[Update: September 20 at 9:25 a.m.: Tickets are now on sale on Aspen Snowmass.com or available by calling 1-(800) 525-6200. To get the tickets make sure to select December 15. Tickets are still available, as of this posting.]
For its 50th anniversary, Aspen Snowmass will have “throwback prices” for a single day lift ticket in honor of the big celebration. Shockingly enough that price tag rings in at only $6.50, which was reportedly the cost back in 1967. Today, single day lift tickets can cost upwards of $165 for a full day of skiing.
But there’s a catch, the lift ticket is only valid on December 15, 2017. The next day the tickets will return to regular pricing. It also only is valid at Snowmass. However, if you stick around town you can check out the weekend-long celebration. It includes fireworks, a 50th anniversary “Golden Gala,” as well as a retro party at Elk Camp. The resort will also have gold signs to mark all of the original trails on the mountain. The signs will stay on the mountain for the 2017-18 ski season and in the future. In conjunction with the celebration, Snowmass is revamping its entire base village with new luxury residences, hotels, commercial and community spaces.
The Snowmass 2017-18 winter season is projected to start on Thursday, November 23, 2017. Advance tickets have not been released for the upcoming event but will be available day of at Snowmass. If tickets are released in advance, we will update this post with additional information.
Can’t wait! Let us know if something changes 🙂
Where is “Aspen’s Snowmass?” I didn’t realize Snowmass belonged to Aspen? Classic Front Ranger… Get it right!
Aspen Skiing Company owns Snowmass. That is what we are referring to.
Hey Rude Dude,
Since you want to get technical, “Aspen’s Snowmass” is accurate. The article is about ski areas and lift tickets, not about cities and towns. As such, referring to it as Aspen’s Snowmass is not inappropriate if “Aspen” here is a shortening of Aspen Skiing Company, which wholly owns the Snowmass Ski area. As the words in question are contained in the headline, it is acceptable and common practice to shorten or abbreviate, with the expectation that a full explanation will be contained in the article. In fact, it would read rather awkwardly for the author to have said “Next Season, Aspen Skiing Company’s Snowmass Ski Area will sell lift tickets for only $6.50”. I mean, if you want to go there, then you should also call her out for saying “Next Season” instead of more accurately saying “On December 15, 2017”. But, if you expect every detail to be in a headline, then it becomes “On December 15, 2017, Aspen Skiing Company’s Snowmass Ski Area will sell single day lift tickets valid only on December 15, 2017, and only at the Snowmass Ski Area for $6.50 plus a non-refundable $5.00 RF media fee.” But if you did that, there wouldn’t be much content left to put in the article, now would there?
Quit being a prick and be grateful for the free advertising that offered…at least the 970 made it into the 303 Magazine.
Thank you Brittany for the write up.
You’re awesome.
Hey, the tickets are on sale on their website and on the phone now. Probably a good time to update the article!
Nice! Thank you!
They’re not going to run out, either, saying that there are still some left implies they’ll run out!