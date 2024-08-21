Denver Fashion Week Announces Sustainable as Opening Night & Tickets

One of America’s fastest growing fashion platforms, Denver Fashion Week (DFW), is back again for another fall show on Nov. 9-17. As one of the most sought-after nights, it’s no surprise that DFW announced Sustainable as opening night.

Colorado is ranked fourth as one of the most environmentally friendly states in the country. One of the biggest reasons is because of Colorado’s love for sustainable fashion. Through thrifting and upcycling, clothes no longer end up in waste but rather gain a new life.

Photo by David Rossa

With this in mind, DFW is kicking off its Fashion Week in celebration of sustainable fashion. DFW’s opening night will feature some of the best designers who are dedicated to elevating the latest trends while also being environmentally friendly.

Their unique twists on sustainable fashion will surely inspire you and remind you just how environmentally friendly Denver truly is.

Here’s a breakdown for everything you need to know about DFW VIP tickets:

VIP First and Second-Runway Seat tickets grant you early entry so you can avoid the line, you’ll have exclusive access to the VIP lounge, where you can meet and greet with some of the designers, indulge in delectable hors d’oeuvres from Denver’s top eateries and enjoy cocktails at the cash bar.

But that’s not all — VIP tickets also allow you first access to a unique pop-up shopping experience with an exclusive VIP discount. And of course, you’ll have the best runway views, so you can truly appreciate the all-new, cutting-edge runway production. Strike a pose on the red carpet step and repeat, and rub shoulders with the who’s who of the fashion world, including press, influencers and celebrities.

