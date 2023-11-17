MadVan Design Wins Audience Vote at DFW’s Society night

Madison Van Der Lingen of MadVan Design won top Society designer after last night’s Denver Fashion Week show. Van Der Lingen brought the audience into a mysterious, maximalist world of fashion. This is the third time Van Der Lingen has shown at DFW.

This season, she incorporated layers of bright colored ruffles and draping to form her eclectic collection. The Albuquerque-based designers also accented with pink pom poms, unique hairstyles and oversized knitted arm covers. The 11 looks were crowd pleasers and landed Van Der Lingen fan favorite designer of Denver Fashion Week Society night.

Photos by Adam Ripplinger