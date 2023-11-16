Clay and Create Wins Audience Vote During DFW’s Sustainability

Clay and Create won top Sustainability designer last night at Denver Fashion Week’s Sustainability night.

Designer Brittany Smith debuted her first collection and impressed the audience with her handmade abstract pieces. Smith incorporated gold and silver ceramics with colorful satins to create a thought-provoking statement garment.

She said that the materials used are from past projects and are all made from recycled materials. The 15 unique looks combined mesmerized spectators and secured Smith her spot as the top sustainability designer.