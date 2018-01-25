Look out Epic Pass, there’s a new kid in town.

The Ikon Pass is the brainchild of Alterra Mountain Co., formed last year through the collaboration of multiple top-tier destination ski resorts. It will replace The Rocky Mountain SuperPass with access to 23 destinations across nine states, including Colorado and three Canadian provinces.

“The Ikon Pass will replace The Rocky Mountain SuperPass,” said Alterra Mountain Company CMO Erik Forsell. “It won’t be available next season.”

The pass, which will be available for the 2019 ski season, includes 23 destinations across California, Colorado, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming, Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. Colorado resorts included are Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper and Eldora. And though formed by Alterra Mountain Company, they are putting the spotlight on the individual resorts involved rather than on themselves.

“This pass isn’t about highlighting Alterra, it’s about highlighting the resorts and the skier or riders relationship with that individual mountain,” said Forsell

Though the company has revealed the destinations, they have yet to reveal a price. Our advice? Start saving now. Riding nationwide doesn’t come cheap.

“We started talking about putting a pass together that would encompass every skier and riders bucket list destinations,” said Forsell. “The Ikon will allow riders to fly to Canada or drive to Copper all on the same pass.”

The Ikon Pass will go on sale in the spring, additional information including location specifics, sale date and price will be revealed in the coming weeks, here.