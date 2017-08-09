Starting today, Lyft, the popular ride hailing app, is expanding its services to include six mountain areas. This includes Summit county (Breckenridge, Copper, Keystone, Arapahoe Basin, Eagle (Vail, Beaver Creek), Pitkin county (Aspen/Snowmass), Routt county (Steamboat Springs), Grand county (Winter Park) and Miguel county (Telluride). Formerly only Uber was available in the first four areas as of 2015. Lyft is adding riding hailing services to the Winter Park and Telluride areas.

The expansion comes in response to the 13 million ski tourists Colorado receives each year. In celebration of its expansion, Lyft is providing a discount code to new and existing users ( MTNLAUNCH) for $5 off a ride in these areas.

Brittany is a Denver native and the managing editor of 303 Magazine. She has a passion for great writing and she hoards collects magazines like Lucky Peach (RIP) and the New Yorker . Brittany is also a big fan of podcasts and public radio, and you can usually find her cooking while listening to either. She takes a picture of everything she eats and (shamefully) 99 percent of the photos on her phone are of food. See for yourself and follow her on Instagram and Twitter

