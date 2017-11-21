Ski season is in full swing, but for a lot of people, their first trip to the slopes may not happen until the holidays. For this reason, we started working on a list of places you could relax after a long day on the slopes. There are a lot of options, but we want our readers to visit the best so we put together the best places to grab great beers near all of your favorite ski resorts.

Whether you are looking for one beer before the ride home or a place to hang until closing for your long ski weekend, we have the ski beer guide for you. This beer guide starts with the closest resorts and then works its way further and further from Denver.

Loveland Ski Resort / Arapahoe Basin

Guanella Pass Brewing Company

Where: 501 Rose St. Box 952, Georgetown

The Lowdown: Tucked away in a building seemingly from another era, this might be the closest brewery to the ski lifts of Loveland. It’s has a small town vibe – when you walk in you feel at home with everyone sitting at the bar. If you want to relax or if I-70 is out of control this is the place you are looking for.

Westbound & Down Brewing Company

Where: 1617 Miner St., Idaho Springs

The Lowdown: This brewery which shares its space with The Buffalo restaurant allows you to enjoy a flight with some delicious grub as you gauge the speed of traffic. Bonus – you can bring the slope-loving pup into the brewery.

Breckenridge – Copper – Keystone Ski Resorts

Pug Ryan Brewery

Where: 104 Village PL., Dillon

The Lowdown: Right next to I-70, as you make your descent to Denver, is a brewery that was originally created to compliment the owner’s steakhouse, but now the beer is the main attraction. Award-winning brews and tasty food make this the perfect place to refresh before the drive home.

Outer Range Brewing Company

Where: 182 Lusher Ct., Frisco

The Lowdown: It doesn’t matter which mountain you spend you spend the day skiing on – Outer Range needs to be on your list of places to visit. This brewery, which focuses on Belgian-style beers and Hazy IPAs, is quickly making its way to the list of Colorado’s best. Bonus – it’s also pet-friendly inside.

Broken Compass Brewing

Where: 68 Continental Ct., Breckenridge

The Lowdown: This brewery may not be so close to the mountain, but Broken Compass makes itself nearly impossible to miss. It has a lot of great light options like the Pilsner and the Hefeweizen on tap but if you are looking for a special dark beer to warm you up, go for the cult favorite Coconut Porter.

Vail Ski Resort

The Red Lion

Where: 304 Bridge St. #1, Vail

The Lowdown: Get off the ski lift, walk a few feet and you might find yourself inside the Red Lion. This restaurant makes our list beer because it has a special section on its tap list dedicated to Colorado microbrews, and it is known for good food and an insanely fun live entertainment. It is the best of everything after a great day of the slopes.

Vail Brewing Company

Where: 41290 US-6 B-2 & B-3, Vail

The Lowdown: Vail Brewing Company started for the people – both local and not of Vail to ensure those skiers could drink the very best local Colorado craft beers. If you are looking for traditional style beers with a creative flair – you need to add this brewery to your list.

Crazy Mountain Brewing Company

Where: 492 Edwards Access Rd B-102, Edwards

The Lowdown: While not exactly in Vail, this brewery is tucked away just in-between the Beaver Creek and Vail Ski resorts. While it has expanded over the years to Denver – this is the original location of these uniquely crafted beers. Just make sure you double check for a visit – it has closed before to let the staff get the first crack at the fresh powder.

Aspen Ski Resort

Hops Culture

Where: 414 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen

The Lowdown: The restaurant is all about the Aspen lifestyle, and when the snow starts falling, that means it’s all about skiing. Hops Culture focuses on simple, great comfort and locally crafted beer so you can refuel on every level while trying a unique variety of beers.

Aspen Brewing Company

Where: 121 S. Galena St., Aspen

The Lowdown: Aspen Brewing Company is currently on the move, and it has just recently secured the new location. Don’t worry though, it is re-opening with a target date of Mid-December just in time to enjoy those brews and the new restaurant in time for Christmas and the New Year.

Steamboat Springs Ski Resort

Butcherknife Brewing Company

Where: 2875 Elk River Rd., Steamboat Springs

The Lowdown: If you are making the trip to Steamboat for the world-class skiing – there is a high possibility you are going for a few days. Make sure to add this brewery just a bit outside of the resort for you list – its self-proclaimed chill atmosphere and beer have been voted some of the best in Steamboat for the last three years.

The BARley

Where: 635 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

The Lowdown: Just off of the main street through Steamboat, there is a bar and restaurant dedicated to all things Colorado — in its beer and spirit selection. If you are looking for a beer or cocktail with native roots to pair with some great bar snacks, this is the place for you.

Storm Peak Brewing Company

Where: 1885 Elk River Plaza, Steamboat Springs

The Lowdown: The people behind Storm Peak believe in music, the outdoors and call themselves Beer Freaks because of their passion for the process. This means you can find certain beers on the regular, but don’t be surprised to find something new every time you visit.

—

Whether you get up early to hit the slopes or plan for a long weekend there is always a good beer waiting for you. In Colorado – while Denver is the must-visit beer location – there are plenty of other breweries in the mountains making a name for themselves.