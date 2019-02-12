On February 22, Denver will become home to The Land of Fire and Ice when Zeppelin Station’s third “Made in a City” installment, “Made in Reykjavik” begins. Curated by Mathieu Mudie, the retail director for Zeppelin Station and The Source Hotel, the new winter wonderland will be an immersive experience on a larger scale than before.

“For this new round of ‘Made in a City,’ we’re pushing the immersive cultural experience to a whole different level,” said Mudie. “We want to showcase the best makers and designers, in addition to offering a 360-degree experience of what a city has to offer. Reykjavik is the first round of the ‘Made in a City’ concept that offers this total experience of a city and will continue to be the model for the future.”

Mudie was introduced to designers, chefs, artists and other creatives on a trip to Reykjavik in November and was struck by the exceptionally well designed and executed fashion scene there, making it the obvious choice for the first in the evolved “Made in a City” experience.

“I know many people in Denver have either already visited Iceland or are looking to go and either way they’ll enjoy what we’ve prepared for the next few months,” Mudie explained. “Those who have been there will definitely recognize a lot of what we’re bringing — brands, food, booze, art. If you want to go but have never been, it will be a great intro.”

“Made in Reykjavik” will include 20 Icelandic brands, artists in residence, workshops, live musical performances, dedicated food stalls with Nordic-inspired cuisine and additional surprises.

It will run until May 20, daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Zeppelin Station is located at 3501 Wazee Street, Denver.