It’s that time of year again. For all you skiers and snowboarders, it’s time to get out on the slopes for some spring skiing. There are so many reasons that this is the best time of the year for skiing. There are tons of parties to check out, the locals are out and the weather is gorgeous. These are just a few of the many reasons you want to get your turns in this spring.

Beach Days at A-Basin

The Beach at A-Basin is your perfect chance to drink some beers and kick back while enjoying a relaxing day of skiing. Here’s how it works. You park your car at The Beach, which is ski-in and ski-out, located right next to all of A Basin’s chairlifts. You have to head to A-Basin really early to try to get a spot. Or, there are 15 spots available for reservation if you call ahead. Once you get your spot, The Beach is an awesome place to grill food. It’s also a huge party for everyone to mingle and have fun.

Ski Towns Really Show their Character

Beyond Beach Days, there are tons of events that happens as the snow melts. Most of them also tend to thaw all the weird and wonderful tendencies of the town’s locals. For example, in Steamboat is the Springalicious Festival running through April 15. On April 14, there is the Cardboard Classic in which teams build masterpieces to race and show off in this hilarious event. The participants can only craft materials such as cardboard, duct tape, string and other decorations to make their vessel. Then a day later in Steamboat is the Splashdown Pond Skim, a popular late-season activity in many ski towns. This is where skiers and snowboarders come out dressed in crazy costumes to see if they can make their way across a freezing cold pond. On top of pond skim events, there is also The Imperial Challenge at Breckenridge on April 21. It is a pseudo-triathlon in which you ride your bike 6 miles, starting at the Breckenridge Rec Center and ending at Peak 7 at the resort. Then, you ski or snowboard to the top of the T-Bar or the top of Peak 8. If something so physical doesn’t sound like your forte, there are plenty of apres-ski events like an ’80s prom-themed party on the sundeck at Snowmass.

More Locals, Less Tourists

Skiing is awesome. Those chairlift lines, on the other hand, are not. Spring skiing brings out way more locals rather than tourists since it’s not peak season. Why is skiing with locals better? Well first, it means less lines and more open slopes. Conditions won’t be as bad if there are less people out. Also, if you follow the locals around, you’ll find all the good spots to ski.

There are Deals on Lodging

Since it’s not peak season, and because tourists tend to die down there are tons of opens rooms. This leaves resorts pining for your business. In Breck, spring lodging in Breck starts at $115 a night if you book through here whereas Beaver Creek has lodging packages for you to check out as well. If you book before April 21, you can get in on one of Vail’s vacation packages. Also check out AirBnb’s, as those might have lower rates for the incoming offseason.

Bluebird Days

This is your last chance to work on that goggle tan. Take advantage of these sunny days and shed your heavy ski clothes. The snow may not be awesome, but the sun makes up for it. You don’t have to worry about frostbitten fingers and toes. Skiing in the Colorado sunshine not only is more comfortable than in freezing conditions, but it allows you to check out those gorgeous views.

You Can Get the Most Out of the Resorts’ Awesome Patios

You definitely want to get the most out of Colorado resorts’ patios, and spring is the best time to do so. TBar, located at Peak 7 in Breckenridge, has a huge patio to relax on. Beaver Creek has many patios to explore. We suggest checking out Talons, Mamie’s Mountain Grill, Beaver Creek Chophouse & C-Bar or Broken Arrow. There’s also the legendary Ritz-Carlton patio on the Bachelor Gulch side of Beaver Creek that can’t be missed. You have a little more time until Loveland closes (May 6) but you should definitely check out their party on the Basin Patio on closing day. Funky Johnson will be playing and there will be food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.

Happy Hours and Cheap Drinks

Après ski is always a good idea, no matter the season. But with the sun shining, the beer and wine seem to flow a bit more freely. For example, in Snowmass, there is going to be an après party with live music at Ajax Tavern. The event, from 2 to 5:30 p.m., will feature live music by Cabo San Lucas’ Mala Rumba. You can get draft beer for $4, wine for $8 and a specialty cocktail for $8. Also, check out Venga Venga in Snowmass. Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. and you can get draft beer for $5, wine for $6 or your choice of one of their cocktails. If you’re looking for a complete list of where to après, check out our guide here.

Dual Sport Days

We’re all trying to spend as much time outdoors as possible, right? The beauty of spring skiing is that it can be paired with other spring sports in the same day. Head to the slopes first thing and be done by noon to go enjoy another awesome spring sport. You can ski and then golf, hike, mountain bike or do whatever your favorite spring activity is. The point is that the weather allows you to get the best of both worlds.

It’s Your Last Chance to Get the Most out of Your Pass

This seems obvious, but it’s true. Life happens, and sometimes it’s hard to get all the days in that you had planned. If you have a season pass, you want to make sure to get your money’s worth out of it. There are no more pass restrictions, so now’s your chance to get those turns in. Head out and experience the joy spring skiing brings all skiers and snowboarders!