purchase a beer you can get 20 percent off of all of the records available at the pop-up.

Thursday, February 21

Speaker Series

When: February 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 – $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a Speaker Series. The event features a lecture from Armin Vit, a graphic designer and owner of Brand New blog. You can learn more about graphic design, branding, logos and more from Vit, sip on drinks from a cash bar and snack on food. The theme of the night is 24 Truths and a Lie.

Art Fitness Training

When: February 21, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10-$15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flex your artistic muscles at Art Fitness Training. The four-part series helps you build an understanding of how to appreciate contemporary art. You can learn all about the basics of contemporary art at the museum and then show off your skills at other museums, collections and galleries. You can pick and choose one of four or attend all of the courses.

Screening Printing Workshop

When: February 21, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Ink Lounge, 29 S. Fox St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ink Lounge teams up with SEGD Denver to host a Screen Printing Workshop. The event features a chance to try your hand at screen printing with the help of Ink Lounge staff. You can print t-shirts, make screen-printed sketchbooks and more.

Singer-Songwriter Series

When: February 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station hosts a Singer-Songwriter Series. The event features performances from Kaitlyn Williams and Hunter James. You can grab a bite and drink from the restaurants in Zeppelin and relax to music from each artist.

The Future is Listening: Data and Music

When: February 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Industry RiNo Station partners with General Assembly Denver to present The Future is Listening: Data and Music. The event features an exploration of music through data as they intersect with each other. You can learn from speakers in the music industry, participate in a Q&A and more.

Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar

When: February 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar. The event features a look at some sweet scientific facts. You can learn about sucrose and glucose, experiment with candy and have a sugary fun night.

Friday, February 22

UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup & Barbegazi Winter Festival

When: February 22 – 24

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Denver’s Civic Center Park hosts the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup & Barbegazi Winter Festival. The event features a three-day ice climbing competition occurring on walls made of ice. You can watch climbers scale the slippery pillars, sip drinks from an ice bar, warm up by fire pits and more throughout the weekend.

Untitled Final Friday

When: February 22, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Untitled Final Friday. The event features a night to explore the museum and experience local creatives. You can listen to music, poetry and watch performances created by the Black Actors Guild that present narratives from Denver’s Five Points Neighborhood.

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: February 22 – 23

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7.50 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of lucha libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Janae Burris, Kyle Pogue, Matt Cobos and more. You can hear hilarious commentary from Nathan Lund and Mitch Jones.

Made in Reykjavik Launch Party

When: February 22, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station teams up with Eyes Open Project to present a Made in Reykjavik Launch Party. The event features an immersive art, retail and culinary experience takeover of Zeppelin Station that allows you to travel to Reykjavik Iceland without leaving the city of Denver.

Pretty in Pink Opening Reception

When: February 22, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Next Gallery, 6815 W. Colfax Ave. Unit B, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Next Gallery presents a Pretty in Pink Opening Reception. The event features an art showcase dedicated to Casa Bonita. The show is juried by Andrew Novick and Betsy Rudolph and holds artwork that celebrates all things Casa Bonita.

Denver Vampire Weekend

When: February 22 – 24

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: $60 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get spooky with a Vampire Weekend. The event features three-days of vampire-themed fun starting with a Vampire Castle Salon at Ember Hostel on Friday, celebrating with a vampire castle banquet on Saturday and a vampire ball on Sunday.

Saturday, February 23

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: February 23 – 24

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find the coolest reptiles, arachnids, amphibians and more at the Reptilian Nation Expo. The event features a two-day expo filled with more than 60 vendors, thousands of animals, exhibits and other wild experiences to explore as the largest reptilian expo around.

Alpaca Extravaganza

When: February 23 – 24

Where: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Surround yourself with soft and adorable mammals during an Alpaca Extravaganza. The event features two-days of all things alpaca with artisan vendors, classes and of course encounters with some super cute alpacas.

Who Own Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World

When: February 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Who Own Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World. The event features a day to look deeper into the use of inspiration and appropriation of cultures within art. You can hear from speakers such as Glenn Adamson, Jamie Okuma, Chen Shen and Sarah Thornton throughout four discussions.

Sunday, February 24

Denver Vampire Ball

When: February 24, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Vampire Weekend at a Denver Vampire Ball. The event features a night of luxury with a masquerade and Court of Versailles theme. You can dance to classical music, imbibe on drinks and more throughout the night. Make sure to dress to the theme with appropriate clothing.

RiNo Rocks Out

When: February 24, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help support Sacred Heart House of Denver during RiNo Rocks Out. The event features a silent auction, prizes and a performance from musical group Thumpin’. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sacred Heart House of Denver’s mission to fight homelessness in Denver.

Mark Your Calendar

30th Annual Colorado Women’s Legislative Breakfast

When: February 26, 7 – 9 a.m.

Where: Denver Scottish Rite Consistory, 1370 Grant St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $1000 tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Off the Clock: Secret Garden

When: March 1, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $21 tickets available here

Westword Artopia

When: March 1, 7 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $65 tickets available here