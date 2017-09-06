The myriad of cranes marking our Denver skyline has caused mixed emotions in the city’s residents. There is fear that prices will continue to climb with the influx of transplants. There is longing for a past that didn’t involve commutes detouring around construction zones. There is also a hopefulness that new growth will continue to spur the economy, financially boosting public education and providing modern, convenient housing for the burgeoning population.

Whatever one’s sentiments, there is no denying that tangible, physical growth is here in Denver, and it’s here to stay. With all the new construction, it’s likely you’ve found yourself driving around Denver thinking “what the hell is that?” We’ve come to the rescue with an answer.

Below lists the numerous construction projects throughout the neighborhoods within Denver’s city limits.

It is a live listing and we will update it as construction projects are added or if readers like you want to know.

We are taking suggestions in the comments section of the article. Please only suggest new construction projects you would like to see included here. We will not be covering interior or exterior renovations of currently standing buildings or private, single family homes. Thank you for any and all suggestions.

River North (RiNo)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 2440 Larimer St., Denver

What: The Ramble Hotel

Projected opening date: Early 2018

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel is going to be a boutique hotel in the RiNo neighborhood and will have 50 rooms. But one of its main attractions will be the forthcoming bar Death & Co. This will be the first location out of New York City for the award winning team. In addition, next door neighbor Work & Class will also open a new restaurant inside The Ramble. The Denver based development group, Gravitas, will own and operate the new building.

Where: 36th and Wynkoop

What: RiDE at RiNo

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: RiDE at RiNo pitches its new apartment complex as “Micro. Mini. Boutique. Unique. Efficient.” These small apartments are within walking distance of the A-line at 38th street and boast amenities such as bike and Car 2 Go shares, laundry room and fitness center. The building will contain 84 micro units and EV charging stations. Rent prices and square footage of units have yet to be released.

Where: 3501 Wazee St., Denver

What: Zeppelin Station

Projected opening date: Late 2017

The Lowdown: Coming later this year is Zeppelin Station, a 100,000 square foot market hall and creative workspace. The market hall will be similar to the nearby Source but will expand its food offerings to include a diverse array of cuisine including Italian gelato, Vietnamese banh mi, Hawaiian poke bowls and more.

Where: 3350 Brighton Blvd

What: The Source Hotel

Projected opening date: Late 2017

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel is an expansion of the popular The Source Market. This hotel markets itself as a “culinary complex and lifestyle hotel.” The Source Hotel will boast 100 rooms in its eight-story tower designed in a modern fashion and distinguished by natural light, lofty ceilings, and expansive views. On top of the interior amenities, guests will also have access to a roof top pool, two market halls showcasing 25 artisans and a New Belgium beer upon check in.

Where: 3500 Brighton Blvd.

What: Catalyst Health Tech Innovation (HTI)

Projected opening date: Spring 2018

The Lowdown: Catalyst HTI will be a community of healthcare professionals working in the digital sphere. They plan on renting the building to a multitude of different sized companies – from start ups to Fortune 100. Catalyst will also include space for government and non-profit sectors as well. The bottom floor will house retail space including restaurants and cafes.

Where: 38th and Blake St.

What: World Trade Center Denver

Projected opening date:2019

The Lowdown: Previously located between Broadway and 16th street, the World Trade Center (WTC) Denver will move into the River North neighborhood. WTC Denver plans on making it’s USA hub a mixed use space, catering to business, education, retail, and events. The first phase will cost $200 million. The projected completion date for the initial build is 2019.

Where: 2840 Blake Street

What: Modera River North

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: Modera will be located north of downtown Denver and only a block away from Backyard on Blake. The complex houses upscale studio, 1- and 2- bedroom units. Mixed materials including wood, concrete and glass, give Modera a modern feel. Studio PBA’s Modera implements use of mixed materials – including wood, concrete, and glass – to give the apartments a modern feel.

Where: 3600 Wynkoop and 3695 Wynkoop

What: Redevelopment of Giambrocco Food Service Site

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: Tributary Real Estate and Charles Street Investment Partners purchased these two acres of land in RiNo that current house two warehouses and industrial space. Their hope is to integrate new, modern styled buildings with the current grain elevators and other industrial space. The space will be mixed-use, including office, residential and hotel space.

Where: 30th and Larimer St.

What: Shake Shack

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: New York burger chain is bringing their famous crinkle cut fries and hand spun shakes to Denver with plans to open the first Shack Shack in RiNo. This addition will compliment Shake Shack’s neighbors Finn’s Manor and Ratio Beerworks nicely.

Where: 2945 Larimer St.

What: Odell Brewing Co. Taproom

Projected opening date: Fall 2017

The Lowdown: Fort Collins brewery Odell Brewing set sights on the same block as Shake Shack with plans to open its 4,000 square feet second location. Already a hit in Fort Collins, this taproom will further enhance the craft beer landscape in RiNo.

Five Points & Curtis Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 2560 Welton St.

What: The Lydian

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: Confluence Companies, a Denver based property management firm, is raising The Lydian in the historic district of Five Points. This mixed-use building will feature 129 apartments and a combine 25,000 square feet of office and retail space. The Lydian will have quick access to downtown via the nearby light rail stop. Apartments vary from lofts to three bedrooms, and everything in between. Some units include an outdoor deck.

Where: 2100 Welton St.

What: Alexan Arapahoe Square

Projected opening date: August 2018

The Lowdown: Another Trammell Crow behemoth – Alexan Arapahoe Square will stand at 13 stories high and boast 355 units at an average of 780 square feet. The first units are expected to be completed in December 2017.

Where: 26th and Lawrence St.

What: S*Park Phase 1

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: The new project in Curtis Park will feature 91 condos and eight town homes for sale starting at under 300k. From studios to three-bedrooms, S*Park hopes to provide affordable housing for purchase to Denver’s residents. The complex is walking distance to RiNo attractions and in close proximity to downtown. The sustainable establishment features solar power, community greenhouse, and underground parking which allows space for a central park.

Where: 2075 Broadway

What: Renaissance Downtown

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is erecting affordable housing that will include 101 units – with the majority of units being one-bedroom – ranging from 440 to 624 square feet. The project broke ground in September 2016.

Capitol Hill/ Uptown/ City Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 2405 E Colfax Ave, Denver

What: Carla Madison Recreation Center

Projected Opening: Fall 2017

The Lowdown: Also known as the Central Recreation Center, this highly anticipated community building will have everything from an eight lane lap pool to a weight area, cardio area, fitness area, gymnasium and multi-purpose rooms. The $20 million dollar edifice will be five stories including a rooftop event space. It is also said to be a LEED certified building.

Where: 1833 Emerson St.

What: Emerson Place

Projected opening date: June 2018

The Lowdown: Emerson Place Apartments, a product of real-estate investment group Allante Properties. It provides mostly studio apartments at a hopefully more affordable price than others around Denver. Amenities include dog wash, bike storage, and a ski tuning room.

Where: 1400 Block North Washington St.

What: Saint Francis Apartments

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: The Saint Francis Apartments at Cathedral Square will be a 50 unit homeless housing project that hopes to provide 50 currently homeless people with a permanent, safe residence. Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) approved a certain allocation of tax credits in order to sponsor this project.

Where: 1901 Grant St.

What: SOVA

Projected opening date: 2018

The Lowdown: SOVA apartments boast luxury living in brown-stone style townhomes. The 12 story building will have 211 units and include amenities like hot tub, bbq area, lounge, rooftop deck, and more.

Where: 1290-1295 East 17th Ave.

What: Park 17

Projected opening date: Spring 2019

The Lowdown: LYND Developers and Harris Kocher Smith (A Denver based civil engineering firm) are in the process of raising this 190 unit apartment complex. This apartment building will complement and extend 17th Avenue’s restaurant row.

Where: 1570 & 1578 Humboldt St.

What:16th and Humboldt

Projected opening date: Summer 2018

The Lowdown: Pando Holdings and Oz Architecture teamed up to build these highly contested micro-unit apartments. Neighbors are worried that the new buildings, which does not include any parking space for tenants, will exacerbate parking problems in Capitol Hill. The units are 325 square feet and feature high ceilings and tall windows.

Where: 20th and California

What: Alexan 20th Street Station

Projected opening date: September 2018

The Lowdown: Trammell Crow Residential, Denver development giant, broke ground on this mammoth project in July 2016. Alexan 20th Street Station will have 354 units averaging 784 square feet BusinessDen reported that this project cost approximately $94 million dollars. They also speculated rent would average out to around $1,872 a month. Eighty percent of units will be studios or one bedrooms.

Park Hill

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: East 22nd and 23rd Avenues

What: Oneida Park

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: Developers plan to open a retail strip in what is now an outdated establishment from the ’50s. Two restaurant establishments have signed on to lease space in the new development – an ice cream concept by Little Man owners and the second location for Ester’s Neighborhood Pub. BusinessDen cites that developers do not plan to change the current retail footprint, but will turn a surface parking lot on the development’s west side into a raised courtyard surrounded by restaurants.

Downtown, Union Station, & Lower Downtown (LoDo)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 1709 Chestnut Pl.

What:1709 Chestnut Apartments

Projected opening date:2018

The Lowdown: Located in the Union Station neighborhood of Denver’s bustling downtown, 1709 Chestnut Place Apartments will feature mixed-use facilities. Two high-rise multifamily buildings will boast 500 apartments ranging from studios to two-bedrooms. Amenities include a pool and clubhouse. The building sits close to grocery, dining, and transportation needs. This project will add 500 parking units to downtown.

Where: The full block of 17th, Wewatta, 18th and Chestnut

What: Union Denver

Projected opening date: Late 2017

The Lowdown: Davis Partnership Architects and developer Holland Partner Group is erecting a giant mixed-use project to include 580 housing units and 60,000 square feet of retail space. The 13-story building includes apartments from studios to two-bedrooms and will also include penthouse apartments from 1,000 to 3,000 square feet. Inside this colossal addition to Denver’s already booming downtown, amenities such as community space, fitness and conference rooms, and a business center are featured next to pools and courtyards. Whole Foods, as well as other restaurant and retail space, will comprise part of the ground-floor retail space.

Where: Blake, Market, 16th and 17th Streets

What: Market Station

Projected opening date: Late 2018

The Lowdown: Market Station is a $150 million dollar mixed-use project that will include retail, office and residential spaces only stone’s throw from Union Station. The space will include pedestrian alleys to compliment the heavily trafficked Union Station neighborhood. This building will also introduce an additional 350 underground parking spaces.

Where: 19th and Wewatta

What: Ascent Union Station

Projected opening date: Fall 2019

The Lowdown: This Greystar development is 14 stories tall and will contain 168 luxury residential units and two guest suites. The ground floor will contain retail space. At penthouse level will be a swimming pool and recreation deck.

Where: 1750 Wewatta Street

What: The Coloradan

Projected opening date: Late 2018

The Lowdown: The Coloradan – a 19 story tall mixed-use building, will complement its equally large and luxurious neighbors in the Union Square district of downtown Denver. At 200 feet tall and almost a quarter of a million square feet, this building will provide plenty of space for its 334 residential units and ground floor retail space. The Coloradan will add 432 above-ground parking spaces. Residences encompass studios to three bedrooms and seven penthouse apartments – the biggest will ring in at 3,225 square feet.

Where: Broadway and Colfax

What: Civic Center Station

Projected opening date: October 2017

The Lowdown: This station is one of RTD’s busiest – serving 15,000 passengers daily. The revamped Civic Center Station will feature an open, more welcoming design, nine bus bays, glass-enclosed terminal building, and a bus ramp extension connecting Broadway and Lincoln St.

Highland & LoHi (Lower Highlands)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 2680 18th Street

What:2680 18th Street Apartments

Projected opening date: Summer 2018

The Lowdown: Corum Real Estate broke ground in the first quarter of 2017 on this 100-unit apartment building. More information to come when available.

Where: 3215 Tejon St.

What: Alexan LoHi

Projected opening date: December 2017

The Lowdown: This five story apartment building is slated for completion in December 2017. Trammell Crow Residential is also responsible for this project. Alexan LoHi will contain 106 units and amenities such as coffee shop and dining in the ground-level retail space.

Where: 1700 Platte St.

What: Riverview at 1700 Platte

Projected opening date:Late 2017

The Lowdown: Across the street from Denver Beer Co., this two winged office building will have views of the mountains and the Platte River. Tryba Architects explains the style and simple, yet permanent – marrying natural materials with strong lines that compliment the Coloradan surroundings. This Class-A office building will incorporate a “central link structure” connecting the North five-story wing and South four-story wing. Saunders Construction explained the design choices, “From the street, the western frontage pays tribute to the neighborhood’s historic past with a classic red brick façade and punched windows, with the link structure in glass. From the east, Riverview at 1700 Platte will be unmistakable for the expansive glass curtain wall covering the entire eastern façade…”

Where: 1615 Platte St.

What: The Circa Building

Projected opening date: Spring 2018

The Lowdown: This class-A office and retail building will be erected in the heart of historic Denver. This four-story, eco-minded building features 80,000 square feet of rentable office space. The ground floor will house 10,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants. The Circa Building will utilize large windows to invite natural light and a feel organic flow into its space.

Where: 2525 16th Street

What: Modera LoHi

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: According to Denver Infill blog, Modera LoHi will feature 129 homes in its five story building. Shears Adkins Rockmore is the architect on the project.

Golden Triangle

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 1398 Speer Blvd.

What: Legacy at Speer

Projected opening date:2019

The Lowdown: This 322 unit luxury apartment building hopes to encompass all the trappings of a ’boutique, luxury hotel’ only, the amenities will be included in your home. The property will include three courtyards, a clubhouse and fitness room as well as spaciously sized units at an average of 935 square feet. At seven stories, this complex will provide views of the mountains and Denver’s skyline.

Where: 1256 Delaware St.

What: Delaware Lofts

Projected opening date: TBD

The Lowdown: Developed by Argyle Residential. More info to come when available.

Where: Speer Blvd. & Bannock

What: Greystar Speer Boulevard

Projected opening date:2019

The Lowdown: Greystar Realestate is building a 16 story apartment building in the heart of The Golden Triangle neighborhood. The complex will include 302 units and hopes to target young, mobile professionals. Plans include an open air dog park, pool, club lounge, and fitness area. According to BusinessDen, most of the apartments will be located on the seventh floor and above.

Cherry Creek North

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 255 Saint Paul

What: The Saint Paul Collection

Projected opening date: Spring – Fall 2018

The Lowdown: This $165 million dollar apartment building will stand at the corner of Second Ave. and St. Paul Street. BMC Investments (BMC), a Denver based real estate investment company, hopes to have both towers of The Saint Paul Collection completed by Fall 2018. This residential and retail, mixed-use project will house 164 units that range from 900 square feet to 3,000 square feet and carry prices tags between $2,700 to $12,000 a month. The ground floor will be comprised of 55,000 square feet of retail space.

Where: 240 Josephine Street

What: Moxy Hotel

Projected opening date: November 2017

The Lowdown: This Marriott hotel will provide 170 hotel rooms and 1,200 square feet of meeting space. At eight stories, the Moxy Hotel hopes to provide an affordable alternative for a large number of travelers who have normally been priced out of Cherry Creek’s other luxury spaces.

Where: 222 Milwaukee Street

What: The Jacquard

Projected opening date: Early 2018

The Lowdown: This boutique, luxury hotel will be only one of two autograph hotels in Colorado. This select group of hotels by Marriott are praised for their individuality in the international hotel community. The Jacquard will have 201 rooms, meeting space, and include the promise of ‘Haute Happiness’. The rooftop pool and bar will help bolster this promise.

Where: 55 Cook Street

What: The Alexan – Cherry Creek

Projected opening date: December 2017

The Lowdown: Trammell Crow Residential is at it again adding another Alexan establishment to their portfolio. This time, the complex will be eight stories with 164 units and will be in close proximity to all things Cherry Creek. In similar style to the other Alexan’s – amenities include pool deck, dog wash, lounge, and fitness center. Apartments are styled in a modern fashion.

Where: 250 Fillmore Street

What: Civica Cherry Creek

Projected opening date: Early 2018

The Lowdown: This boutique office building offers 112,000 square feet of office space and includes four levels of indoor parking. Amenities range from concierge service to private, upscale library, back to wine cellars with private wine lockers. This top of the line office building will also include outdoor meeting spaces and lounges.

Washington Park (Wash Park)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 1101 East Bayaud Avenue

What: Country Club Towers II & III

Projected opening date: Summer 2017

The Lowdown: Country Club Towers II & III have marked the edge of Wash Park during their lengthy construction. The 32 story, luxury apartments will provide tenants with quick access to Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver while also giving them a view of the mountains and city skyline.

Where: Pennsylvania & Bayaud

What: Wrigley on Penn

Projected opening date: Summer 2018

The Lowdown: Wrigley on Penn will be a condominium complex housing 29 contemporary studios, one and two bedroom homes. The building is situated across from local Wash Park bars and restaurants – The Spot, Carmine’s on Penn, and Europa to name a few. Units range from 509 to 1,305 square feet. At only three stories, the top floor units will have rooftop decks.

Where: 66 South Logan Street

What: Red Owl Lofts

Projected opening date: Fall 2017

The Lowdown: Red Owl Lofts hosts units from studios to three bedroom with open floor plans, picture windows, and garage parking. The location is walking distance to Wash Park, Broadway bars and restaurants, and downtown. Studios go for $1399 up to $3600 for three bedrooms.