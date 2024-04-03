This Week In Concerts — Dom Dolla, Tim McGraw, Peter Frampton, Deborah Stafford and More

This week in concerts, it’s another wonderful week for music in Denver and we’ve got another amazing set of shows for fans of every genre.

Dom Dolla returns to Red Rocks for a weekend double-header on 4/5 and 4/6. A-Trak will provide direct support on 4/5, and Flight Facilities will bring the grooves on 4/6. Toren Foot, Ladies of Leisure, and Option4 will get the party started both evenings.

Veterans of the funk scene Cool Cool Cool will bring the dance floor heat to Cervantes on 4/6, with a star-studded Herbie Hancock tribute band getting things rolling on the Ballroom side. The Jauntee will be partying on the Other Side with support from Cycles. Make sure to get in early and catch all four of these incredible bands tearing it up.

For the headbangers, prog-metal legends Between The Buried and Me are coming to Summit 4/3 and 4/4 with The Acacia Strain getting things started,

The rest of the shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

4/5—Bad Asstronauts

4/6—Kimonos

4/4—Tim McGraw

4/4—Monty B2B Visages with DiS_1

4/5—Mira with Viktop

4/6—Halogenix with Sinistarr and Ollie Mumbles

4/9—Substance with MOJO, S P L i T and Huckleberry Quin

4/4—Dystopia Radio Takeover

4/5—Scarecrow with JoeBig, Bezlebub, Osiris and Prana B2B Special Guest

4/6—Sling Wave with Fabdot, Astrodot B2B Journey, xRainbowxBoyx, Zipz B2B Trizdolf and Hard Dub B2B Ghoul

4/4—The Pretty Shabbies with Audrey Riggs and Sound Cousel

4/5—Color Clinic with The Disasters and Blackcell

4/6—FloJo

4/4—Charlie Parr with Anna Tivel

4/5—The Fretliners with Tray Wellington Band

4/5—Mike Doughty with Ghost of Vroom

4/4—SHiFT ft. Dimond Saints with SaveJ, Illoh and Fika

4/5—Lyny with Stooki Sound, Copycatt, Path and Tesla Nikole

4/6—Cool Cool Cool with Herbie Hancock Tribute

4/5—High Fade with EMEFE and Zeta June

4/6—Cycles with The Jauntee

4/7—Sleepy Hallow

4/4—San Holo

4/5—KSHMR

4/5—Bass Ops: Turno

4/5—Flight Facilities

4/3—Deborah Stafford & The Night Stalkers

4/4—John Scofield Trio (2 Shows)

4/4—Piano Lounge: Callum Bair

4/5—John Scofield Trio (2 Shows)

4/5—Piano Lounge: JJ Murphy

4/6—Freddy Rodriguez Jr. & The Jazz Connection

4/6—John Gunther & The Bad Hombres

4/6—Piano Lounge: Ben Parrish & Sonya Walker Duo

4/8—Zach Rich Chamber Ensemble

4/3—Small Crush with Raue and Big Pinch

4/4—DOUBLECAMP with Alt Bloom and Sunstoney

4/5—Sqwerv with Midland Band and Tomato Soup

4/6—Moon Walker with Compass & Cavern and Sexy Coyote

4/7—Edith with Capture This, Dancing With Dante and Frog Team

4/9—Sitting On Stacy with The Alive! and Overtime Winner

4/5—Gartener with Plastic Forearm

4/6—Sullen_Mary with Ultralow

4/3—Queensrÿche with Armored Saint

4/5—Dirty Loops with Kaitlyn Williams

4/6—The Suicide Machines with Against All Authority and We Are The Union

4/5—Matt Stell

4/3—Hump Day Funk Jam

4/4—Cocktail Revolution

4/5—Funkiphino

4/6—Funkiphino

4/8—Monday Night Jazz

4/4—Ignominious & The Art Of Deception with Purge The Heretic and Doom Blade

4/6—Break Signals

4/3—Jeff Crosby with Wolf Van Elfmand and Derek Dames Ohl

4/4—Shady Oaks with Bury Mia, Dayshaper and Mr. Knobs

4/5—Glue Man with Total Cult and Tuff Bluff

4/6—Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol with Night Fishing and Cryptic Witch

4/7—Mortuous with Cemetery Filth and Of Feather And Bone

4/4—Meduso with ProJect Aspect and Spella

4/5—Funk Hunk

4/5—Open House: 33 Below with RYNS, Zerek and Drevait

4/5—Treehouse DJ Set: J.Me with Hvt Knobz

4/5—Treehouse DJ Set: Pink Parks

4/6—The Patrons with Antonego and Murdermouth

4/6—Vampire Sex with Mladic, ZEOS and TUUNA

4/6—Treehouse DJ Set: Suite

4/7—Christianontheinternet with YAN YEZ, Los Cronies and YES BABY

4/8—Eliza McLamb with Mini Trees

4/9—Arizona Zervas with Zai and Austin Awake

4/4—Mod Mofma with Anysick, Mind Gardens and Citizen Tempest

4/5—Red Leather with SPOTTEDBEAR and Porcelain Twin

4/6—Brigitte Calls Me Baby with Capital Soiree

4/7—Glitter Porn with Psilocyborne, Curt Claudio and Hoverfly

4/9—Wheatus with Gabrielle Sterbenz

4/3—WILLIS

4/5—Mindz Eye

4/6—Hot In Herre

4/6—KOO KOO

4/6—Hannah Wicklund with Austen Carroll

4/7—Peter Frampton

4/3—Dart Echo

4/4—Dave Hanson Trio

4/5—The Reid Poole Quintet

4/6—The Derek Banach Quintet

4/7—The Marion Powers Quintet

4/5—Nikki Zamora

4/5—MXPX with Five Iron Frenzy and The Ataris

4/5—Tripp St. with Spoonbill, Mindex, Maxfield and Kuhlin

4/4—Mudrat Detector

4/5—Led Zeppelin 2

4/5—SuperMagick

4/6—Breadbox

4/6—1974 Revisited

4/7—Breadbox

4/4—PUBLISHED

4/4—ZOSO

4/5—Carnivale De Sensuale: Bohemian Grove

4/7—Popstalgia!

4/4—Marshmello with SVDDEN DEATH, YVM3, PYKE and Munk

4/5—Dom Dolla with A-Trak, Torren Foot, Ladies of Leisure and option4

4/6—Dom Dolla with Flight Facilities, Torren Foot, Ladies of Leisure and option4

4/7—Daybreaker

4/5—Jordin Dearinger

4/6—Dechen Hawk

4/6—Something Slight with Elijah Petty & The Part Times and Shawn Nelson

4/7—Covenhoven By Candlelight

4/6—Qoncert

4/5—Aleister Cowboy with Ignorant Bliss, Obscene Worship, Last Ditch and Crypts of Golgotha

4/6—Starsdontmeananything with Wretch, Slug City and Falu Red

4/5—Dryerline with Fern Roberts, Goodnight Native and Pie Lombardi

4/5—Barbara with Sun Glaciers and Sunstoney

4/3—Between The Buried and Me with The Acacia Strain

4/4—Between The Buried and Me with The Acacia Strain

4/5—Cumbiatron

4/6—Kublai Khan

4/7—Set It Off

4/8—Sampha

4/9—Filth Is Eternal

4/5—Whipped Cream

4/6—goddard.

4/3—Neptune & Venus with Taxi Paint

4/4—Chevy Woods with Squidnice and Willie Boy

4/5—Secret Formula with Digg and The Rhythm Stooges

4/6—Ram Jam

4/7—Rising Stars Showcase