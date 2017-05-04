[Update: September 20 at 9:25 a.m.: Tickets are now on sale on Aspen Snowmass.com or available by calling 1-(800) 525-6200. To get the tickets make sure to select December 15. Tickets are still available, as of this posting.]

For its 50th anniversary, Aspen Snowmass will have “throwback prices” for a single day lift ticket in honor of the big celebration. Shockingly enough that price tag rings in at only $6.50, which was reportedly the cost back in 1967. Today, single day lift tickets can cost upwards of $165 for a full day of skiing.

But there’s a catch, the lift ticket is only valid on December 15, 2017. The next day the tickets will return to regular pricing. It also only is valid at Snowmass. However, if you stick around town you can check out the weekend-long celebration. It includes fireworks, a 50th anniversary “Golden Gala,” as well as a retro party at Elk Camp. The resort will also have gold signs to mark all of the original trails on the mountain. The signs will stay on the mountain for the 2017-18 ski season and in the future. In conjunction with the celebration, Snowmass is revamping its entire base village with new luxury residences, hotels, commercial and community spaces.

The Snowmass 2017-18 winter season is projected to start on Thursday, November 23, 2017. Advance tickets have not been released for the upcoming event but will be available day of at Snowmass. If tickets are released in advance, we will update this post with additional information.