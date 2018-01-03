Deciding where to spend a day skiing can often be a task, checking the weather, checking the snow report, is everyone ready to go? Choosing where to hang out after you ski can often be an equally daunting task, we compiled a few of our favorite après places to check out after a day on the slopes. If you’re a beer drinker, don’t miss out on our guide just to the best breweries near the slopes. 

Beaver Creek

Hooked

Where: 122 Beaver Creek Plaza, Avon
The Lowdown: One of the best deals in the Vail Valley, Hooked’s aprèsapres specials run from 1:50 to 5 p.m.every day with $4 sushi rolls, $5 french-fry platters, $3 Coors Banquets & Imperial Lagers and $4 Colorado Natives. On top of the stellar drink prices, the real treat at Hooked is the Daily Hookup for $1.50. The Daily Hookup is a rotating two-bite dish that will not disappoint.

Maya

Where: 126 Riverfront Ln, Avon
The Lowdown: Located at the base of the Riverfront Gondola, inside the Westin, famous for hosting Friday Afternoon Club in the summer, Maya runs an outstanding happy hour from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Known as a tequileria, Maya keeps with tradition and offers $6.50 margaritas, but the real score here is the $3 tacos. Grab an Al Pastor taco, or three for $8.

Dusty Boot

Where: 210 Offerson Road, Suite 301, Beaver Creek
The Lowdown: Running from 3 to 5 p.m., happy hour at the Dusty Boot capitalizes on pairing a beer or glass of wine with food. For $8 you can grab a draft beer or glass of house wine with a list of appetizers off the menu. In true apres fashion, the Dusty Boot also offers $2 PBRs and $6 PBR + shot.

Vail

Garfinkles

Where: 536 E Lionshead Circle, Vail
The Lowdown: A classic ski bar featuring a plethora of Colorado craft beers, Garfs is one of the best sports in Lionshead to grab a drink and hang out in the sun after skiing. The bar features a large deck overlooking the Eagle Bahn gondola, a great spot for a pit-stop after the lifts stop spinning.

El Sabor

Where: 660 Lionshead Place, Vail
The Lowdown: Another rocking deck to soak up the rays at the end of the day. El Sabor right at the base of Lionshead features the best slopeside happy hour with $3 beers, $6 margaritas and a $5 taco menu.

The George

Where: 292 E. Meadow Drive, Vail
The Lowdown: A staple in Vail Village, the George features a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. with $4.75 you call it on beer, and well drinks, complimenting their drink specials is $9.50 pub grub and the best late-night atmosphere.

Breckenridge

Flip Side

Where: 320 South Main Street Breckenridge
The Lowdown: While not the cheapest apres deals in Breckenridge, Flip Side features a fantastic menu and outstanding burgers. The happy runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and offers $2 off snacks, $2 off draft beers and $1 off well drinks. The food menu is complemented by a great beer variety, awesome snacks and a comprehensive list of milkshakes.

Ollies

Where: 401 S Main St, Breckenridge
The Lowdown: A famous stop on Main Street in Breckenridge, Ollie’s Pub & Grill features daily specials and a late night happy hour with food specials. The deals at Ollie’s change daily and range from $3 ciders to $5 drafts and $4.50 well drinks, this downstairs establishment is a great place to catch up after skiing and see a ski movie from across the bar.

Mi Casa

Where: 600 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge
The Lowdown: Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina is should be the go-to spot for food after skiing. Running a happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mi Casa features three tacos for $5 or a basket of wings for $6. The catch is you have to buy a drink with the food, $6 PBR pitchers, $2 Tecantes or $2 Modelos. In addition to the beers Mi Casa specialties in margaritas, also on special for $4.75 for a house marg or $1-off the specialty list.

Copper

Incline

Where: 178 Copper Cir, Frisco
The Lowdown: A classic ski-in and ski-out bar, right in the heart of Copper mountain with great food and daily apres specials, $3 PBRs, $4 Colorado draft beers and $4.50 house wines. Incline runs their happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

JJ’s Rocky Mountain Tavern

Where: 102 Wheeler Cir, Frisco
The Lowdown: Featuring Summit County’s longest bar, JJ’s Tavern runs shot, draft beer and drink specials every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Located right at the base of the Super Bee Chair-Lift JJ’s is a great spot to catch live music after a day on the slopes.

Jill’s Umbrella Bar

Where: 182 Ski Area Access, Frisco
The Lowdown: Another great spot to work on your goggle tan, Jill’s Umbrella Bar located right next to the American Flyer runs a happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring shot, beer and cocktail specials.

Keystone

Goat

 Where: 22954 U.S. Highway 6 Dillon
The Lowdown: Visible from Highway 6, entering Keystone the Goat Soup & Whiskey Tavern is a local’s favorite in Summit County. Goat features live music and an awesome, affordable menu. It opens every day at 3 p.m.

New Moon Cafe

Where: 140 Ida Belle Dr. Dillon
The Lowdown: The New Moon Cafe claims to have the best happy hour in Keystone, and they are probably right. Starting at 2 p.m. every day, the New Moon offers 30 craft beer options for just $3 each. On top of the outstanding beer collection, the New Moon features a build your own bloody mary bar all day and $5 mimosas.

Snake River Saloon

Where: 23074 US-6, Keystone
The Lowdown: The Snake River Saloon runs a quick apres happy hour from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day, but it’s worth it. Snake River features a live band almost every night, $.50 wings and $2 off every drink during happy hour.

