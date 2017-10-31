If you’ve experienced the pure joy of biting into a piece of Korean fried chicken, it’s likely you’re just as excited as us for this announcement. Zeppelin Station announced it’s welcoming Injoi (pronounced “enjoy”), a southern-inspired Korean concept, to its multicultural marketplace. Slated to open by the end of the year, the new hub will be a 100,000-square-foot workplace and market hall located at the RTD 38th and Blake Station. So far Zeppelin has announced a handful of tenants representing culinary tastes from Vietnam to Peru and Montreal.

Injoi will bring the heat from both the American South and the far east with a menu crafted by Austin, Texas chef Bill Espiricueta. Known for his smoked meats (including his forthcoming restaurant Smök inside the Source Hotel), Espiricueta will meld his southern roots with his love for Korean flavors.

“I’ve been playing with the flavors of Korean fried chicken for the past year and the timing was ideal with Zeppelin Station filing up quickly,” Espiricueta said. “Injoi falls perfectly in line with my background preparing smoked meats. The menu will offer a fun take on popular Korean dishes with creative spice profiles. Basically, it’s the food I want to eat.”

On the menu, you’ll find Korean fried chicken with gluten-free options and multiple sauce choices, bibimbap with house-made kimchi and bulgogi with Korean barbecued brisket. Currently, Denver doesn’t have a huge range of options when it comes to Korean fried chicken, so fans of the twice-fried bird are likely to line up. But make no mistake, Injoi will have some large shoes to fill because it’ll be compared to the local Korean owned and operated joints like Dae Gee and Funny Plus.

Will it measure up? You can find out at an early sneak peek November 16, 17 and 18 starting at 5 p.m. at the RiNo Yacht Club in The Source for a pop-up event. Check it out then report back in the comments with your thoughts.

All photos courtesy of Zeppelin Station.