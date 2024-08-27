Denver Fashion Week Adds New Show — Maximalism

Denver Fashion Week adds Maximalism to its lineup for the first time ever. Maximalist fashion is a style that’s characterized by bold colors, patterns and accessories — it often pushes fashion boundaries. Outfits are typically eye catching and eclectic, combining multiple statement pieces into cohesive looks.

Get your Maximalism tickets here

Expect just that from the following designers — Cardiovascuwhore, MadVan Design, Bailey Heyman, BALBY, MOSS D and Glam It.

Maximalism or maximalist fashion has been around for several decades including the Victorian era, the 1970s and the 80s’. The bold aesthetic — dubbed cluttercore — involves intentional layering, pattern mixing, oversized accessories and creative hair and makeup.

So, dust off your most outrageous outfits and get ready to witness some of the most extravagant, out-of-the-box looks DFW has ever seen. This is your chance to make a statement, stand out and showcase your unique style in the best way possible.

After all, in a world full of trends, let’s not forget about breaking the rules — because in Maximalism the only rule is that there are no rules.

