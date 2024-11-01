Colorado Fashion Events Happening This November

This November, Colorado’s fashion scene is buzzing with events that celebrate style, creativity, and local talent. Whether looking to shop with friends or see what the latest fashion designers have been up to, Colorado has the perfect events for you. Here’s your guide to the top five fashion events happening this month.

Denver Fashion Week

When: November 9-17, 2024

Where: The Brighton—3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Admission: $35-$146 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: To kick off November fashion events, there is nothing better than Denver Fashion Week. Prepare yourself as the largest Colorado fashion event makes its return. Be the first to view new collections from local, national, and international designers. With seven different nights featuring different attire, you are sure to find something you will love. Join DFW for a night of music, food, and fashion. One the show is over, don’t forget to attend their exclusive after-parties.

Day 1: Sustainable: Denver Fashion Week Announces Sustainable As Opening Night

Day 2: Kids & Teens: Denver Fashion Week Presents Kids and Teens Show

Day 3: Model Workshop: 6 Key Takeaways From DFW’s Spring Model Workshop

Day 4: Streetwear & Sneakers: DFW’s Streetwear and Sneakers Is Back For Another Season

Day 5: Maximalism: Denver Fashion Week Adds New Show — Maximalism

Day 6: Society: Society is Back for Another Denver Fashion Week Season

Day 7: Couture: Denver Fashion Week Introduces Couture Lineup

Day 8: Western: Western Wear Makes Its Debut At Denver Fashion Week

Holiday Vibe Market

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: The Arch—3001 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205

Admission: Free

What to Expect: “Vibe Artisan Markets is back with a two day Holiday Vibe Market at The Arch in RiNo November 9-10! The Holiday Vibe Market will be packed with 120 local artists, makers & creatives! It’s FREE to attend, pet-friendly, family friendly and includes cocktail bars, a coffee VW Bus, art galleries, free Topo Chico, delicious food trucks and live music. It’s also indoors! Get into the holiday spirit with unique gifts like blow glass, ceramics, silversmith jewelry, fine art and much more! Whether you’re shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, this event is the perfect place to find something special. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled day of shopping and celebrating the season!”

Festive & Frosty Clothes Swap

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Where: Aspen Grove—7301 S Santa Fe Dr, Littleton, CO 80120

Admission: $5 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Hosted by Live Clutter Free, this fun and eco-friendly event is your chance to swap gently used clothes for new-to-you treasures! Bring your stylish pieces and leave with something fresh for winter and the holidays—all while connecting with folks from the community. We’ll also have quick expert talks on personal color analysis, closet organization, and creative ways to upcycle your wardrobe. Whether you’re looking to declutter or find new styles, this event has you covered! Consider dropping off your clothes, or having them picked up in advance. We will use the first thirty minutes to get clothes sorted. From 6:30-8, swap for the same number of items you bring. After 8:00 PM, it’s free for all – grab as much as you’d like! Come for the swap, stay for the fun — and leave with a refreshed closet and new friends!”

The Night We MET

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Truss House—3400 Arkins Ct, Denver, CO 80216

Admission: $25 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Produced by Thaiara Keoninh, also known as Unique Flora of the Kiki House of Flora and the Princess of the Mile High Ninja Chapter in the Ballroom community. The Ballroom Scene is an African-American, Indigenous, and Latino underground LGBTQ+ subculture that originated in New York City. The theme/purpose of this particular event, otherwise known as a ‘ball,’ is paying homage to the infamous MET Gala through the years having members be a part of their own fashionable iconic moment as living art themselves. The strong history of the relationship between Ballroom and fashion rocks steadily to this day. Ballroom culture has influenced music, media, and even the vernacular of today’s language. This ball is intentionally constructed to showcase the talent and opulence that members of the ballroom scene hold.”

Denver Art Museum Presents: Anderman Photography Lecture: Conversation with Dawoud Bey

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Where: Sharp Auditorium—Hamilton Building, Lower Level—100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204

Admission: Free-$20 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Throughout his nearly 50 year career, highly regarded photographer and educator Dawoud Bey (American, born 1953) has explored the importance of community and the weight of history through his compelling portraits and landscapes. From 1988 to 1991, he photographed African Americans in the streets of various American cities. For this project entitled Street Portraits, Bey asked a cross section of these communities to pose for him, creating a space of self-presentation and performance in their urban environments.

Please join us for a conversation between Dawoud Bey and Eric Paddock, Curator of Photography at the Denver Art Museum, to learn more about the artist’s process, inspiration, and the importance of this earlier work to his career as a whole. This program is presented in connection with his exhibition Dawoud Bey: Street Portraits.”