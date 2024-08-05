Two Emerging Designers Secure Fall Spots at DFW

On the evening of August 3, Denver’s fashion enthusiasts gathered to watch the bi-annual Denver Fashion Week Emerging Designer Challenge. This year it was hosted at the iconic Dairy Block — The charming atmosphere and central location provided the perfect backdrop for showcasing the collections.

Five local designers competed for the opportunity to show a collection at this fall’s Denver Fashion Week. Each designer showed five looks that were judged on construction and concept, among other factors.

Mitchelle Santana (Seintana Couture) has been sewing since she was a kid. Last night, her brand was chosen by the judges to show a collection at this fall’s Denver Fashion Week. Photo by Weston Mosburg

The judges included DFW Runway Producer Nikki Strickler, 303 Magazine’s Fashion Editor Lauren Lippert, DFW’s Creative Director David Rossa, local designer Cameron Connolly (who showed a collection with his brand Sliv Life at this past spring’s DFW) and last season’s winner of the Emerging Designer Challenge, Rachel Hough of Valerian Projects.

9News Entertainment Anchor and long-time friend of Denver Fashion Week, Erica Lopez hosted the event. Lopez was styled for the evening by participating designer Violet Hues, whose collection represented holding contrast. This concept translated to Lopez’s ensemble for the night, which combined an over-stated tulle skirt with a delicate lace corset.

While each collection was as stunning as it was unique, only two designers could advance to this fall’s Fashion Week.

At the end of the evening, Strickler shared the judges’ pick, noting the difficulty of the decision. Strickler announced that the judges selected Seintana Couture by Mitchelle Santana to show a full collection at this fall’s Denver Fashion Week. The audience picked Three Eyed Art Collective as the second winner of the night.

Seintana Couture and Three Eyed Art Collective were joined by three other designers: Violet Hues, Grey Walls, and Légère. Check out each designer’s collection below.

Violet Hues

Violet Hues produced a collection nothing short of beautiful — and it was inspired by the existence of less-than-beautiful things.

“The collection is inspired by the concept of duality,” Designer Violet De Vries said. “Specifically, I started having this idea around October 7, when everything started happening in Palestine. Not only that, but everyone’s reaction to it and everything that came with it.”

In other words, De Vries inspiration came from the concept of holding pressure and anger amongst joy and trying to lead a normal, joyful life amongst tragedy.

The designer brought this vision to life by combining contrasting pieces. Putting together lacy dresses with chunky boots, blazers with chaps, florals and fishnets, each piece represented the idea that, as humans, no two things are completely black or white.

Instead, like Violet Hues’s collection, we can hold two opposites together. And the result is a gorgeous contradiction.

Grey Walls

Grey Walls’ boldly reinterpreted traditional streetwear silhouettes through a lens of dark creativity.

The range of looks — designed by Serge Valdez and Trey Charnon — included classic elements like overly baggy pants, graphic tees, mini skirts and corsets, but it was the infusion of dramatic details that truly brought the collection to life. Ornate jewelry added a layer of luxuriousness, contrasting sharply with the major distressing that gave the garments a raw, edgy feel.

Backed by eerie, heart-pounding music, the atmosphere of Grey Walls’ collection was powerful and artfully unsettling. This atmosphere was enhanced by details such as bandages and blood spatter, which injected an intense element into the showcase. This fusion of gritty streetwear with high-impact vibes showcased Grey Walls’ talent for merging fashion with a powerful, provocative narrative.

“We’re inspired by misfortune,” Valdez said. “Tragic things can happen at any moment to any one. It doesn’t matter who you are: it’s universal.”

Seintana Couture

Though Seintana Couture‘s collection for this season’s Emerging Designer Challenge existed entirely within a black and white color palette, it was anything but boring.

It was this innovation — alongside designer Mitchelle Santana‘s playfulness and pro-level construction — that caught the judges’ eyes and led Seintana Couture to win their vote.

Santana’s collection masterfully blended the edginess of traditional streetwear with the sophistication of high fashion. She juxtaposed the rugged elements typical of streetwear, such as durable leather and oversized cargo pants, with more refined, elegant pieces. Her use of carnival-inspired collars added a playful yet high-fashion twist, while the strategically placed circle adornments provided a touch of modern glamour.

By seamlessly integrating these contrasting elements, Santana not only showcased her expert versatility but also elevated her collection to a new level of style and creativity, effectively bridging the gap between street-inspired aesthetics and upscale fashion sensibilities.

Three Eyed Art Collective

The second winner of the evening, Three Eyed Art Collective brought elevated streetwear to the DFW runway.

The collection, designed by Natyli McChesney and Sraw Areloano, featured classic streetwear staples such as jerseys, hoodies, graphic sneakers and ripped jeans, elevated with luxe details like chunky heels and gritty chains. Neon green accents punctuated their first look of the collection, creating vibrant pops against a foundation of black and white.

A standout look included a model sporting a wide-brimmed hat, carrying a distinctive carpet bag and adorned with a chain of ammo, infusing the ensemble with an avant-garde twist.

Graffiti graphics and tasteful distressing injected an effortlessly cool vibe to the collection overall — one that won the audience’s affection and their collective vote to advance this emerging designers.

Légère

Wrapping up the show was emerging designer Zach Mick‘s collection with his brand Légère.

Mick’s collection was inspired by his own mental health journey, “I grew up dancing, and it was a way to escape a lot of my anxieties. I wanted to translate that onto the runway with looks that range from restricted to free-flowing.”

And translate he did.

Légère’s collection started with a strikingly high-end and rigid look, featuring a wood corset paired with a cropped, sheer plastic cloak. As the show progressed, the designs evolved into more fluid and relaxed styles, transitioning from a turtleneck with suspenders to laced-up pants and airy sleeves. The collection shifted from structured armor details to its finale: a breathtaking ensemble made entirely of translucent baby pink tulle.

This progression highlighted Légère’s skill in transforming from architectural precision to delicate, flowing elegance, leaving audience an understanding that restrictions and bounds don’t have to be permanent.

All photography by Weston Mosburg.