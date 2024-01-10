Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 1/10 – 1/14

The holidays have passed, but there is still a great variety of events to attend this week in Denver. Attend the PBR Bull Riding Finals, the 42nd Annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest, Cockpit Demo Day at Wings Over the Rockies or yoga at the Downtown Aquarium.

Dry (or Damp) January is here again: which means there’s the opportunity to attend workshops that teach how to make delicious mocktails and NA beverages.

Dave Abear and Friends

When: Jan. 10, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: So Many Roads, 918 W. 1st Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $10, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dave Hebert (AKA A’Bear) is a native of Manitou Springs. He’s played with an impressive catalogue of musicians from bands like The Grateful Dead, String Cheese Incident and more. He is a founding member of Brother Kind, who opened for Merl Saunders and David Grisman at Red Rocks in ’97. Come see Abear put his own touch on the rock, reggae, folk, blues and bluegrass tunes you know and love.

North Mississippi Allstars

When: Jan. 11, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO

Cost: $27.50, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Get “Up and Rolling” to the Gothic Theatre and witness why this American blues and southern rock band has experienced success that spans over the past 28 years with GRAMMY® Award nominations and sold out shows everywhere.

Colter Wall When: Jan. 12, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $216, buy tickets

A Hundred Drums

When: Jan. 13, doors 8 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver, CO

Cost: $25 – $29, buy tickets here

Lowdown: A Hundred Drums is the bass music project of producer Gabrielle Watson. ATYYA, Zen Selekta, Vide and Milla will all perform sets to open the night for A Hundred Drums.

BIJOU

When: Jan. 14, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Ben Dorman, known behind the decks as BIJOU blends elements of hip-hop and classic house in his electronic sound. He will perform after special guest Drezo and support from No Thanks.

Women Who Wine – New Year, New Headshots

When: Jan. 10, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: 1735 Central St. #100, Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This event celebrates women and wealth wellness through an evening of wine, wealth education, connection and philanthropy. The wine tasting will be guided by Sommolier Katie Weber, followed by professional headshots with light snacks and water.

Traditional Indian Delights – Cooking Class by Cozymeal™

When: Jan. 11, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Location provided after booking. Lakewood

Cost: $105, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Chef Sarah will guide attendees in an intimate 3-hour culinary experience and 4-course meal. Learn to make traditional Indian delights like corn pakora with coriander chutney, garlic naan with tamarind chutney, chicken vindaloo and basmati rice, and coconut ladoo and chai tea.

Sip. Share. Shine. Your Guide to a Joyful Dry January and Beyond

When: Jan. 12, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Nurture – The Wellcare Marketplace, 2949 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For those looking to cut back on alcohol or begin their own sober journey, this event offers delicious NA cocktails and a chance to set intentions for 2024.

Western & Wild Pub Crawl

When: Jan. 13, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Tony Tenderonis, 1937 Market St.

Cost: $33, buy tickets

Mocktail Making Class

When: Jan. 14, 4 – 6 p.m.

Where: 4635 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $65, buy tickets

PBR Bull Riding Finals

When: Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St.

Cost: $42 – $132, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The PBR Bull Riding Finals features barrelman, Matt Merritt and the Team Penning Finals. The top bull riders will square off against the rankest bucking bulls in North America. Attendees will get to see the exhilarating 8-second rides and wrecks throughout the event as the PBR’s riders face off against their 2,000-pound, animal-athlete opponents.

Jim Gaffigan

When: Jan. 11, doors 6 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm, Denver

Cost: $79.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Jim Gaffigan is an American stand-up comedian and actor. Gaffigan is performing at the Paramount Theatre from Jan. 9 – Jan. 14, with two performances on Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 and all new material.

42nd Annual Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest

When: Jan. 12, doors 11 a.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, CO

Cost: $15.05, buy tickets here

Lowdown: This festival is a celebration of Native American, Southwestern and Western arts with 150 juried artists and craftsmen alongside tribal dances, award winning entertainers, culinary booths and interactive special attractions for a dynamic family experience.

Cockpit Demo Day

When: Jan. 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $19.95, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Guests will get to look inside aircrafts at the museum along with a history on the aircraft, instruments and controls.

Yoga at the Aquarium

When: Jan. 14, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water St., Denver, CO

Cost: $45, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Come practice for a full hour of yoga in the Downtown Aquarium with Denver Yoga Social. Don’t forget to bring your own mat. Every month, the class will take place in a new location within the Aquarium.