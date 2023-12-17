32 Christmas Dinners, Takeaways, Seasonal Menus & More for Your Holiday Ease

The holidays can be a stressful time as is, but these Denver restaurants and beyond are here to help make your memories a bit more merry this season. From 5-course menus to take-home goods to Christmas specials and more – here’s your comprehensive guide to holiday dining and gift-giving that doesn’t discriminate, no matter what list you ended up on this year.

Be sure to place pre-orders and book reservations early to secure your spot on the punctual list.

Panzano

When: December 24-25, 2023

Where: 909 17th St, Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Located in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver, Panzano is offering dinner service on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to those who want to leave the stress of cooking to the professionals. In addition to its regular menu, executive chef David Gross will be offering a special Chef’s Tasting Menu featuring five courses, which includes a seasonal cicchetti appetizer – a vegetable dish with acorn squash, chantrelle espuma, baby mustard greens and pepita gremolata, creamy risotto with chesnuts, prosciutto, pecorino romano and fermented peppercorn – beef tenderloin with cabernet, spaghetti, bone marrow butter, winter black truffle and jus; and eggnog profiterole with bourbon toffee sauce and walnut brittle.

Service is from 5 – 9 p.m., with the last slot available at 8:30 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be placed via OpenTable or by calling 303-296-3525.

Sunday Vinyl

When: December 24

Where: 1803 16th St, Denver

Cost: $135 per person

The Lowdown: Sunday Vinyl‘s chef, David Zboray, invites guests to enjoy a four-course, family-style brunch set to an all-vinyl playlist for a Christmas Eve morning celebration. The brunch begins at 10 a.m. and the courses include items such as Oysters Rockefeller, Parker House rolls with whipped Colorado butter, Wagyu Beef Wellington and chai apple torte with eggnog anglasie. Optional supplements include Caviar Service, Perigold Black Truffle, Alba White Truffle and Jamon Iberico. Reservations can be made here.

Corinne

When: December 24-25

Where: 1455 California St, Denver

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: In Le Meridien Denver, Corinne offers dine-in options for a cozy and festive holiday dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The menu includes entrees of glazed ham with a winter salad, pommes puree, roll, and maple glaze for $38 and roasted prime rib with a winter salad, pommes puree, roll, and creamy horseradish for $48. Sides are also offered for $13 each and include whipped sweet potato, maitake mushrooms, haricots verts, crispy Brussels sprouts, roasted kabocha squash, scalloped potatoes, charred broccolini, and braised winter greens. A la carte options range from spicy tuna bruschetta ($18) to wild mushroom bolognese ($23). To finish it all, Corinne offers candy creme brulee and hazelnut torte for dessert. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 720-996-1555.

The Aerie

When: December 24

Where: Copper Mountain

Cost: $200 per person

The Lowdown: Copper‘s newest mid-mountain lodge invites guests to join them for a Christmas Eve dinner and New Year’s Eve celebration at Aerie. Aerie sits atop the American Eagle lift on Copper Mountain and operates as a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge celebrating the upcoming holidays. On December 24, it will host a five-course Forage & Feast dinner featuring fresh, local ingredients. The meal begins with a potato blini with chive emulsion, caviar, and creme fraiche, then its chicken & dumplings, delicata squash salad, a choice of prime fillet or roasted halibut for the entree, and flourless chocolate torte for dessert. In addition to the meal, guests are welcome to arrive before their reservation for the 7:15 p.m. fireworks show, with dinner seating beginning at 7:30 p.m. Reservations and more information can be found here.

Corrida

When: December 24

Where: 1023 Walnut St, Suite 400, Boulder

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: A Spanish-inspired chophouse focused on regenerative beef ranching, Corrida, is open for dinner this Christmas Eve. Along with its regular dinner menu, the site offers a holiday additions menu with tapas and black truffle service (10 mg/ MP) to add to your dish. Some of the Christmas Eve menu additions include malossol caviar with potato mousse, crunchy crosness, pickled shallot and purple potato chip; wagyu beef carpaccio wrapper tartare with black truffle-yuzu aioli, oxtail dashi, black truffle and chive; milk bread with uni, sea fennel, sea beans and porcini mushroom mousse. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Il Posto

When: December 24

Where: 2601 Larimer St, Denver

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: Il Posto is inviting guests to its annual Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration for Christmas Eve. However, the restaurant is doing things differently this year by offering this as a tasting menu & a la carte alongside its regular dinner menu. The courses are as follows – raw oyster Prosecco mignonette; hamachi crudo with a grapefruit yuzu serrano vinaigrette; shrimp scampi with garlic parsley and white wine; bang mussel with shallots, white wine, butter, garlic; grilled octopus with white beans, celery, potato, roasted pepper; brown butter scallops with celery root and pancetta and seared branzino with olives and capers. Visit its website to make your reservation.

Coperta

When: December 22-24

Where: 400 E 20th Ave, Denver

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Feast of the Seven Fishes continues at Coperta for three nights based on a Roman and Southern Italian-style menu from chefs Paul C Reilly and Kenny Minton. The feast includes olive oil poached tuna with an alibia bean salad, lemon, arugula, red onion; baked bacalao casseruola with potato, parsley, focaccia crackers; black pepper tagliatelle with mussels, salmoriglio broth; bucatini alla sarde with mahi-mahi, saffron, fennel, fennel seed bread crumbs; rigatoni with shrimp fra diavolo, basil, mint and a monkfish scallopine with sage, green onion, red wine-anchovy butter. For reservations, visit OpenTable.

The Fort

When: December 24

Where: 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: Celebrate Christmas Eve in the heart of Red Rocks with the award-winning restaurant The Fort. For the holiday, it is serving a three-course prix fixe menu that begins with The Fort’s signature house salad and baked dinner rolls, then followed by choice of 8oz, 12 oz, or 16 oz buffalo prime rib au jus, served with horseradish sauce, seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, popovers and gravy. To finish it all off, indulge in peppermint negrita. Reservations are encouraged and can be made on OpenTable.

Garden Terrace at The Inverness Denver

When: December 24-25

Where: 200 Inverness Dr W, Englewood

Cost: $98.16- $136.36 per person; children under five eat free

The Lowdown: The Inverness Denver’s Garden Terrace hosts a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch will include an array of meats like slow-roasted prime rib, bourbon glazed ham and roasted turkey breast, seafood specialties such as crab claws, jumbo shrimp and mussels, as well as desserts, including a cupcake tower, homemade pies and more. The Christmas Eve brunch is $98.16 per person, and the Christmas Day brunch is $136.36 per person, with an optional bottomless mimosas add-on available. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Que Bueno Suerte

When: December 24-25

Where: 1518 S Pearl St, Denver

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte will be serving a specialty holiday menu on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Christmas morning from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Some of the featured items include the ‘big’ Christmas breakfast burrito or chilaquiles a la suerte, with scrambled eggs, refried black beans, potatoes, asadero cheese, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, guacamole, salsa verde and salsa roja; Sopa de tortilla with roasted chicken broth, chicken, avocado, seasonal veggies, crispy potatoes, Mexican crema and tortilla chips; or the three taco plate including a mix of chicken, carne asade, or garlic chili shrimp tacos, rice and beans. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

In addition to its holiday meals, Que Bueno Suerte will be offering Tamalada (the coming together of family to make tamales and spend time with one another) Class on December 16 and December 23 from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. Learn the art of traditional tamale and margarita making for $70 per person or $120 per couple, which includes the class, two drinks, a meal and a dozen tamales to take home. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Le French

When: December 24

Where: various locations

Cost: $99 per person

The Lowdown: Le French is celebrating Christmas Eve with an elegant four-course dinner at both its DTC and Downtown locations. Guests are invited to choose from foie gras and fig on brioche toast or brie and baobab with apricot preserves for the first course and a choice of veloute vichyssoise with creme fraiche and smoked trout roe or salade bijoux with pear, arugula, whipped goat cheese, pomegranate and candied pecan for the second. Third-course options include a choice of feuillete aux champignons et sauce Champagne (a Chantarelles mushroom puff pastry served with Champagne sauce), magret de canard (duck breast, sauce foie gras, figs, and turnips), or petite entrecote ribeye, served with fondant potatoes, demi-glace, blueberry and fleur de sel. Dessert offers include a choice of avlova tropical, with passionfruit, pineapple, kiwi and mascarpone Chantilly, or Notre buche, a vanilla bean panna cotta with raspberry-yuzu, pistachio and meringue. The Christmas Eve menu will be served alongside a limited edition of Le French’s traditional menu. Reservations can be made here.

Not only is Le French hosting a Christmas Eve dinner, but throughout December, it will be offering new brunch and lunch items at both locations for $30 per person. The special includes poutine with a glass of Pinot Noir or moules frites and sparkling wine.

Kachina Cantina

When: December 24

Where: 1890 Wazee St, Denver

Cost: $38 per person

The Lowdown: Located in Denver’s Dairy Block, Kachina Cantina invites guests to celebrate Christmas Eve with a feast of 16 oz butter-aged ribeye, served with chimichurri compound butter, horseradish potatoes, fried onions and grilled lemon asparagus served alongside its traditional menu. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Aside from their Christmas Eve dinner, Kachina Cantina will offer “The Mean One” inspired brunch specials every Thursday through Saturday until December 23 in honor of the Dairy Block’s Who-ligan Holiday Entertainment events in December. Dishes include green waffles & eggs and a kids el breakfast plate.

Le Bilboquet

When: December 24

Where: 299 St. Paul St, Denver

Cost: $155 per person

The Lowdown: Le Bilboquet sits in the heart of Cherry Creek and will offer a three-course Christmas Eve prix fixe menu on Sunday, December 24, for $155 per person. Executive chef Sosthene Kabore’s amuse-bouche bites include hiramasa crudo and petit feuilletes de legumes to kick off dinner, followed by an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Featured items include foie gras dome, octopus carpaccio, coconut vadouvan risotto, Provence-spiced lamb loin, seared Alaskan halibut apple financier tart or a spiced creme brulee. Reservations can be made here.

Water Grill

When: December 24

Where: 1691 Market St, Denver

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: Water Grill invites guests to take the stress of cooking off of their backs and join them for a Christmas Eve dinner accompanied by a broad selection of high-quality and live seafood such as iced shellfish platters, wild Ross Sea Chilean sea bass, first-of-season wild California spiny lobster and more. Water Grill also celebrates the season by offering guests a $20 bonus gift card to be used from January to March 2024 with the purchase of a $100 gift card. Gift cards can be purchased in the restaurant or online. Book your reservation here.

Jill’s Restaurant

When: December 24-25

Where: 900 Walnut St, Boulder

Cost: $99 per adult, $49 per child (age 5-12)

The Lowdown: Located in the St. Julien Hotel & Spa, Jill’s Restaurant will be hosting Candlelight Dinners on Christmas Eve and Day for a four-course, pre-fixe menu inspired by holiday dishes, including winter squash soup, roasted beet salad, turkey breast and stuffed leg roulade, prime rib, foraged mushroom risotto, hazelnut chocolate cheesecake and more. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Devil’s Kitchen

When: December 25

Where: 840 Kennedy Ave, Grand Junction

Cost: $60 per adult, $20 per child (under 12)

The Lowdown: Located in Grand Junction’s first boutique hotel, Hotel Maverick, Devil’s Kitchen offers panoramic views of the Colorado National Monument and serves a pre-fixe menu from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. The menu includes a variety of chef-inspired salads, entrees, sides, and desserts, including agave roasted root vegetable or winter citrus salad; entrees of bison Wellington tartelette, pork roulade, or a gluten-free vegetable tart; and salt roasted marble potatoes, mint, and citrus peas or broccoli romanesco on the side. Dessert is a selection of seasonal desserts, including bourbon pecan pie, chocolate peppermint cheesecake, chef’s Christmas cookies and more. Reservations are recommended and can be made on OpenTable or by calling 970-822-4848.

St. Julien

When: December 25

Where: 900 Walnut St, Boulder

Cost: $109 per adult, $49 per child (age 4-12)

The Lowdown: Enjoy a Christmas brunch buffet in the St. Julien Hotel & Spa ballroom. Guests can enjoy huevos rancheros, frittata, breakfast meats and more, a seafood bar with Alaskan King crab legs, a wide selection of salads, hot dishes like seafood bisque, winter vegetable medley and stuffed boneless turkey legs, a carving station with herb-crusted prime rib and Verlasso salmon and a holiday dessert station, all in addition to bottomless mimosas and Bloody’s. The Adam Bodine Trio will also perform live holiday jazz. Seatings are available from 10-10:30 a.m. and 12:30- 1 p.m., and reservations can be made here.

Nocturne

When: December 20-23

Where: 1330 27th St, Denver

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: Nocturne is celebrating its Swinging Holiday Songbooks shows for the 9th year and invites guests to The Drew Morell Quintet from December 20-21, and The Louisa Amend Quintet from Dec 22-23. Each night will feature classic versions of some of Jazz’s iconic artists like Frank Sinatra and Perry Como, as well as selects from Vince Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown Christmas and more. Three-course “Dinner and a Show” reservations begin at $89 (a la carte bar seats are available at $39) from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. and can be booked here.

Noisette

When: December 24

Where: 3254 Navajo St, Denver

Cost: $75-$95 per person

The Lowdown: Celebrate Le Reveillon de Noel with Michelin Guide Recommended Restaurant Noisette for a four-course lunch on Christmas Eve. Enjoy a traditional French Christmas Eve with broiled oyster with Champagne butter, foie torchon with pain d’epice, pouisson with black truffle and Buche de Noel curated by chefs Tim and Lillian Lu. The lunch is $95 per person with a vegetarian option available for $75 per person and begins at 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. with reservations available here.

Along with its dine-in option, Noisette has expanded holiday offerings in the bakery from macarons to chef Tim’s savory duck confit pot pie and more. Order here for pickup December 23-24.

Urban Farmer

When: December 25

Where: 1659 Wazee St, Denver

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: Urban Farmer offers both dine-in and holiday carry-out on Christmas Day. Guests can enjoy a LoDo Christmas dinner in-house, which features a charcuterie board for the table, a first course of local greens, seafood chowder or short rib gnocchi, entree with a choice of spiraled cut ham, roast prime rib, 6 oz filet, stuffed delicata or salmon, and a dessert choice of pumpkin pie or chocolate cake to finish it all off. In addition, hearty sides like smashed red potatoes and Brussels sprouts can be shared among the table. Dinner will be served from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is $80 for adults and $40 for kids under age 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be placed here.

For those who choose to take out, Urban Farmer has two options: Peking duck and prime rib. The Peking duck includes cucumber salad, duck confit wild rice, roasted Brussels sprouts with chili sauce, tamari, ponzu sauce for dipping, sesame seed sticky buns and pumpkin pie for $195. In contrast, the prime rib includes a 40 oz prime rib with porcini rub served with a pink peppercorn vinaigrette beet salad, beet-top pesto and pistachios, roasted root vegetable medley, smashed red potatoes with creme fraiche and chives, Brussels sprouts with brown butter shoyu glaze and house bacon lardon and pumpkin pie for $225. Each feeds up to 4-6 people, and orders can be placed here—order by Friday, December 22, for pickup on Monday, December 25.

The Bindery

When: December 23

Where: 1817 Central St, Denver

Cost: $150 per person

The Lowdown: Enjoy an Italian Christmas tradition from chef Linda Hampsten Fox and The Bindery team for a unique Chef’s Table starting at 6:30 p.m. with limited seating left. The menu is scheduled to include smoked tuna, caramelized red onion focaccia, heirloom tomato anchovy butter antipasti; calamari fritto misto, agrodolce, saffron aioli; Venus clams, green onion, poblano, ciabatta; little gem salad, avocado, pumpkin seeds, bleu cheese, bottarga; tomato & fish bone broth – seven fishes including crab, cod, clam, conch, mussel, lobster, scallop Guajillo Chili – octopus ragu, pasta a’ mano, gigantic beans & scampi, Calabrian chile oil; sea bass, Yukon potatoes, green olive salsa verde; pistachio gelato, blackberries, Mille Fiori honey; Anisette Bomboloni. Reservations can be made here.

Not only does The Bindery operate as an eatery, but it also has a market and bakery that offer holiday gifts such as food & wine, gift cards, cookbooks, housemade condiments, baked goods, Christmas Eve tamales and more. The Bindery’s Market will be stocked with edible gifts and stocking stuffers, as well as a wine market featuring a few of the team’s favorite wines of the year. For more information or to pre-order, visit here.

Guard and Grace

When: order by December 21, pick up December 24

Where: 1801 California St, Denver

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: The Michelin Guide-recommended Guard and Grace will be offering Holiday Dinner Boxes curated by chef Troy Guard for customers this season to destress the chaos of cooking yourself. The boxes range from $395 to $449 with an entree of your choice (soy miso-glazed black cod, prime rib kit, or prime beef tenderloin kit) and feed up to six people. Each Dinner Box includes charred broccolini with lemon vinaigrette, roasted za’atar cauliflower with yuzu cream, oak grilled carrots with chervil and cashew emulsion, truffle mac n’ cheese, whipped potato rolls with shallot butter, seasonal salad with champagne vinaigrette and Chef Ryan’s holiday yule log dessert. Options for a la carte orders or dinner box add-ons are available starting at $20 and include everything from a charcuterie platter to a seafood package, which consists of crab legs, lobster tails, Hamachi Poke, six oysters and dipping sauces. Also included in the boxes is the option to add handpicked wines from Guard and Grace’s own Sommeliers or cocktail kits serving sixteen of its signature Cosmonaut or Barrel-Aged Sichuan Old Fashioned.

Guard and Grace sold out of these last year and have a limited number available. Place your order by December 21 at 5 p.m. for pickup on December 24 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., which can be placed here.

Maine Shack

When: order by December 18, pick up through December 20-23

Where: Boulder and Lohi

Cost: varies

The Lowdown: Maine Shack supplies pre-orders this holiday season by bringing a slice of New England to your table. Specialties include 1-& 2-pound lobster roll kits, 1-pound lobster mac & cheese, quarts of lobster mac & cheese, clam chowder, slaw, potato salad, blueberry hand pies and more. Pre-orders are available through Monday, December 18 with pick-ups between December 20-23 for pick-up in Boulder here and Lohi here. Maine Shack Boulder is located at 2010 16th St, and Maine Shack Lohi is located at 1535 Central St.

Point Easy

When: Order by December 22, pickup December 23

Where: 2000 E 28th Ave, Denver

Cost: $65-$225

The Lowdown: Point Easy is making your holiday dinner plans easier with its takeaway Christmas dinner for four, complete with Dry-aged Niman Ranch prime rib, grilled brassicas with dry-aged beef fat and charred onions, crispy yukon gold potatoes, horseradish jus and icebox rolls. The prime rib comes pre-seared and seasoned with instructions for all the dishes for your convenience. The dinner package is $225 and should be ordered by 5 p.m. on December 22 for pickup between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on December 23. Pre-batched large-format cocktails, like Negroni or Point Easy Manhattan, are also available to accompany dinner. Orders can be made through Resy.

Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace

When: Throughout December

Where: Visit its website here

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace brings family-sized sides to your table this holiday season. An Ode to Tocabe: An American Indian Eatery, Tocabe Marketplace provides an accessible way for customers to gain access to indigenous foods no matter where they are. It launched Harvest Meals in October 2023, a direct-to-consumer, ready-made meal program that has since expanded to feature convenient and delicious sides just in time for the holiday season.

Some offerings include bison chipotle chili, roasted root vegetables and a customer-favorite, Iko’s green chili stew with fire-roasted green chilis, seasoned ground beef, diced russet potatoes, and sweet corn. Through this initiative, Tocabe continues its commitment to a “Seed-to-Soul” philosophy by collaborating with Native farmers, ranchers and food producers to establish a sustainable and fair food system that ultimately benefits American Indian communities. Tocabe’s sides start at $12.99 and include free shipping. Order as soon as possible for delivery on December 24 on its website.

Tavernetta

When: Order by December 18, pick up December 22-24

Where: 1889 16th St Mall, Denver

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: The Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant Tavernetta will offer take-home goods for your table or gifting. Through its Holiday Market, you can explore sweet treats, drink kits and even something for your furry four-legged friend. Some items include Tavernetta’s cookie tin from pastry chef Charlene Vogel, doggie biscotti and Piemontese wine kits curated by the lead sommelier Tyler Potts — Pre-order from the Holiday Market here by Monday, December 18, for pickup December 22 through December 24.

Leven Deli Co.

When: Starting Dec 16

Where: 123 W 12th Ave, Denver

Cost: $22 per loaf

The Lowdown: Leven Deli is offering a gift-wrapped loaf of scratch-made, naturally leavened bread for a limited time this holiday season. Choose from sourdough or rye and pair it with a bottle of wine and sides from Leven’s deli case – whipped feta, roasted tomato pesto, 30-day mustard, grilled and marinated artichokes and more – for the perfect gift or spread. Orders can be made here.

Ristorante del Lago

When: Throughout December

Where: 1 Lake Ave, Colorado Springs

Cost: $98 per person

The Lowdown: The Broadmoor’s Italian-centric Ristorante del Lago will offer a five-course meal for the month of December in honor of the Feast of the Seven Fishes. A celebration originating from Southern Italy and Sicily that occurs on La Viglia (The Eve) combines fish-forward meals in honor of the birth of Jesus. Unlike the one-day celebration, Ristorante del Lago will serve this five-course meal throughout December. Executive Chef Justin Miller’s rendition of the meal comprises Antipasti with baccala fritto, tuna crudo and nsalata di pesce; Primi Piatti with spaghetti alla vongole and red shrimp pappardelle; Secundi with whole roasted branzino and swordfish; Contorni with roasted cauliflower with capers and Dolce. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or call 719-577-5774.

Snooze

When: Until Jan 3

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: From now until Jan 3, Snooze will feature its “Season of Gratitude” holiday menu – plus give back to the World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides meals in response to humanitarian and climate crises worldwide. Snooze will run weekly giveaways on its Instagram throughout the season, including the grand prize of free Snooze for a year.

Regarding the menu items, cranberry orange pancakes, short ribs and Gruyere polenta, vanilla cranberry cosmopolitan and cranberry orange Snoozius grace the menu. Additionally, Snooze has a limited-time all-day happy hour on Mondays-Wednesdays at all locations (except DIA) until December 27.

Slater’s 50/50

When: Throughout December

Where: 3600 Blake St, Denver

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: Enjoy seasonal treats from Slater’s 50/50 all December long with some of the following items – the Game On Burger with wild game patty – elk, venison, wild boar, antelope, bison – arugula and cherry tomato salad, smoked Gouda spread, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes and honey jalapeño bacon jam on a brioche bun, a peppermint mocha shake (available boozy) and Andy’s mint cocktail. Visit its website for more information or reservations.

Rhein Haus

When: Throughout December

Where: 1415 Market St, Denver

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: Rhein Haus is offering seasonal drinks and sweet drinks all month long. For $8, guests can enjoy a holiday pretzel covered in white chocolate and topped with crushed peppermints. Rhein Haus also offers seasonal cocktails, including spiked hot chocolate with the choice of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey or Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. They also have mulled red wine, Glühwein, infused with winter spices and brandy, perfect to enjoy in the holiday decor. Visit its website for more information or reservations.

Local Jones

When: Throughout December

Where: 245 Columbine St, Denver

Cost: Varies

The Lowdown: Located inside Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, Local Jones is offering guests the opportunity to spend the afternoon sipping tea and eating warm scones, housemade pastries, savory sandwiches and champagne. Curated by executive chef Dan Young and pastry chef Saura Kline, this modern take on tea starts at $55 per person. Guests will enjoy tea service for two, as well as petit fours, sandwich bites and scones. Guests also have the option to add a glass or bottle of Chandon sparkling wine or Dom Perignon Champagne. Tea times are offered from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, through the end of December. Make your reservations here.