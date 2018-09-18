If you’re a fan of chef Lon Symensma’s restaurants — pay attention. Starting next month, there are going to be a lot of changes. Cho77, the pan-Asian street food sister to ChoLon, is moving downtown to be next door to its sibling restaurant and Symensma’s forthcoming LeRoux — a European bistro concept. Formerly reserved for Kaya, Cho77 is upgrading to the new spot from its old haunt on South Broadway with an extended menu and hours. Open seven days a week, the new location will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner — all with a focus on quick service to better cater to the downtown crowd. At the Blake street spot, you’ll get new items from chef Ryan Gorby including breakfast dumplings as well as an updated sake program. But you’ll have to wait to get a taste since the restaurant will close on September 27 and re-open this winter. The same can’t be said for the Cho77’s Broadway spot since it won’t be vacant for long.

BorraCho Tacos, the Avanti-born concept from the same group, will open its second location inside the former Cho77 on October 3. Led by chef Kevin Chu, the restaurant will dish out its signature tacos that blend Asian flavors alongside traditional Mexican fare. There will also be a new tequila program and of course Taco Tuesday specials that get you happy hour prices all day. Although with tacos currently costing nearly $5 a pop at Avanti — and happy hour only giving you $0.50 off per taco — it’ll be interesting to see if South Broadway bites for the same prices. Regardless, Symensma seems excited for the second location.