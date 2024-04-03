Across town and throughout this week in Denver you may find Tim McGraw, a murder mystery dinner theater show, Chelsea Handler, the Mile High Hunt and Fish Expo, a community market experience, and a fresh take on spicy carbonara at Osaka Ramen for National Ramen Day.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024

When: May 11-19

Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO

Cost: $30+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

Elephant Revival with the Colorado Symphony

When: April 3, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Elephant Revival is comprised of a group of multi-instrumentalists who blend the styles of Celtic, Americana, folk and indie rock. Its members play a wide array of musical apparatuses, including a washboard, djembe and pedal steel guitar, in addition to the more traditional: fiddle, mandolin, banjo, upright bass, vocals. The Colorado Symphony will bring even more color to the Elephant Revival’s songs at this special concert experience this evening.

Tim McGraw

When: April 4, 7 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $99.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Tim McGraw has been releasing music since 1993 with his debut self-titled album. Over 20 years later, he tours with his most recent release, Poet’s Resumé in the standing room only at Ball Arena. Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce opens.

Dom Dolla

When: April 5, doors 6 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $49.95+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Red Rocks is so back! Australian house music producer Dom Dolla is taking over the iconic venue for two nights this weekend. On Friday, you can expect opening acts A-Trak, Torren Foot, Ladies of Leisure and option4.

Tripp St.

When: April 6, 8 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $29.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Tripp St. is a bass producer and DJ, whose freshman album marked the debut release of CloZee’s independent record label, Odyzey Music. Special guest Spoonbill, along with Mindex, Maxfield and Kuhlin open.

Colorado Restaurant & Bar Show

When: April 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Slate Denver, 1250 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free – $120, register here

Lowdown: The Colorado Restaurant and Bar show “delivers the tools, resources and ideas that chefs, managers, owners and operators need to maintain their competitive edge in our ever-crowded marketplace.” This is the second and final day of the trade show that features more than 130 exhibitors.

National Ramen Day

When: April 4, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Osaka Ramen, 2611 Walnut St., Denver, CO

Cost: Prices vary

Lowdown: Following the viral TikTok trend of trying the spicy carbonara ramen from SamYang Buldak, Osaka Ramen has created their own spin on the dish in honor of National Ramen Day. The recipe includes spicy pork, tomato paste, bacon, chicken soup, parmesan, basil, egg and marinated grape tomatoes.

Best Laid Plans: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Show

When: April 5, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Old Spaghetti Factory, 9145 Sheridan Blvd., Westminster, CO

Cost: $50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This dinner will transport guests back to the time of glitz and glamour in 1930’s Hollywood through the show “Best Laid Plans.” Examine clues and talk with suspects to try and find the culprit of the murder, all while indulging in a three-course meal — but be careful, you may just become a suspect too.

Five Star Dinner

When: April 6, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: SAME Café, 2023 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, pay what you can with a donation or reserve tickets here

Lowdown: SAME stands for “So All May Eat,” and they operate on the belief that everyone deserves access to healthy food. This event is a five-course “luxurious evening of fine dining” presented by Chef Kim and her team from Kramerica Gives, and it is free to attend under their “pay what you can” and volunteer model.

Sugar Momma Brownies Pop-Up

When: April 7, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Curate: A Local Mercantile, 8242 S. University Blvd. Suite 150, Centennial, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Local baker Sugar Mama Brownies will be present at Curate: A Local Mercantile this Sunday for a pop-up, alongside the other 100+ small business vendors. Buy Chef Connie’s brownies with gluten-free options available for yourself or a loved one. These sweet treats freeze well to enjoy later, too.

Women of Print When: April 3, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Curtis Center for the Arts, 2349 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: View the beautiful printmakings of Mami Yamamoto, Theresa Heberkorn, Taiko Chandler, Margaret Dekoven, Johanna Mueller, Virginia Dias Saki, Venessa Martin and Kathie Lucas. “This exhibition is a testament to the power of female artists who have harnessed the delicate art of printmaking to convey their unique perspectives.” The exhibition will be on view until April 27.

Art & Sip Macramé Feathers & Leaves When: April 4, 4 – 6 p.m. and 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where:Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Rd., Longmont, CO

Cost: $40, register here or call 303-651-8374

Lowdown: Follow the instruction of Ann Macca to learn basic knots that can be used to create feathers and leaves from cotton cord. Choose the colors and sizes that speak to you for your macramé project. Beer, wine, fizzy water and snacks are available for purchase at the Atrium Bar. Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch When: April 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35 – $155, buy tickets

Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch When: April 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre, 1400 Curtis St., Denver, CO

Cost: $35 – $155, buy tickets

Lowdown: Chelsea Handler seemingly has done it all: hosted a late-night talk show, released a documentary series, written books, produced, acted and traveled far and wide for her comedy, amongst plenty of other things. Catch some of her comedy at the Buell Theatre this Friday.

Mile High Hunt and Fish Expo 2024 When: April 6, 12 p.m. – April 7, 4 p.m. (begins April 5)

Where: 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora, CO

Cost: $22 – $200, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Fishermen everywhere are amping up for the season, and with that comes a wonderful expo to the Front Range. This weekend-long event is the host to countless seminars and workshops, calling contests for waterfowls, elk, turkey, as well as film showings by Blood Origins and Western Hunter Magazine.

