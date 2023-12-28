Shop These Fitness Trends Locally

For those actively involved in physical pursuits, embracing fitness fashion is a year-round endeavor filled with excitement and commitment. Whether hitting the gym, engaging in indoor sports, or embracing outdoor activities — staying warm, comfortable, and agile becomes crucial as the colder months set in.

In Denver, Cherry Creek is a hotspot for fitness fashion, showcasing a variety of boutiques and athletic stores such as Alo, Lululemon, and Title Nine, to name a few. Within these vibrant stores, various colors, shapes, patterns, sizes, and styles come together, providing a thoughtful mix of must-haves and stylish basics for your winter wardrobe.

Discover these winter fitness essentials that will quickly become your favorites, as they ensure both comfort and style flair during your winter workouts.

Alo

Alo, the latest addition to Cherry Creek Mall, has quickly gained popularity with its chic styles and regular color updates. Specializing in fashionable and high-performance yoga and activewear for both men and women, Alo is renowned for their quality fabrics, modern designs, and commitment to sustainability.

Currently, Alo’s latest shades include a vibrant Wild Berry and a deep Midnight Green. Alongside these, they offer classic solid tones such as Black, Grey, Navy, and crisp White.

One of their best women’s picks is the Alosoft High-Waist Head Start Legging. Available in classic Black and limited colors like Fog, Toasted Almond, and Navy. These leggings are super comfy and made with lightweight, breathable fabric, making them great for yoga or tough workouts at the gym.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Cozy up in a hoodie for pre or post-workout warmth. It’s an essential pick to ward off the chilly winds and keep that unwelcome chill at bay, all while staying stylish. Explore Alo’s Accolade Hoodie, available in Bone, Cherry Cola, Wild Berry, Athletic Heather Grey, and Espresso, along with a selection of other hues.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Elevate your winter wardrobe with a cozy essential, perfect for layering — the Alosoft Finesse Long Sleeve is available in White, Black, and Dark Heather Grey. This versatile piece effortlessly combines comfort and trend, ensuring you stay snug and stylish from yoga sessions to laid-back lounging.

Alo’s Alosoft fabric is made for super comfort. It’s soft, stretches in every direction, and is perfect for things like yoga, pilates, and intense workouts. You can also wear it for lounging around or when you’re on the move. It’s a versatile fabric that fits your active lifestyle easily.

Lululemon

Lululemon is a name familiar to everyone. Renowned as one of the premier athletic fitness apparel brands, one of Lululemon’s standout items is the Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28″. Available in a range array of colors like Vintage Rose, Storm Teal, Gradiate Geo Emboss Black, Espresso, Bone, and more, these leggings are popular for their unique comfort — which I can vouch for.

With a four-way stretch for unrestricted movement, a high waistband, and a discreet pocket, they offer both functionality and comfort. Designed to keep you cool, the sweat-wicking fabric ensures you stay dry when things heat up, allowing you to focus on your workout without feeling overheated.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Among their best-selling items is the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie, a must-have available in a variety of shades such as Lined Leopard WP Anchor Multi, Bone, Blazer Blue Tone, Lilac Smoke, and other playful colors. This hoodie has firmly secured its spot on my Christmas wishlist, offering the ideal companion for pre or post-hot workouts when paired with leggings or sweats.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

An additional standout in Lululemon’s collection is the Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0, a versatile style essential. Available in a spectrum of colors like Aero Blue, Sheer Blue, Faded Zap, Blazer Blue, and Deep Luxe, this tank caters to various moods and preferences. Tailored specifically for running and training, it features a slim fit, reaching hip length, and offers all-over airflow — a perfect choice to combat sweat and grime during your workouts.

Title Nine

For those prioritizing quality and fabric performance over color and style in their workout apparel, Title Nine emerges as an excellent choice. Notably, their Polartec fabric has gained significant popularity for the winter season.

A standout in their collection is the Crash 2.0 Polartec® Tights, a best-seller with various styles offering a range of color options. The selection includes hues like Midnight (navy) or Black, as well as more vibrant color choices and patterns. Crafted with Polartec fleece, these tights ensure enhanced warmth. The addition of a wide waistband emphasizes comfort, because, after all, comfort is most important when exercising.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you’re a fan of skiing, layering up, and maintaining your style on the slopes, this store is an excellent destination for top-notch athletic wear that blends outdoor functionality with vibrant pops of color and patterns.

For a heavier option suitable for running or skiing, consider the La Exploradora Fleece Jacket. Available in Algarve Amber, April Showers, Half Full, and Night Fall, it strikes the perfect balance between performance and fashion for all of your winter adventures.

Another excellent choice is always a tank top, perfect for hitting the gym or yoga, and equally suitable for layering as a dependable base.​ Try Title Nine’s Hatha Tank Top — a go-to for various activities. When you need the coverage of a tank and the support of a bra, the Hatha Tank delivers. It’s equipped with sun protection, moisture-wicking capabilities, and chafe resistance — bringing all the essential fitness tools front and center.