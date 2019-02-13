As we’ve outlined in previous articles, like Things You Should Know If You’re New to Colorado, the pink tower on West Colfax called Casa Bonita is a landmark for many reasons (although food isn’t necessarily one of them). It serves as a triumphant, sometimes sarcastic landmark, but it is beloved by most residents, whether they grew up going for yearly birthday parties or had to visit when they moved here because they just kept hearing about it. Opening February 22 and on view until March 10, Pretty in Pink will serve as a tribute to this iconic establishment, where Casa Bonita-themed art will be on display at NEXT Gallery. This includes everything from homages to the famous cliff divers, inspiration from the building itself, or simply the inclusion of the color pink.

Aside from the fact that Casa Bonita is a Denver landmark on its own, NEXT Gallery started hosting art shows themed in its honor after moving (basically) next door in 2017. NEXT was originally in the Navajo Streets Art District but faced rising costs in that neighborhood which forced it to move to a more affordable area a few years ago. The 40 West Arts District serendipitously was looking for art galleries and creatives at that time to move to Lakewood to help with the revitalization of West Colfax.

“In the spring of 2017, we relocated the gallery to the 40 West Arts District, just a half block away from Casa Bonita” Betsy Rudolph, the organizer of Pretty in Pink explained. She continued, “we were the first tenants in the ‘Pasternack’s Art Hub’ building. We needed folks to know where we had moved, and everyone knows where Casa Bonita is. In celebration of our new location and our new neighbor, we hosted the first Casa Bonita Art Show. It was a huge success. The art was wonderful and fun. The opening was packed with art lovers as well as Casa Bonita fans.”

Pretty in Pink will feature paintings, ceramics, drawings, sculpture and more. Fifty pieces of work from 34 artists will be on display, with an opening night reception and party on February 22 from 6 to 10 p.m.

NEXT Gallery is located at 6851 West Colfax, Unit B, Lakewood.

All photography courtesy of NEXT Gallery