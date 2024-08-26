DFW’s Streetwear & Sneakers Is Back For Another Season

Immerse yourself in the world of streetwear by attending Denver Fashion Week‘s Streetwear & Sneakers show on Tuesday, November 12. Wear your finest streetstyle outfit and your most coveted sneakers as you watch models strut down the runway.

Get your Streetwear & Sneakers tickets here

Connect with like minded streetwear enthusiasts while watching some of the best brands like Be A Good Person, Dark Denim, Warming Worldwide, OKIME KOLLECTIONS X Good Problems, Tokiprism, Perspective Pyra and Emerging Designer winner Three Eyed Art Collective.

Catching the eye of fashion powerhouses ELLE and Forbes Magazine, DFW is considered to be the “trusted alternative to NYFW,” and it’s evident in the quality of each show. Streetwear fashion became a global phenomenon in the 90s’ but its origins can be traced back to the 80s’.

The style emerged from the hip hop and skateboarding scenes of the time and was influenced by elements of sportswear, punk and Japanese street fashion. Known for it’s comfortable, practical clothing and accessories like oversized jeans and t shirts, baseball caps and — of course — sneakers, it continues to dominate the fashion apparel industry.

Combining streetwear’s individuality and creativity with high fashion makes for an unforgettable evening.

Photoshoot Credits

Creative Director & Photography & Video: David Rossa

Fashion Stylist: Hailee Lucchesi

Hair: Darrel Dewitt

Makeup: Megan Urmann

Models: Karynn Berisie, Justin Erickson & Thaiara Keoninh

Fashion: Victoria Regina, Motwurf, Relic Vintage, The Denver Ginger & Hailee Lucchesi Archives

Marketing: Lauren Lippert

Model Coordinator: Nikki Strickler