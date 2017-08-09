Starting today, Lyft, the popular ride hailing app, is expanding its services to include six mountain areas. This includes Summit county (Breckenridge, Copper, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Eagle (Vail, Beaver Creek), Pitkin county (Aspen/Snowmass), Routt county (Steamboat Springs), Grand county (Winter Park) and Miguel county (Telluride). Formerly only Uber was available in the first four areas as of 2015. Lyft is adding riding hailing services to the Winter Park and Telluride areas.

The expansion comes in response to the 13 million ski tourists Colorado receives each year. In celebration of its expansion, Lyft is providing a discount code to new and existing users ( MTNLAUNCH) for $5 off a ride in these areas.