Western Wear Makes Its Debut At Denver Fashion Week

byLauren Lippert
September 5, 2024
Western wear has taken over the world one denim and oversized belt at a time. It’s why it comes as no surprise that it will make its debut this upcoming season of Denver Fashion Week.

Traditionally associated with rugged landscapes and cowboy culture, Western fashion has made a bold statement in high fashion in the last couple of years. In celebration of this worldwide trend, DFW will be showcasing some of the best local designers such as The Boogeymans ClosetRockmount Ranch Wear, Urban Cowgirl and Stratton Robe Co. 

This year’s runway will feature a contemporary twist on classic Western staples, from embroidered denim and fringed jackets to statement cowboy boots and wide-brimmed hats. Designers are blending rustic charm with modern flair, showcasing pieces that are as stylish as they are nostalgic.

READ: Reviving the Romance of the West: Jenn Burback on Western Wear’s Resurgence in Colorado

The debut of Western wear at Denver Fashion Week marks a significant shift, bringing a touch of the American West to the forefront of fashion. This fusion of tradition and trend offers a fresh perspective, appealing to both fashion enthusiasts and those who love the Western lifestyle.

As Denver continues to establish itself as a fashion hub, the inclusion of Western wear highlights the city’s unique cultural influences and its ability to innovate within the industry. This season, expect the spirit of the Wild West to ride high on the runway.

Photoshoot Credits

Creative Director & Photography & Video: David Rossa
Fashion Stylist: Hailee Lucchesi
Hair: Darrel Dewitt
Makeup: Megan Urmann
Models: Karynn Berisie, Justin Erickson & Thaiara Keoninh
Fashion: Victoria Regina, Motwurf, Relic Vintage, The Denver Ginger & Hailee Lucchesi Archives
Marketing: Lauren Lippert
Model Coordinator: Nikki Strickler

