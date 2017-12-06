Lyft revealed its annual 2017 Lyftie Awards for Denver, listing the most popular spots that Lyft drivers take passengers to and from. In six categories, from bar and restaurant to event center and university, the 2017 awards crowned some of the Mile High City’s most frequented spots.

Most Visited Restaurant

Where: Avanti – 3200 North Pecos St., Denver

The Lowdown: With its newage food vendor style, a visit to Avanti is not short on options. Located in the lower Highlands neighborhood, this eclectic hot spot features seven unique dining experiences from Latin cuisine to poke. There’s also a rooftop bar and patio for skyline viewing. Avanti has proven to be one of Denver’s favorite since its doors opened in 2015 and has only increased in popularity since.

Last Year’s Winner: Avanti

Most Visited Bar

Where: The ViewHouse– 2015 Market St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located on one of the busiest corners of Denver, the ViewHouse is at the center of Denver’s party scene. If the lawn games weren’t enough to keep people coming back, the abundance of TVs for viewing sports events and vast array of beers and cocktails would. Whether you’re heading out for beers and burgers or bottomless mimosas and Broncos on Sunday, Lyft is probably taking you to the ViewHouse.

Last Year’s Winner: ViewHouse

Most Visited – Event Space

Where: The Pepsi Center – 1000 Chopper Circle

The Lowdown: From Jay-Z to the Colorado Avalanche, the Pepsi Center has been home to some of the world’s top entertainers. Last year, Lyft announced its official rideshare partnership with the popular venue, and the traffic has only increased from there.

Last Year’s Winner: Pepsi Center

Most Visited University

Where: University of Colorado Boulder

The Lowdown: As home to more than 32,000 students, the University of Colorado has been bringing in students from across the globe since its founding in 1876. Whether Lyft-ing to CU for a party on the Hill or heading to Denver for a concert at the Pepsi Center, the university is keeping Lyft drivers busy from Denver to Boulder.

Last Year’s Winner: new category

Most Trending

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens – 1007 York St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Botanic Gardens is a hot destination for city dwellers and tourists during the holiday season. From Christmas events and signature exhibits like Blossoms of Light — this timeless hotspot is visited and enjoyed year round.

Last Year’s Winner: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Most Visited – Neighborhood

Where: Lower Downtown (LoDo)

The Lowdown: As Denver’s oldest neighborhood, LoDo is home to some of the city’s best known restaurants, galleries, shops and boutiques. Located in the heart of downtown, LoDo is ideal for everything from creative cocktails to kitschy boutiques and markets.

Last Year’s Winner: new category

Only in Colorado – Red Rocks

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre — 18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

The Lowdown: Each year, Lyft chooses a highly visited place that is unique to each city. Nothing is quite as unique as Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Ranked as the best in America, we don’t really need to explain why this place is worth the accolade.

Last Year’s Winner: Native Roots Dispensary

—

Curious about the hottest destinations for Lyft nationwide? Check out Lyft’s national awards list here.