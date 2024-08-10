Denver Fashion Week Is Now Accepting Sponsors

Denver Fashion Week (DFW), Colorado’s leading fashion event is returning November 9-17 for its Fall 2024 show and is now accepting sponsors. Nationally celebrated, DFW brings in thousands of attendees twice a year to support Denver’s ever-growing fashion community.

Launched in 2012, Denver Fashion Weekend was created to support Denver’s emerging fashion scene. In 2018, DFW partnered with Denver Arts & Venues and VISIT DENVER to become Denver’s first official fashion week.

Photo by Kyle Cooper

Now, it’s the state’s biggest fashion event. Featured in ELLE and named by Forbes as “a trusted alternative to New York for emerging talent,” DFW acts as a stage for acclaimed designers and a launchpad for rising creatives.

Forbes Rabimov explained why investing in regional fashion weeks benefits communities and businesses.

“For a decade, regional fashion weeks have been gaining momentum. The trend has accelerated in recent years thanks to changing consumer priorities and post-pandemic focus on local initiatives. Moreover, the Internet has democratized access to fashion not only for buyers but for anyone interested in this business,” Forbes contributed Stephan Rabimov wrote.

As sponsors, partnering with Colorado’s most prestigious fashion event exposes businesses to DFW’s 4.4 million impressions. It’s also a valuable opportunity for local brands to connect with thousands of fashion insiders, foodies and art lovers.

