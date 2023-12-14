Audience Picked Favorite DFW Designer — Here Are The Results

Forbes named Denver Fashion Week (DFW) as one of the fastest-growing fashion platforms and is a “trusted alternative to New York for emerging talent” and rightfully so. With a week that brings together a variety of brands from sustainable to couture to kids — there truly is a show for everyone.

Rather than attending the show, watching and leaving — guests, for the first time, had the opportunity to vote for their favorite designer each night. Here are the results.

Streetwear: OKIME KOLLECTIONS

One of the Emerging Designer Challenge winners, OKIME KOLLECTIONS also won the audience’s vote for streetwear. Inspired by Japanese streetwear, designer Emiko Freeman infused culture with denim.

Her patchwork was created from scraps of denim that she heavily upcycled. Between the hats, fans and intricately styled hair, it was heavily apparent why Freeman was an audience favorite.

Sustainable: Clay and Create

For her first ever DFW Clay and Create collection, designer Brittney Smith was inspired by the idea of reflecting on where we place ourselves in our lives — in communities, organizations and religion.

Featuring some of her ceramics, colorful fabrics and recycled materials, it was extra fitting for National Recycling Day. The collection was thought provoking so much so that the audience was in favor and voted Clay and Create as the winner.

Society: Madvan Designs

Designer Madison Van Der Lingen of MadVan Designs was inspired by her mom’s print from the 80s and implemented it in her latest DFW collection. Filled with chiffon, camo, lace, ruffles and pink — it was everything one could hope for in a MadVan Designs collection.

Van Der Lingen also drew inspiration from societal standards with written anecdotes like “Cancel Student Debt” and challenged gender norms with nontraditional attire. Needless to say, it was no surprise that MadVan Designs was a fan favorite.

Couture: Guillermo Pharis, Sir Algernon and Miss Victoria Regina X MOTWURF

Couture was filled with glamorous ball gowns, intricate garments and playful textures — it’s why the audience voted for their three top designers.

Guillermo Pharis closed the show with his extravagant gowns that left the audience in awe. Inspired by movies, music and nature — his patterns truly are one of a kind. His high-end fabrics and intricate bead work were nothing short of breathtaking.

Known for crafting some of the finest wedding gowns, his craftmanship is unlike any other. The audience was so in awe that it was nearly quiet as each gown was presented. It’s because of the intricacy of each look that the audience voted Pharis as one of their favorites.

Algernon D. Johnson’s couture expertise truly came through in his first ever DFW collection. Through unique prints and exquisite lining — it’s no surprise that he was an audience favorite.

His attention to detail and exaggerated silhouettes had the audience in the palm of his hand. Each design curated was carefully crafted and it was evident how Johnson wasn’t afraid to play around with different fabrics and patterns.

The collaboration of Miss Victoria Regina and MOTWURF was a mix of old school elegance and some of the best hat work Denver has ever seen. Austrian couture designer, MOTWURF, provided each model with a timeless garment and paired each look with a hat from Miss Victoria Regina. This combination was the ultimate duo making for a one of a kind collection and winning them an audience vote.

Their debut collection mixed culture with couture in the most refreshing way possible. Regina’s hats created a unique yet bold contrast with MOTWURF garments that left the audience wanting more.

Kids: Dragonwing

Dragonwing was heavily inspired by the 1920s flapper. Styled with feather and jeweled headpieces, feather neck pieces and sequined tassel skirts to recreate the “la garçonne” silhouette. With a subtle note to Taylor Swift, the collection was filled with unique prints, cutouts and colors — making it an audience favorite.

The activewear didn’t disappoint with fun accessories and sparkly ensembles. It was a perfect kids’ celebration with a fun dancewear twist.

Photos by Adam Ripplinger and Luke Schott