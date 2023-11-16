OKIME KOLLECTIONS won top streetwear designer last night at Denver Fashion Week’s Streetwear and Sneakers night.

Designer Emiko Freeman debuted her complete collection last night and impressed audience members with her full-denim Japanese-inspired streetwear line.

Layers, various shades of denim and cut-outs were featured in each of the 16 looks. Each female model was also styled with bubble braids, buns or chopsticks in their hair, whereas some of the males had kasa style denim hats.

