Hey, Hey, Happy 303 Day!

303 Day is a celebration of our favorite day of the year in Denver (3/03/2024), and everything that makes this city so beloved — the local food, shops, musicians, comedians, views and all of us are a part of what makes the Front Range so special.

Embrace the Denver spirit on our unique holiday by wearing a Broncos, Rockies or Avalanche jersey; eating green chili, Rocky Mountain oysters or $3.03 Cotton Candy from Flight Club; or seeing 3OH!3 and N3ptune at the Mission Ballroom. There is all of that and more to do for the 15th annual 303 Day in Denver.

Events on 303 Day

3OH!3, Matt and Kim, lovelytheband, N3ptune + RSTY

When: doors 5:30 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, CO

Cost: $43.03 – $79.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: 3OH!3’s songs spark nostalgia for a specific time in history. For some, it may remind you of reciting the lyrics of “Don’t Trust Me” with friends in high school or college. The duo, made of Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte chose their stage name as an homage to their home, Boulder. They will perform at the Mission Ballroom, along with Matt and Kim, lovelytheband, as well as special guests Denver’s N3ptune + RSTY.

Indie 102.3 Presents 303 Day

When: 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Listeners of Indie 102.3 helped choose three of their favorite local 303 artists from 2023. As a result, Ipecac, The Trujillo Company and Virgi Dart will perform at Number Thirty Eight. Enjoy a free show for all ages with goodies, food and beverages with fellow Denverites.

Flight Club Denver’s 303 Sweet Tooth Special

When: 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Flight Club Denver, 1959 16th St. Mall, Denver, CO

Cost: $3.03

Lowdown: In honor of 303 Day, Flight Club Denver is offering their cotton candy for a special price of $3.03. Stop through with friends, play some fun games of darts and satisfy that sweet tooth with a cheap and delicious treat.

Oyster Month | Bubbles & Pearls: The Kick Off

When: 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 1539 17th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $125/person, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Indulge in Oyster Month with Jax’s chef-driven takes on East Coast and West Coast oysters. Through Saturday March 16, East Coast oysters will shine, and for the remainder of the month, West Coast oysters will be served. There will be both a hot and raw oyster special for each Coast’s oyster. This March 3 marks the kick off for Bubbles & Pearls, where from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., diners can partake in an all-you-can-eat (and drink) menu.

Polar Pool Plunge

When: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Free. Make a donation here

Lowdown: Coloradans are encouraged to take the Polar Plunge in support of over 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state. The Polar Plunge series supports sports, health, education and athlete leadership programs that their athletes enjoy for free.

Sunday Funday Comedy

When: 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. #100, Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Sunday Funday Comedy is named one of the top comedy shows in Denver by 303 Magazine. Zeppelin Station hosts comedians from NY to LA and in between. Support the local comedy scene by stopping in to hear some of Colorado’s funniest headliners. Follow SundayFundayComedy on Instagram for special deals and free drink contests with the purchase of a ticket.

Colorado Garden & Home Show

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $13, buy tickets here

Lowdown: It is the final of nine days of the Colorado Garden & Home Show on 303 Day. This show is considered the Rocky Mountain region’s largest and most prestigious garden and home show. Attendees will have the chance to talk to representatives from more than 500 companies from 35 states and Canada, in addition to gardening gurus and home improvement experts.

Museum of Illusions

When: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Illusions, 951 16th St. Mall, Denver, CO

Cost: $20 – $28, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Museum of Illusions features fun and creative art installations like the “Beuchet Chair,” “Head on a Platter,” and a “Cloning Table,” illusion rooms, optical illusory images and photo opportunities. Navigate through mind-bending and boggling rooms that will “shock your senses and puzzle your perceptions.”

Dream Machine, Los Toms and Gibby Paul

When: doors 7:30 p.m.

Where: Skylark Lounge, 140 S. Broadway, Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Dream Machine is a 60’s – 70’s inspired psychedelic pop prog rock band from Amsterdam performing at the Skylark Lounge. There will also be performances by Gibby Paul and Los Toms. The Los Toms are a trio from Fort Collins who create “psychedelic desert fuzz,” with Spanish and English lyrics intertwined.

Jeff Allen

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Pl., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $35 – $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Comedian Jeff Allen will be at Comedy Works this 303 Day with his “Are We There Yet?” tour, which is based on his book with the same name. Allen’s humor centers on marriage and family. He has appeared on America’s Got Talent, Netflix, Amazon, Showtime, Comedy Central and more.

Taj Mahal Quartet

When: doors 6 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver, CO

Cost: $30 – $79, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The Taj Mahal Quartet consists of Taj Mahal on vocals, guitar, piano, banjo, and so on, Bill Rich on bass, Bobby Ingano on guitar and Hawaiian lap steel guitar, and Kester Smith on drums. The group is a three-time Grammy Award winner for Best Contemporary Blues Albums, Señor Blues, Shoutin’ in Key, and TajMo. Sona Jobarteh will open for Taj Mahal; she is a Gambian multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer from one of the five principal kora-playing griot families of West Africa.

That Dam Run 12.1, 10K and 5K

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Dam Road & S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village, CO

Cost: $40 – $75, register here

Lowdown: Start 303 Day off early and with a burst of energy at That Dam Run. The route will have views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains while running along Cherry Creek Dam Road. At this event, participants may receive a long sleeve hoodie, photos with “Justin Beaver,” refreshments and a post-race celebration with awards and medals.

The Wizard of Oz in Concert

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex,

Cost: $15 – $103, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Everyone knows the story of a tornado ripping through Kansas and transporting Dorothy and Toto to Oz. It is a classic that can never get too old. Witness the wonder that is The Wizard of Oz in concert with a full score performed live by the Colorado Symphony with conducting by Scott Terrell, as the movie plays simultaneously on the screens.

Nicki Minaj

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver, CO

Cost: $105+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Rapper Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday was released in 2010 as her debut studio album. Pink Friday 2 was released last December, just a month over 13 years later from its prequel. Now, the Trinidadian rapper and singer is at Ball Arena this 303 Day to show why she calls herself the “Queen of Rap.”