Athletic Brand, Alyth and UNITE Fitness Make Golden Locals Feel Empowered

In America, you’re bound to see people strutting around in athletic wear. American athleisure goes beyond simple workout purposes: Athleticwear is a lifestyle. Gym owners and members pridefully wear their sporty outfits and influence others to live actively.

The creation process of athletic garments is one filled with intricate technological and personalized design. Customers want to feel comfortable, confident, and beautiful when working out.

These clothes and the technology that allows them to deliver such qualities may be overlooked but are an important part of the success of an athletic brand.

On Nathan:

Hat: Yo! Colorado

T-Shirt: Onno

Shorts: Yo! Colorado

Shoes: Adidas

On Mara:

Top: Lululemon Athletica

Shorts: Alyth Active

Shoes: Nike

Local Brand Alyth

Located in Golden, CO, Alyth contains all the characteristics of an athletic brand that leaves customers feeling inspired and self-assured.

Alyth started in 2021 when two aspirational moms, Alysha Shuring and Theresa Gardner, met through a Fit4Moms class.

While in class, the two friends discussed what they thought was lacking in the activewear industry. With Shuring being a doctor of physical therapy and Gardner’s background in fashion e-commerce, they planted the seed of creating a women-run business that stuck out from existing brands.

“We wanted to make sure that our mission was clear and that we were going to be creating a difference in the industry rather than just offering another legging to people,” Gardner said. “And we realized that as women in general, and especially as moms, our bodies fluctuate so much.”

Throughout life’s journey, change remains the only constant. Alyth made it a goal to create products that could not only bend and mold with changing bodies — but with changing plans.

The brand’s first design, the unbreakable leggings, are high-compression and allow free movement without the annoyance of pulling the waistband back up every few minutes. Alyth spent eight months on their initial product with five different revisions to perfect the fit and features.

Hoodie and Sweatpants: Alyth Active

Shoes: Adidas

Since then, they’ve created versatile products where customers can wear athletic clothes and still be fashionable.

Alyth recently participated in Golden’s Fashion Week, where they illustrated how their products can be styled uniquely. One combo look consisted of a double-buttoned high waisted flare pant with an ash tree yellow v-cut tank. The look was then styled with wedges which brought back the 70s spring vibe.

The brand’s technological design exceeds expectations. Alyth designed a sturdy ribbed fabric that at the same time feels smooth as butter. The fabric is made of a thicker thread in the ribbing itself, which creates a blur technology that hones and contours imperfections.

“We’re all about beauty and self love, but we are real; we are people,” Theresa said. “Sometimes we have self-conscious days and that’s okay.”

Many qualities about Alyth separate them from pre-existing brands — including their genuine care and engagement in the community. Alyth partners with UNITE, a fitness gym in Golden, where their products are sold in-store and happily worn by trainers and members.

UNITE Gym Fashion

Inside Mara Prendergast’s gym, UNITE, fresh and lively hip-hop music blasts over the stereo. Red, blue and purple lines stretch across the walls in an electric pattern, mirroring the high energy in the room.

UNITE offers a variety of classes, from low impact strength to HIIT and cardio. Aside from Alyth, UNITE also teams up with other Golden businesses such as Golden Mill, where they do outdoor conditioning classes in their parking lot during the summer.

This is a place of community, even the mayor of Golden works here.

All styles appear in the fashion scene at UNITE gym.

“We’re in a college town, so we see a lot of younger fashion,” Prendergast said. “People will come in with Converse and Air Force ones with the higher socks.”

Baggy warm-up pants paired with crop tops are a popular sight, as well as the reverse: oversized tees with short shorts or spandex.

“I’m seeing less super bright colors and more earth tones with bright shoes,” Prendergast said. “It seems to be all about the shoes.”

Leggings – LSKD

Sports Bra – Wildfox

Shirt – Wildfox

Wristbands – Lululemon Athletica

Members stock up on sneakers, and some show up with ten pairs just to go work out. Having a wide variety of shoes is crucial at the gym. UNITE classes emphasize functional weightlifting, where Sambas and flat-soled shoes with ankle support work best.

“We try to straight up tell people ‘do not come here in your big, fat, squishy Hoka’s,’” Prendergast said. “I personally work out in CrossFit shoes like Metcons or cool athleisure shoes like Adidas, Nike, or even Air Jordans.”

For men, shorter shorts have made their comeback. Baggy sweats, hoodies, joggers, tapered leg pants, and fitted tops are also prevalent.

“I see a lot of guys paying attention to the fashion,” said Prendergast. “It’s attractive.”

Rise Yoga Fashion

Leggings and bra: Vuori

With a background in physical therapy and yoga teaching, Jennifer Anderson opened Rise in March 2020 to not only be a place of peace and wellness, but a welcoming center for the Golden community.

Two physical therapists work in the studio and are available if a customer comes in with any aches or pains. Anderson experienced a shoulder injury one year after falling off her mountain bike. Her injury limited her yogic motion for a while, but with time, the movements helped heal her faster.

“Being a physical therapist, I can figure out what I should and shouldn’t be doing,” Anderson said. “Which is where I can help people.”

Rise offers an array of yoga classes.

From relaxing vinyasa flows to Buti yoga, customers are bound to leave the practice feeling rejuvenated. Yin and Yoga Nidra, a yogic sleep, is also offered which helps those who are dealing with insomnia.

Top and Bottom: Alo

The studio radiates a zen vibe, and the fashion fits right in. Comfortable yet stylistic pieces appear in the practices, with leopard print leggings standing out in a sea of neutral colored pieces.

Whatever gives you confidence and a full range of motion, wear it, and wear it proudly. The last thing you want in a relaxing yoga session is the distraction of uncomfortable clothing.

“If I’m wearing a bra that doesn’t give me good support or leggings that are rolling down all the time, it will take me out of my practice a bit,” continued Anderson. “So, I think wearing comfortable clothing you feel confident in is important.”

The most popular garments that Anderson sees in the studio are Prana’s Becksa leggings – Anderson herself has them in almost every color. Another favorite is none other than local brand Alyth.

“I wore Alyth yoga wear throughout my pregnancy,” Anderson said. “They design the clothing for active women and moms, so I really like supporting them.”

All photos by Jas Kitterman