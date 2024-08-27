The Latest

Denver Fashion Week Adds New Show — Maximalism

byLauren Lippert
August 27, 2024
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
Share 0

Denver Fashion Week adds Maximalism to its lineup for the first time ever. Maximalist fashion is a style that’s characterized by bold colors, patterns and accessories — it often pushes fashion boundaries. Outfits are typically eye catching and eclectic, combining multiple statement pieces into cohesive looks.

Get your Maximalism tickets here

Expect just that from the following designers — CardiovascuwhoreMadVan Design, Bailey Heyman, BALBY, MOSS D and Glam It.

Maximalism or maximalist fashion has been around for several decades including the Victorian era, the 1970s and the 80s’. The bold aesthetic — dubbed cluttercore — involves intentional layering, pattern mixing, oversized accessories and creative hair and makeup.

READ: DFW’s Streetwear & Sneakers Is Back For Another Season

So, dust off your most outrageous outfits and get ready to witness some of the most extravagant, out-of-the-box looks DFW has ever seen. This is your chance to make a statement, stand out and showcase your unique style in the best way possible.

After all, in a world full of trends, let’s not forget about breaking the rules — because in Maximalism the only rule is that there are no rules.

Get your Maximalism tickets here

Discover more from 303 Magazine

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading